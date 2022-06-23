PS Plus Premium: Alle Infos zum neuen „All in One“-Abo auf PS4 & PS5 – Spiele, Kosten & Services

Sony hat das neue PS Plus Abo auf PS4 und PS5 gestartet. MeinMMO stellt euch PS Plus Premium vor und erklärt euch, welche Spiele im Abo enthalten sind.

Was passiert bei PS Plus? Das normale Abo bei PS Plus bot euch über viele Jahre monatliche Spiele ohne weitere Kosten und den Zugang zum Multiplayer. Doch jetzt könnt ihr noch mehr Services buchen, denn es gibt zwei weiterführende Abos dazu – Extra und Premium.

Euer normales Abo wird zu PS Plus Essential – mehr dazu in unserem Info-Artikel zum Standard-Abo. Mit Extra gibt es eine Art „Game Pass“ mit hunderten Spielen für PS4 und PS5. Mit PS Plus Premium kommen weitere Titel hinzu und noch ein Streaming-Angebot für PlayStation-Klassiker.

PS Plus Premium – Alles zu Spielen, Kosten und Services

Wann kommt PS Plus Premium? PS Plus Premium ist seit dem 23. Juni am frühen Morgen in Deutschland verfügbar. Seitdem könnt ihr euch entweder das neue Abo kaufen oder euer bestehendes „PS Plus“-Abo upgraden.

Was bringt PS Plus Premium? „PS Plus Premium“ ist das umfangreichste und teuerste Abo-Modell von Sony für die PS4 und PS5. In Premium sind alle Vorteile von „Essential“ und „Extra“ ebenfalls enthalten:

Klassiker-Katalog mit über 200 Spielen

Spielekatalog mit über 300 Spielen

Spiele zum Testen

Cloud-Streaming

2 „kostenlose“ PS4-Spiele im Monat

1 „kostenloses“ PS5-Spiel im Monat

Online-Multiplayer

PS Plus Collection (nur PS5)

Spielhilfe (nur PS5)

Exklusive Angebote im PS Store

Cloud-Speicher für eure Spielstände

Share Play

Exklusive Spiel-Inhalte (Gratis-DLCs)

Welche Spiele sind im Abo enthalten? Mit PS Plus Premium habt ihr Zugriff auf jede Menge kostenlose Spiele. Neben der PS Plus Collection für die PS5 könnt ihr folgende Spiele ohne Aufpreis auf eurer PS4 und PS5 mit PS Plus Premium spielen. Die Spiele folgen getrennt in PS Plus Extra und Premium, mit einem Premium-Abo könnt ihr aber alle Spiele nutzen.

Alle Spiele aus PS Plus Extra (Stand: 23.06.2022):

2Dark – PS4

8-Bit Amies – PS4

9 Monkeys of Shaolin – PS4

Absolver: Downfall – PS4

Abzu – PS4

Ace of Seafood – PS4

Adrift – PS4

Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders – PS4

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – PS4

Agents of Mayhem – PS4

Alienation – PS4

AO Tennis – PS4

Aragami – PS4

Ash of Gods: Redemption – PS4

Ashen – PS4

Assasins Creed Valhalla – PS4/PS5

Asseto Corsa Competizione – PS4/PS5

Astebreed – PS4

AVICII Invector – PS4

Bad North – PS4

Balan Wonderworld – PS4/PS5

Batman: Arkham Knight – PS4

Battle Chasers: Nightwar – PS4

Bee Simulator – PS4

Black Mirror – PS4

Blasphemous – PS4

Bloodborne – PS4

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – PS4

Bomber Crew – PS4

Bound – PS4

Bound by Flame – PS4

Brawlout – PS4

Brothers – PS4

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back – PS4

Caladrius Blaze – PS4

Call of Cthulhu – PS4

Car Mechanic Simulator – PS4

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers – PS4

Celeste – PS4

Chess Ultra – PS4

Chicken Police: Paint it RED! – PS4

Child of Light – PS4

Children of Morta – PS4

Chronos: Before the Ashes – PS4

Cities Skylines – PS4

Clouds & Sheep 2 – PS4

Concrete Genie – PS4

ConnecTank – PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition – PS4/PS5

