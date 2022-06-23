PS Plus Extra: Alle Infos zum neuen „Game Pass“-Abo auf PS4 & PS5 – Spiele, Kosten & Services

Das neue Abo-Modell von PS Plus ist online. MeinMMO zeigt euch hier alle Spiele, Services und Kosten von PS Plus Extra – einer Art „Game Pass“ mit mehr als 300 Spielen für PS4 und PS5.
Was passiert bei PS Plus? Am 23. Juni änderte sich die Angebots-Struktur von PlayStations Gaming-Service. Ihr könnt jetzt aus 3 verschiedenen Angeboten wählen:
- PS Plus Essential
- PS Plus Extra
- PS Plus Premium
Das „Extra“-Abo erinnert dabei ein wenig an den Game Pass von Xbox, bietet euch jedoch Spiele für die PlayStation. Kurz nach Release befinden sich exakt 344 Spiele im Katalog. Hier findet ihr alle Spiele, Infos zu den Kosten und alle Services, die euch PS Plus Extra bietet.
PS Plus Extra – Alles zu Spielen, Kosten und Services
Wann kommt PS Plus Extra? Der neue Service ist seit dem 23. Juni 2022 online.
Was bringt PS Plus Extra? Ihr bekommt alle Services des normalen Abos bei PS Plus und dazu über 300 Spiele zum Download auf PS4 und PS5 ohne weitere Kosten.
- Spielekatalog mit über 300 Spielen
- 2 „kostenlose“ PS4-Spiele im Monat
- 1 „kostenloses“ PS5-Spiel im Monat
- Online-Multiplayer
- PS Plus Collection (nur PS5)
- Spielhilfe (nur PS5)
- Exklusive Angebote im PS Store
- Cloud-Speicher für eure Spielstände
- Share Play
- Exklusive Spiel-Inhalte (Gratis-DLCs)
Welche Spiele sind im Abo enthalten? Im PS Store finden sich 344 Spiele als Teil des Extra-Abos. Öffnet die Spoiler-Box, um einen Blick auf die lange Liste zu werfen:
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – PS4/PS5
- Assasins Creed Valhalla – PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls – PS5
- NBA 2K22 – PS5
- Ghost of Tsushima: Directors Cut – PS4/PS5
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – PS4
- Guardians of the Galaxy – PS4/PS5
- Naruto Shippuden Ninja Storm 4 – PS4
- Spider-Man – PS4
- Returnal – PS5
- Mortals Combat 11 – PS4
- Death Stranding: Directors Cut – PS5
- Death Stranding – PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – PS4
- God of War – PS4
- The Crew 2: Standard Edition – PS4
- PGA Tour 2K21 – PS4
- Bloodborne – PS4
- Terraria – PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition – PS4/PS5
- Injustice 2: Standard Edition – PS4
- For Honor: Standard Edition – PS4
- Final Fantasy 15: Royale Edition – PS4
- Friday the 13th: The Game – PS4
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered – PS4/PS5
- Human Fall Flat: Lumber – PS4/PS5
- Overcooked! 2 – PS4
- Slime Rancher – PS4
- Wreckfest – PS4/PS5
- Days Gone – PS4
- Batman: Arkham Knight – PS4
- Shadow of the Colossus – PS4
- Detroit: Become Human – PS4
- Fallout 4 – PS4
- Stranded Deep – PS4
- Little Big Planet 3 – PS4
- Fallout 76 – PS4
- inFamous: Second Son – PS4
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – PS4
- MXGP 2021 – PS4/PS5
- Little Nightmares – PS4
- Cities Skylines – PS4
- Maneater – PS4/PS5
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart-Edition – PS4
- Ride 4 – PS4/PS5
- South Park – Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe – PS4
- MX vs ATV All Out – PS4
- Far Cry 4 – PS4
- Until Dawn – PS4
- Blasphemous – PS4
- Shadow Warrior 3 – PS4
- Nascar Heat 5 – PS4
- Asseto Corsa Competizione – PS4/PS5
- Doom – PS4
- Car Mechanic Simulator – PS4
- Mafia 3 – PS4
- Steep – PS4
- Far Cry 3 – PS4
- Soul Calibur 6 – PS4
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – PS4
- Ghostrunner – PS4/PS5
- Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster – PS4
- Outer Wilds – PS4
- Hallo Neighbor – PS4
- Unturned – PS4
- Golf With Your Friends – PS4
- Descenders – PS4
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 – PS4
- Sniper Elite 4 – PS4
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Champion – PS4/PS5
- Secret Neighbor – PS4
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan – PS4
- LEGO Batman 3: Jenseits von Gotham – PS4
- Dead Cells – PS4
- Lawn Mowing Simulator – PS4/PS5
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – PS4/PS5
- Tennis World Tour 2 – PS4
- Tennis World Tour 2: Complete Edition – PS5
- inFamous: First Light – PS4
- Moving Out – PS4
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – PS4
- Everybody’s Golf – PS4
- Final Fantasy 12 – PS4
- Final Fantasy 8: Remastered – PS4
- Kingdom Come Deliverance – PS4
