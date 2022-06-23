PS Plus Extra: Alle Infos zum neuen „Game Pass“-Abo auf PS4 & PS5 – Spiele, Kosten & Services

Das neue Abo-Modell von PS Plus ist online. MeinMMO zeigt euch hier alle Spiele, Services und Kosten von PS Plus Extra – einer Art „Game Pass“ mit mehr als 300 Spielen für PS4 und PS5.

Was passiert bei PS Plus? Am 23. Juni änderte sich die Angebots-Struktur von PlayStations Gaming-Service. Ihr könnt jetzt aus 3 verschiedenen Angeboten wählen:

Das „Extra“-Abo erinnert dabei ein wenig an den Game Pass von Xbox, bietet euch jedoch Spiele für die PlayStation. Kurz nach Release befinden sich exakt 344 Spiele im Katalog. Hier findet ihr alle Spiele, Infos zu den Kosten und alle Services, die euch PS Plus Extra bietet.

Mehr über das neue Abo-Modell erfahrt ihr auch in unserem Video zum Thema:

PS Plus Extra – Alles zu Spielen, Kosten und Services

Wann kommt PS Plus Extra? Der neue Service ist seit dem 23. Juni 2022 online.

Was bringt PS Plus Extra? Ihr bekommt alle Services des normalen Abos bei PS Plus und dazu über 300 Spiele zum Download auf PS4 und PS5 ohne weitere Kosten.

Spielekatalog mit über 300 Spielen

2 „kostenlose“ PS4-Spiele im Monat

1 „kostenloses“ PS5-Spiel im Monat

Online-Multiplayer

PS Plus Collection (nur PS5)

Spielhilfe (nur PS5)

Exklusive Angebote im PS Store

Cloud-Speicher für eure Spielstände

Share Play

Exklusive Spiel-Inhalte (Gratis-DLCs)

PS Plus Abo: Essential, Extra oder Premium – Welches Paket passt zu mir?

Welche Spiele sind im Abo enthalten? Im PS Store finden sich 344 Spiele als Teil des Extra-Abos. Öffnet die Spoiler-Box, um einen Blick auf die lange Liste zu werfen:

PS Plus Extra: Spieleliste (Stand 23. Juni 2022)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales – PS4/PS5