Cris Tales – PS4/PS5

Croixleur Sigma – PS4

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition – PS4

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition – PS4

Danger Zone – PS4

Dangerous Golf – PS4

Darksiders 3 – PS4

Darksiders Genesis – PS4

Days Gone – PS4

DCL: The Game – PS4

Dead Cells – PS4

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round – PS4

Death end re; Quest 2 – PS4

Death end reQuest – PS4

Death Squared – PS4

Death Stranding – PS4

Death Stranding: Directors Cut – PS5

Defense Grid 2 – PS4

Demon’s Souls – PS5

Descenders – PS4

Desperados 3 – PS4

Destruction AllStars – PS5

Detroit: Become Human – PS4

Disaster Report 4: Sommer Memories – PS4

Disgea 5: Allicance of Vangeance

Doom – PS4

Draon Star Varnir – PS4

Dungeons 2 – PS4

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires – PS4

Eagle Flight – PSVR/PS4

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair – PS4

El Hijo: A Wild West Tale – PS4

Electronic Super Joy – PS4

Elex – PS4

Embr – PS4

Empire of Sin – PS4

Enigmatis: The Ghost of Maple Creek – PS4

Enter the Gungeon – PS4

Entwinded – PS4

Everybody’s Golf – PS4

Fade of Silence – PS4

Fallout 4 – PS4

Fallout 76 – PS4

Far Cry 3 – PS4

Far Cry 4 – PS4

Far Cry Blood Dragon: Classic Edition – PS4

FIA European Truck Racing Championship – PS4

Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster – PS4

Final Fantasy 12 – PS4

Final Fantasy 15: Royale Edition – PS4

Final Fantasy 7 – PS4

Final Fantasy 8: Remastered – PS4

Final Fantasy 9 – PS4

Fluster Cluck – PS4

For Honor: Standard Edition – PS4

For The King – PS4

Foreclosed – PS4/PS5

Friday the 13th: The Game – PS4

Frostpunk: Console Edition – PS4

Fury Unleashed – PS4

Gabbuchi – PS4

Gal*Gunvolt Burst – PS4

Get Even – PS4

Ghost of a Tale – PS4

Ghost of Tsushima: Directors Cut – PS4/PS5

Ghostrunner – PS4/PS5

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Director’s Cut – PS4

God of War – PS4

Gods Will Fall – PS4

Golf With Your Friends – PS4

Goosebumps: The Game – PS4

Grand Ages: Medieval – PS4

Graveyard Keeper – PS4

Gravity Rush 2 – PS4

Greedfall – PS4/PS5

Grip – PS4

Guardians of the Galaxy – PS4/PS5

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminious Avenger iX – PS4

Hallo Neighbor – PS4

Hollow Knight: Voidheart-Edition – PS4

Homefront: The Revolution – PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – PS4