- Greedfall – PS4/PS5
- The Last Guardian – PS4
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Definitive Edition – PS4
- The Long Dark – PS4
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 – PS4
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – PS4
- MudRunner – PS4
- Darksiders Genesis – PS4
- Final Fantasy 9 – PS4
- Final Fantasy 7 – PS4
- Project Cars 3 – PS4
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – PS4
- Far Cry Blood Dragon: Classic Edition – PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 – PS4
- Elex – PS4
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – PS4
- Absolver: Downfall – PS4
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War – PS4
- Watch_Dogs – PS4
- The Crew – PS4
- Tom Clancy’s: The Division – PS4
- Wolfenstein: The New Order – PS4
- Stellaris: Standard Edition – PS4
- Prey – PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition – PS4
- Celeste – PS4
- Empire of Sin – PS4
- Nioh – PS4
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service – PS4
- Ashen – PS4
- Vampyr – PS4
- Enter the Gungeon – PS4
- AO Tennis – PS4
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition – PS4
- Project Cars 2 – PS4
- My Friend Pedro – PS4
- Portal Knights – PS4
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – PS4
- Homefront: The Revolution – PS4
- Journey to the Savage Planet – PS4
- MediEvil – PS4
- Trackmania Turbo – PS4
- Darksiders 3 – PS4
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition – PS4
- Frostpunk: Console Edition – PS4
- Call of Cthulhu – PS4
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid – PS$
- Tricky Towers – PS4
- The LEGO Movie Videogame – PS4
- Prison Architect – PS4
- XCOM 2 – PS4
- My Time at Portia – PS4
- Killzone: Shadowfall – PS4
- KeyWe – PS4/PS5
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires – PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – PS4
- Indivisible – PS4
- Wytchwood – PS4/PS5
- For The King – PS4
- The Artful Escape – PS4/PS5
- Shenmue 3 – PS4
- Knack – PS4
- Observer: System Redux – PS4/PS5
- I am Bread – PS4
- Star Ocean First Departure R – PS4
- Overpass – PS4
- Chess Ultra – PS4
- Surviving Mars – PS4
- Cris Tales – PS4/PS5
- The Surge 2 – PS4
- Destruction AllStars – PS5
- Monster Truck Championship – PS4/PS5
- Soma – PS4
- Trails Fusion – PS4
- Brothers – PS4
- How to Survive 2 – PS4
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor Martyr – PS4
- Bee Simulator – PS4
- Abzu – PS4
- Kindom Two Crowns – PS4
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition – PS4
- Shadow Warrior 2 – PS4
- Oddworld: New ’n‘ Tasty – PS4
- Trails: Rising – PS4
- Warriors All-Stars – PS4
- The Messenger – PS4
- World of Final Fantasy – PS4
- Little Big Workshop – PS4
- Dead or Alive 5: Last Round – PS4
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose – PS4
- Chronos: Before the Ashes – PS4
- Concrete Genie – PS4
- Grand Ages: Medieval – PS4
- Moonlighter – PS4
- Fade of Silence – PS4
- The War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Death end reQuest – PS4
- Alienation – PS4
- Nidhogg – PS4
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series – PS4
- Pure Pool – PS4
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered – PS4
- Death end re; Quest 2 – PS4
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – PS4
- TowerFall Ascension – PS4
- Desperados 3 – PS4
- Toukiden 2 – PS4
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number – PS4
- Embr – PS4
- John Wick Hex – PS4
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin – PS4
- Windbound – PS4
- Aragami – PS4
- Disaster Report 4: Sommer Memories – PS4
- Draon Star Varnir – PS4
- Telling Lies – PS4
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar – PS4
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – PS4
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship – PS4
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet – PS4
- Vikings: Wolves of Midgard – PS4
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers – PS4
- Tour de France 2021 – PS4/PS5
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 – PS4
- Technomancer – PS4
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair – PS4
- R-Type Final 2 – PS4
- Balan Wonderworld – PS4/PS5
- Chicken Police: Paint it RED! – PS4
- Megadimension Neptunia 7 – PS4
- Last Stop – PS4/PS5
- Risiko Urban Assault – PS4
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminious Avenger iX – PS4
