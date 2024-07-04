Elden Ring: Patch 1.12.3 ist da – Alle Patch Notes in der Übersicht

Elden Ring hat seinen Patch 1.12.3 erhalten und damit einige Änderungen am Spiel vorgenommen. Was ihr dazu wissen müsst, erfahrt ihr hier.

Patch 1.12.3 – Die wichtigsten Änderungen: FromSoftware hat am Vormittag des 04.07.2024 den neuen Patch für Elden Ring veröffentlicht. Das Update kümmert sich vor allem um Probleme im DLC Shadow of the Erdtree und bringt einige kleine Änderungen mit sich.

Insgesamt ist der Patch aber deutlich kleiner als der Patch 1.12, der kurz vor Release des DLCs sogar neue Features wie zusätzliche Menüreiter ins Spiel brachte.

Das sind die wichtigsten Infos zu Patch 1.12.3:

Einige Waffen haben Anpassungen erhalten, darunter das Caria-Zauberschwert, dessen Intelligenz-Skalierung erhöht wurde, während der Basis-Schaden verringert wurde.

Die Positionen der Bosse Commander Gaius und Goldenes Nilpferd zu Beginn der Kämpfe wurden angepasst. Beide starten den Kampf immer an derselben Stelle, wie beim ersten Versuch.

Zahlreiche Bugs von Waffen, NPCs und Bossen wurden gefixt.

Auch Performance-Probleme wurden beseitigt.

Es sind dieses Mal eher kleine Änderungen, die für Veränderungen im Hintergrund sorgen. Neue Features gibt es nicht.

Die genauen Patch-Notes lest ihr im Folgenden. Bislang hat FromSoftware hat nur die englische Version davon veröffentlicht. Sollte eine deutsche Fassung erscheinen, werden wir den Beitrag aktualisieren. Nutzt gerne unser Inhaltsverzeichnis, um zu den einzelnen Punkten zu springen.

PvP-exclusive balance adjustments

Decreased the damage and damage animation of the shearing vacuum effect of the “Swift Slash” Skill.

General balance adjustments

Increased the Intelligence scaling of the Carian Sorcery Sword and slightly decreased the base damage.

Extended the throwing attacks range for the following weapons:

Smithscript Dagger / Smithscript Cirque

Changed the placement of the bosses in the re-fight against the Golden Hippopotamus and Commander Gaius bosses to be in the same position as in the first fight.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused the Rolling Sparks Skill to deal more damage than expected.

Fixed a bug that caused the Rolling Sparks and Wall of Sparks Skills to deal no damage while some special effects were applied to the player.

Fixed a bug where some special effects of a right-handed weapon would also be applied to the following Weapon Skills when cast with the left hand: Feeble Lord’s Frenzied Flame Discus Hurl

Fixed a bug where successfully guarding while attacking using the Thrusting Shield weapon type would consume less stamina than intended.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from cancelling the attack recovery of two-handed strong attacks by rolling for certain weapons of the Backhand Blades weapon type.

Fixed a bug that caused the Lightning Perfume Bottle and Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle weapons to deal double damage under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where the Arcane scaling of the Bloodfiend’s Arm weapon was higher than intended when setting an affinity. The status buildup of the heavy attack was also reduced.

Fixed a bug where the Faith scaling of the Gazing Finger weapon was not being applied correctly.

Fixed a bug where the damage animation of some attacks of the Fire Knight’s Greatsword against players was different than expected.

Fixed a bug where the attack affinity of some attacks of the Fire Knight’s Greatsword were different than expected.

Fixed a bug that caused some affinities for the following weapons to be higher than intended: Smithscript Dagger Smithscript Cirque Smithscript Axe Smithscript Greathammer Smithscript Spear Golem Fist Smithscript Shield

Fixed a bug that caused enemies to heal when the Maximum HP reduction gradual HP reduction effect applied by Black Knife Tiche wore off.

Fixed a bug that caused summoned NPCs to behave differently than expected under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that where the unblockable bite attack of the Golden Hippopotamus boss would connect with players more easily than intended.

Fixed a bug that caused text to display differently than expected.

Several other performance improvements and bug fixes.

Possible unstable performance fixes

For the PS5 version of the game, unstable framerate may be improved by using the “Rebuild Database” option from the device’s safe mode.

In some PC versions, Ray Tracing may be unintentionally enabled and cause unstable performance. Please check the Ray Tracing setting in the “System” > “Graphics Settings” > “Raytracing Quality” from the title screen or in-game menu.

In the PC Version, the message “Inappropriate activity detected” may appear without cheating.

To fix this issue, please verify the integrity of the game’s files before restarting the game.

In the PC version, unstable framerate may be caused by third party applications that control mouse behavior. Deactivating these third party applications may improve performance.