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number – PS4

Hotshot Racing – PS4

How to Survive 2 – PS4

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition – PS4

Hue – PS4

Human Fall Flat: Lumber – PS4/PS5

I am Bread – PS4

I Am Dead – PS4

Indivisible – PS4

inFamous: First Light – PS4

inFamous: Second Son – PS4

Infinite Minigolf – PS4

Injustice 2: Standard Edition – PS4

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf – PS4

John Wick Hex – PS4

Jotun: Valhalla Edition – PS4

Journey to the Savage Planet – PS4

KeyWe – PS4/PS5

Killzone: Shadowfall – PS4

Killzone: Shadownfall Intercept – PS4

Kindom Two Crowns – PS4

Kingdom Come Deliverance – PS4

Kingdom: New Lands – PS4

Knack – PS4

Kona – PS4/PS5

Last Day of June – PS4

Last Stop – PS4/PS5

Lawn Mowing Simulator – PS4/PS5

Legends of Ethernal – PS4

LEGO Batman 3: Jenseits von Gotham – PS4

Leo’s Fortune – PS4

Little Big Planet 3 – PS4

Little Big Workshop – PS4

Little Nightmares – PS4

Lost Words: Beyond the Page – PS4

Mafia 3 – PS4

Magicka 2 – PS4

Mahjong – PS4

Malicious Fallen – PS4

Maneater – PS4/PS5

Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign – PS4

Masters of Anima – PS4

Matterfall – PS4

MediEvil – PS4

Megadimension Neptunia 7 – PS4

Mighty No. 9 – PS4

MINIT – PS4

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae – PS4

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight – PS4

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 – PS4

Monster Truck Championship – PS4/PS5

Moonlighter – PS4

Mortals Combat 11 – PS4

Moving Out – PS4

MudRunner – PS4

MX vs ATV All Out – PS4

MXGP 2021 – PS4/PS5

My Friend Pedro – PS4

My Time at Portia – PS4

Naruto Shippuden Ninja Storm 4 – PS4

Nascar Heat 5 – PS4

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 – PS4

NBA 2K22 – PS5

Necromunda: Underhive Wars – PS4

Nidhogg – PS4

Nights of Azure – PS4

Nights of Azure 2 – Bride of the New Moon

Nioh – PS4

Observation – PS4

Observer: System Redux – PS4/PS5

Oddworld: New ’n‘ Tasty – PS4

Omega Quintet – PS4

Outer Wilds – PS4

Overcooked! 2 – PS4

Overpass – PS4

Party Hard – PS4

Pathfinder: Kingmaker Definitive Edition – PS4

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – PS4

PGA Tour 2K21 – PS4

Pile Up! Box by Box – PS4

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition – PS4

Pixel Piracy – PS4

Portal Knights – PS4

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid – PS$

Prey – PS4

Prison Architect – PS4

Project Cars 2 – PS4

Project Cars 3 – PS4

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship – PS4

Pure Pool – PS4

R-Type Final 2 – PS4

Rad Rogers – PS4

Raiden V: Director’s Cut – PS4

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series – PS4

Rebel Galaxy – PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 – PS4

Redeemer: Enhanced Edition – PS4

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure – PS4

Relicta – PS4

Resogun – PS4

Returnal – PS5

Rez Infinite – PS4

Ride 4 – PS4/PS5

Risiko Urban Assault – PS4

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break – PS4

Rogue Stormers – PS4

Romance of The Three Kingdoms 13 – PS4

Saints Row: The Third Remastered – PS4/PS5

Seasons after Fall – PS4

Secret Neighbor – PS4

Shadow of the Beast – PS4

Shadow of the Colossus – PS4

Shadow Warrior 2 – PS4

Shadow Warrior 3 – PS4

Shenmue 3 – PS4

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom – PS4

Sine Mora EX

Skydrift Infinity – PS4

Slime Rancher – PS4

Sniper Elite 4 – PS4

Soma – PS4

Soul Calibur 6 – PS4

South Park – Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe – PS4

Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition – PS4

Space Hulk: Tactics – PS4

Space Junkies – PSVR/PS4

Sparkle Unleashed PS4

Spider-Man – PS4

Spider-Man: Miles Morales – PS4/PS5

Spitlings – PS4

Star Ocean First Departure R – PS4

Star Trek: Bridge Crew – PS4

Steep – PS4

Stellaris: Standard Edition – PS4

Stranded Deep – PS4

Sundered: Die Eldrich Edition – PS4

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition – PS4

Surviving Mars – PS4

Tearaway Unfolded – PS4

Technomancer – PS4

Telling Lies – PS4

Tennis World Tour 2 – PS4

Tennis World Tour 2: Complete Edition – PS5

Terraria – PS4

Tetris Effect: Connected – PS4

The Artful Escape – PS4/PS5

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – PS4

The Caligula Effect: Overdose – PS4

The Crew – PS4

The Crew 2: Standard Edition – PS4

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – PS4

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan – PS4

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet – PS4

The Last Guardian – PS4

The LEGO Movie Videogame – PS4

The Long Dark – PS4

The Messenger – PS4

The Surge – PS4

The Surge 2 – PS4

The Turing Test – PS4

The Vanashing of Ethan Carter – PS4

The War of Mine: The Little Ones

The Witch and the Hundred Knights: Revival Edition – PS4

The Wonderful 101: Remastered – PS4

This is the Police – PS4

This is the Police 2 – PS4

Thomas Was Alone – PS4

Throught the Darkest of Times – PS4

Tom Clancy’s: The Division – PS4

Torquel – PS4

Totally Reliable Delivery Service – PS4

Toukiden 2 – PS4

Tour de France 2021 – PS4/PS5

TowerFall Ascension – PS4

Townsman: A Kingdom Rebuilt – PS4

Trackmania Turbo – PS4

Trails Fusion – PS4

Trails: Rising – PS4

Transference – PS4

Trials of the Blood Dragon – PS4

Tricky Towers – PS4

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – PS4

Tron Run/r – PS4

Tropico 5 – PS4

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 – PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition – PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – PS4

Until Dawn – PS4

Unturned – PS4

Valiant Hearts: The Great War – PS4

Vampyr – PS4

Victor Vran Overkill Edition – PS4

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard – PS4

Virginia: Das Spiel – PS4

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor Martyr – PS4

Warhammer: Chaosbane – PS4

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – PS4

Warriors All-Stars – PS4

Watch_Dogs – PS4

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – PS4/PS5

Whispering Willows – PS4

Wild Guns Reloaded – PS4

Windbound – PS4

Wolfenstein: The New Order – PS4

World of Final Fantasy – PS4

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Champion – PS4/PS5

Wreckfest – PS4/PS5

Wytchwood – PS4/PS5

XCOM 2 – PS4

Yet Another Zombie Defense HD – PS4

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – PS4

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – PS4

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – PS4

Alle Spiele aus PS Plus Premium (Stand: 23.06.2022):