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break – PS4
- Graveyard Keeper – PS4
- Children of Morta – PS4
- Ghost of a Tale – PS4
- Observation – PS4
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – PS4
- Magicka 2 – PS4
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight – PS4
- This is the Police 2 – PS4
- Shadow of the Beast – PS4
- Child of Light – PS4
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page – PS4
- Fury Unleashed – PS4
- Tropico 5 – PS4
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition – PS4
- Last Day of June – PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded – PS4
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War – PS4
- Agents of Mayhem – PS4
- Yet Another Zombie Defense HD – PS4
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut – PS4
- The Surge – PS4
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship – PS4
- Brawlout – PS4
- Foreclosed – PS4/PS5
- Kona – PS4/PS5
- Hotshot Racing – PS4
- Townsman: A Kingdom Rebuilt – PS4
- Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders – PS4
- Bound by Flame – PS4
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition – PS4
- Sundered: Die Eldrich Edition – PS4
- The Vanashing of Ethan Carter – PS4
- The Turing Test – PS4
- Bad North – PS4
- This is the Police – PS4
- Resogun – PS4
- Black Mirror – PS4
- Space Hulk: Tactics – PS4
- Bomber Crew – PS4
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew – PS4
- Skydrift Infinity – PS4
- Adrift – PS4
- DCL: The Game – PS4
- Redeemer: Enhanced Edition – PS4
- I Am Dead – PS4
- Goosebumps: The Game – PS4
- Infinite Minigolf – PS4
- Disgea 5: Allicance of Vangeance
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition – PS4
- Gods Will Fall – PS4
- Grip – PS4
- Thomas Was Alone – PS4
- Tron Run/r – PS4
- Rebel Galaxy – PS4
- Death Squared – PS4
- Nights of Azure – PS4
- Kingdom: New Lands – PS4
- Mighty No. 9 – PS4
- Wild Guns Reloaded – PS4
- Nights of Azure 2 – Bride of the New Moon
- Eagle Flight – PSVR/PS4
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae – PS4
- Matterfall – PS4
- El Hijo: A Wild West Tale – PS4
- Relicta – PS4
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back – PS4
- Rad Rogers – PS4
- Ash of Gods: Redemption – PS4
- Defense Grid 2 – PS4
- Romance of The Three Kingdoms 13 – PS4
- Virginia: Das Spiel – PS4
- AVICII Invector – PS4
- Caladrius Blaze – PS4
- Dungeons 2 – PS4
- 8-Bit Amies – PS4
- Sine Mora EX
- Pile Up! Box by Box – PS4
- Astebreed – PS4
- Get Even – PS4
- MINIT – PS4
- Transference – PS4
- Party Hard – PS4
- Hue – PS4
- Omega Quintet – PS4
- Bound – PS4
- Trials of the Blood Dragon – PS4
- The Witch and the Hundred Knights: Revival Edition – PS4
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Director’s Cut – PS4
- Space Junkies – PSVR/PS4
- Croixleur Sigma – PS4
- Throught the Darkest of Times – PS4
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition – PS4
- Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign – PS4
- Spitlings – PS4
- Killzone: Shadownfall Intercept – PS4
- Legends of Ethernal – PS4
- Mahjong – PS4
- Ace of Seafood – PS4
- Dangerous Golf – PS4
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom – PS4
- Gal*Gunvolt Burst – PS4
- Malicious Fallen – PS4
- Rogue Stormers – PS4
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure – PS4
- Seasons after Fall – PS4
- Sparkle Unleashed PS4
- Enigmatis: The Ghost of Maple Creek – PS4
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition – PS4
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – PS4
- Leo’s Fortune – PS4
- ConnecTank – PS4
- Whispering Willows – PS4
- Clouds & Sheep 2 – PS4
- 2Dark – PS4
- Danger Zone – PS4
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf – PS4
- Pixel Piracy – PS4
- Entwinded – PS4
- Masters of Anima – PS4
- Gabbuchi – PS4
- Torquel – PS4
- Electronic Super Joy – PS4
- Fluster Cluck – PS4
- Tetris Effect: Connected – PS4
- Rez Infinite – PS4
Wie viel kostet PS Plus Extra? Ihr könnt zwischen drei Laufzeiten wählen und spart ein wenig, wenn ihr den Service länger bucht:
- 1 Monat: 13,99 €
- 3 Monate: 39,99 €
- 12 Monate: 99,99 €
Mit den neuen Services bringt euch PlayStation-Hersteller Sony massig Spiele-Futter. Es sind zwar keine brandneuen Titel dabei, aber viele ältere AAA-Games, Koop-Kracher und Nischenspiele. Mit dem Premium-Angebot gibt es noch mal über 200 Spiele dazu.