Assasins Creed Valhalla – PS4/PS5

Demon’s Souls – PS5

NBA 2K22 – PS5

Ghost of Tsushima: Directors Cut – PS4/PS5

Red Dead Redemption 2 – PS4

Guardians of the Galaxy – PS4/PS5

Naruto Shippuden Ninja Storm 4 – PS4

Spider-Man – PS4

Returnal – PS5

Mortals Combat 11 – PS4

Death Stranding: Directors Cut – PS5

Death Stranding – PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – PS4

God of War – PS4

The Crew 2: Standard Edition – PS4

PGA Tour 2K21 – PS4

Bloodborne – PS4

Terraria – PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition – PS4/PS5

Injustice 2: Standard Edition – PS4

For Honor: Standard Edition – PS4

Final Fantasy 15: Royale Edition – PS4

Friday the 13th: The Game – PS4

Saints Row: The Third Remastered – PS4/PS5

Human Fall Flat: Lumber – PS4/PS5

Overcooked! 2 – PS4

Slime Rancher – PS4

Wreckfest – PS4/PS5

Days Gone – PS4

Batman: Arkham Knight – PS4

Shadow of the Colossus – PS4

Detroit: Become Human – PS4

Fallout 4 – PS4

Stranded Deep – PS4

Little Big Planet 3 – PS4

Fallout 76 – PS4

inFamous: Second Son – PS4

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – PS4

MXGP 2021 – PS4/PS5

Little Nightmares – PS4

Cities Skylines – PS4

Maneater – PS4/PS5

Hollow Knight: Voidheart-Edition – PS4

Ride 4 – PS4/PS5

South Park – Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe – PS4

MX vs ATV All Out – PS4

Far Cry 4 – PS4

Until Dawn – PS4

Blasphemous – PS4

Shadow Warrior 3 – PS4

Nascar Heat 5 – PS4

Asseto Corsa Competizione – PS4/PS5

Doom – PS4

Car Mechanic Simulator – PS4

Mafia 3 – PS4

Steep – PS4

Far Cry 3 – PS4

Soul Calibur 6 – PS4

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – PS4

Ghostrunner – PS4/PS5

Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster – PS4

Outer Wilds – PS4

Hallo Neighbor – PS4

Unturned – PS4

Golf With Your Friends – PS4

Descenders – PS4

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 – PS4

Sniper Elite 4 – PS4

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Champion – PS4/PS5

Secret Neighbor – PS4

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan – PS4

LEGO Batman 3: Jenseits von Gotham – PS4

Dead Cells – PS4

Lawn Mowing Simulator – PS4/PS5

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – PS4/PS5

Tennis World Tour 2 – PS4

Tennis World Tour 2: Complete Edition – PS5

inFamous: First Light – PS4

Moving Out – PS4

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – PS4

Everybody’s Golf – PS4

Final Fantasy 12 – PS4

Final Fantasy 8: Remastered – PS4

Kingdom Come Deliverance – PS4

Greedfall – PS4/PS5

The Last Guardian – PS4

Pathfinder: Kingmaker Definitive Edition – PS4

The Long Dark – PS4

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 – PS4

Warhammer: Chaosbane – PS4

MudRunner – PS4

Darksiders Genesis – PS4

Final Fantasy 9 – PS4

Final Fantasy 7 – PS4

Project Cars 3 – PS4

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – PS4

Far Cry Blood Dragon: Classic Edition – PS4

Gravity Rush 2 – PS4

Elex – PS4

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – PS4

Absolver: Downfall – PS4

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – PS4

Watch_Dogs – PS4

The Crew – PS4

Tom Clancy’s: The Division – PS4

Wolfenstein: The New Order – PS4

Stellaris: Standard Edition – PS4

Prey – PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition – PS4

Celeste – PS4

Empire of Sin – PS4

Nioh – PS4

Totally Reliable Delivery Service – PS4

Ashen – PS4

Vampyr – PS4

Enter the Gungeon – PS4

AO Tennis – PS4

Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition – PS4

Project Cars 2 – PS4

My Friend Pedro – PS4

Portal Knights – PS4

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – PS4

Homefront: The Revolution – PS4

Journey to the Savage Planet – PS4

MediEvil – PS4

Trackmania Turbo – PS4

Darksiders 3 – PS4

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition – PS4

Frostpunk: Console Edition – PS4

Call of Cthulhu – PS4

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid – PS$

Tricky Towers – PS4

The LEGO Movie Videogame – PS4

Prison Architect – PS4

XCOM 2 – PS4

My Time at Portia – PS4

Killzone: Shadowfall – PS4

KeyWe – PS4/PS5

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires – PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – PS4