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)

Alien Rage

Alien Spidy

Anna – Extended Edition

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Ape Escape (PS4/PS5)

Ape Escape 2

Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Armageddon Riders

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk

Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~

Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland

Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea

Baja: Edge of Control HD

Batman: Arkham Origins

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City

Battle Princess of Arcadias

BEYOND: Two Souls

Big Sky Infinity

BioShock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition

BioShock Remastered

BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Black Knight Sword

BLADESTORM: Nightmare

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years‘ War

Blood Knights

Bolt

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Cars Mater-National Championship

Cars Race-O-Rama

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Cel Damage HD

Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer

CRASH COMMANDO

Crysis Remastered

Dark Chronicle

Dark Cloud

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darkstalkers Resurrection

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Deadlight: Director´s Cut

Deception IV: Blood Ties

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess

Der Puppenspieler

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Disney Universe

Disney·PIXAR Brave

Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS4/PS5)

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!

Duke Nukem Forever

Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires

DYNASTY WARRIORS 6

Dynasty Warriors 7

DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce

Echochrome (PS4/PS5)

Everybody’s Golf

Everybody’s Tennis

Ethan: Meteor Hunter

F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON

Faery: Legends of Avalon

FALLOUT 3

Fallout: New Vegas

FantaVision

Frogger Returns

Forbidden Siren

GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES

G-Force

God of War III Remastered

God of War: Ascension

Gravity Rush Remastered

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi

Hamilton’s Great Adventure

Heavy Rain

Hotline Miami

HUNTED: THE DEMON’S FORGE

Hustle Kings

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak II

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe

Jumping Flash! (PS4/PS5)

Kinetica

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Knytt Underground

Kung Fu Rabbit

Kurushi

Legasista

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman: The Videogame

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

Lock’s Quest

LocoRoco 2 Remastered

LocoRoco Remastered

Lost Planet 3

Lumines Remastered

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Magus

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC Complete Edition

Mount & Blade: Warband

Mr. Driller (PS4/PS5)

MX vs ATV: Alive

NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge

NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2

Numblast

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS4/PS5)

OKAGE: Shadow King

Outcast – Second Contact

Order Up

Papo & Yo

PATAPON 2 REMASTERED

Patapon Remastered

Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Pool Nation

PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap

Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition

Primal

Proteus

QUANTUM THEORY

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic

RAGE

Ragnarok Odyssey ACE

Raiden IV: OverKill

rain

Rainbow Moon

Ratatouille

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time

Ratchet & Clank: Nexus

Ratchet & Clank: QForce

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Red Faction

Red Faction II

Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered

Red Johnson’s Chronicles – One Against All

Resident Evil

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles

Retro City Rampage DX

Retro/Grade

Rise of the Kasai

Rogue Galaxy

R-Type Dimensions

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row 2

SAMURAI WARRIORS 4

Serious Sam Collection

Shatter

Skullgirls Encore

Skydive: Proximity Flight

Snakeball

Sniper Elite V2

Split/Second: Velocity

Star Wars Racer Revenge

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Super Star Wars

Syberia

Syphon Filter (PS4/PS5)

Tekken 2 (PS4/PS5)

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game

The King of Fighters XIII

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Mark of Kri

The Raven Remastered

TOKYO JUNGLE

Toukiden: Kiwami

Toy Home

Trash Panic

TRINITY: Souls of Zill O’ll

Tron: Evolution

Truck Racer

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Urban Trial Freestyle

Velocity Ultra

Vessel

War of the Monsters

Warriors: Legends of Troy

Warriors Orochi 3

When Vikings Attack!

White Knight Chronicles

Wild Arms (PS4/PS5)

Wild Arms 3

WipEout: Omega Collection

Worms Armageddon (PS4/PS5)

Worms World Party (PS4/PS5)

XCOM: Enemy Within

Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z

Zack Zero

Zen Pinball 2: Avengers Chronicles Pack

Zombie Tycoon 2: Brainhov’s Revenge

Wie viel kostet PS Plus Premium? Ihr könnt zwischen drei verschiedenen Laufzeiten wählen. Je mehr Monate ihr kauft, desto günstiger ist das Abo für euch.

1 Monat: 16,99 Euro

3 Monate: 49,99 Euro

12 Monate: 119,99 Euro

Mit den neuen Services bringt euch PlayStation-Hersteller Sony massig Spiele-Futter. Es sind zwar keine brandneuen Titel dabei, aber viele ältere AAA-Games, Koop-Kracher und Nischenspiele. Mit dem Premium-Angebot gibt es noch mal über 200 Spiele dazu.