Indivisible – PS4

Wytchwood – PS4/PS5

For The King – PS4

The Artful Escape – PS4/PS5

Shenmue 3 – PS4

Knack – PS4

Observer: System Redux – PS4/PS5

I am Bread – PS4

Star Ocean First Departure R – PS4

Overpass – PS4

Chess Ultra – PS4

Surviving Mars – PS4

Cris Tales – PS4/PS5

The Surge 2 – PS4

Destruction AllStars – PS5

Monster Truck Championship – PS4/PS5

Soma – PS4

Trails Fusion – PS4

Brothers – PS4

How to Survive 2 – PS4

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor Martyr – PS4

Bee Simulator – PS4

Abzu – PS4

Kindom Two Crowns – PS4

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition – PS4

Shadow Warrior 2 – PS4

Oddworld: New ’n‘ Tasty – PS4

Trails: Rising – PS4

Warriors All-Stars – PS4

The Messenger – PS4

World of Final Fantasy – PS4

Little Big Workshop – PS4

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round – PS4

The Caligula Effect: Overdose – PS4

Chronos: Before the Ashes – PS4

Concrete Genie – PS4

Grand Ages: Medieval – PS4

Moonlighter – PS4

Fade of Silence – PS4

The War of Mine: The Little Ones

Death end reQuest – PS4

Alienation – PS4

Nidhogg – PS4

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series – PS4

Pure Pool – PS4

The Wonderful 101: Remastered – PS4

Death end re; Quest 2 – PS4

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – PS4

TowerFall Ascension – PS4

Desperados 3 – PS4

Toukiden 2 – PS4

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number – PS4

Embr – PS4

John Wick Hex – PS4

9 Monkeys of Shaolin – PS4

Windbound – PS4

Aragami – PS4

Disaster Report 4: Sommer Memories – PS4

Draon Star Varnir – PS4

Telling Lies – PS4

Battle Chasers: Nightwar – PS4

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – PS4

FIA European Truck Racing Championship – PS4

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet – PS4

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard – PS4

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers – PS4

Tour de France 2021 – PS4/PS5

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 – PS4

Technomancer – PS4

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair – PS4

R-Type Final 2 – PS4

Balan Wonderworld – PS4/PS5

Chicken Police: Paint it RED! – PS4

Megadimension Neptunia 7 – PS4

Last Stop – PS4/PS5

Risiko Urban Assault – PS4

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminious Avenger iX – PS4

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break – PS4

Graveyard Keeper – PS4

Children of Morta – PS4

Ghost of a Tale – PS4

Observation – PS4

Necromunda: Underhive Wars – PS4

Magicka 2 – PS4

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight – PS4

This is the Police 2 – PS4

Shadow of the Beast – PS4

Child of Light – PS4

Lost Words: Beyond the Page – PS4

Fury Unleashed – PS4

Tropico 5 – PS4

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition – PS4

Last Day of June – PS4

Tearaway Unfolded – PS4

Valiant Hearts: The Great War – PS4

Agents of Mayhem – PS4

Yet Another Zombie Defense HD – PS4

Raiden V: Director’s Cut – PS4

The Surge – PS4

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship – PS4

Brawlout – PS4

Foreclosed – PS4/PS5

Kona – PS4/PS5

Hotshot Racing – PS4

Townsman: A Kingdom Rebuilt – PS4

Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders – PS4

Bound by Flame – PS4

Victor Vran Overkill Edition – PS4

Sundered: Die Eldrich Edition – PS4

The Vanashing of Ethan Carter – PS4

The Turing Test – PS4

Bad North – PS4

This is the Police – PS4

Resogun – PS4

Black Mirror – PS4

Space Hulk: Tactics – PS4

Bomber Crew – PS4

Star Trek: Bridge Crew – PS4

Skydrift Infinity – PS4

Adrift – PS4

DCL: The Game – PS4

Redeemer: Enhanced Edition – PS4

I Am Dead – PS4

Goosebumps: The Game – PS4

Infinite Minigolf – PS4

Disgea 5: Allicance of Vangeance

Jotun: Valhalla Edition – PS4

Gods Will Fall – PS4

Grip – PS4

Thomas Was Alone – PS4

Tron Run/r – PS4

Rebel Galaxy – PS4

Death Squared – PS4

Nights of Azure – PS4

Kingdom: New Lands – PS4

Mighty No. 9 – PS4

Wild Guns Reloaded – PS4

Nights of Azure 2 – Bride of the New Moon

Eagle Flight – PSVR/PS4

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae – PS4

Matterfall – PS4

El Hijo: A Wild West Tale – PS4

Relicta – PS4

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back – PS4

Rad Rogers – PS4

Ash of Gods: Redemption – PS4

Defense Grid 2 – PS4

Romance of The Three Kingdoms 13 – PS4

Virginia: Das Spiel – PS4

AVICII Invector – PS4

Caladrius Blaze – PS4

Dungeons 2 – PS4

8-Bit Amies – PS4

Sine Mora EX

Pile Up! Box by Box – PS4

Astebreed – PS4

Get Even – PS4

MINIT – PS4

Transference – PS4

Party Hard – PS4

Hue – PS4

Omega Quintet – PS4

Bound – PS4

Trials of the Blood Dragon – PS4

The Witch and the Hundred Knights: Revival Edition – PS4

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Director’s Cut – PS4

Space Junkies – PSVR/PS4

Croixleur Sigma – PS4

Throught the Darkest of Times – PS4

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition – PS4

Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign – PS4

Spitlings – PS4

Killzone: Shadownfall Intercept – PS4

Legends of Ethernal – PS4

Mahjong – PS4

Ace of Seafood – PS4

Dangerous Golf – PS4

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom – PS4

Gal*Gunvolt Burst – PS4

Malicious Fallen – PS4

Rogue Stormers – PS4

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure – PS4

Seasons after Fall – PS4

Sparkle Unleashed PS4

Enigmatis: The Ghost of Maple Creek – PS4

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition – PS4

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – PS4

Leo’s Fortune – PS4

ConnecTank – PS4

Whispering Willows – PS4

Clouds & Sheep 2 – PS4

2Dark – PS4

Danger Zone – PS4

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf – PS4

Pixel Piracy – PS4

Entwinded – PS4

Masters of Anima – PS4

Gabbuchi – PS4

Torquel – PS4

Electronic Super Joy – PS4

Fluster Cluck – PS4

Tetris Effect: Connected – PS4

Rez Infinite – PS4

Wie viel kostet PS Plus Extra? Ihr könnt zwischen drei Laufzeiten wählen und spart ein wenig, wenn ihr den Service länger bucht:

1 Monat: 13,99 €

3 Monate: 39,99 €

12 Monate: 99,99 €

Mit den neuen Services bringt euch PlayStation-Hersteller Sony massig Spiele-Futter. Es sind zwar keine brandneuen Titel dabei, aber viele ältere AAA-Games, Koop-Kracher und Nischenspiele. Mit dem Premium-Angebot gibt es noch mal über 200 Spiele dazu.

Seid ihr passend zum neuen PS Plus auch auf der Suche nach einer PS5, dann checkt regelmäßig unseren Verkaufsticker auf MeinMMO: PS5 kaufen im Ticker – Alle News und Angebote