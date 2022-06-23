PS Plus Premium: Alle Infos zum neuen „All in One“-Abo auf PS4 & PS5 – Spiele, Kosten & Services

Sony hat das neue PS Plus Abo auf PS4 und PS5 gestartet. MeinMMO stellt euch PS Plus Premium vor und erklärt euch, welche Spiele im Abo enthalten sind.
Was passiert bei PS Plus? Das normale Abo bei PS Plus bot euch über viele Jahre monatliche Spiele ohne weitere Kosten und den Zugang zum Multiplayer. Doch jetzt könnt ihr noch mehr Services buchen, denn es gibt zwei weiterführende Abos dazu – Extra und Premium.
Euer normales Abo wird zu PS Plus Essential – mehr dazu in unserem Info-Artikel zum Standard-Abo. Mit Extra gibt es eine Art „Game Pass“ mit hunderten Spielen für PS4 und PS5. Mit PS Plus Premium kommen weitere Titel hinzu und noch ein Streaming-Angebot für PlayStation-Klassiker.
PS Plus Premium – Alles zu Spielen, Kosten und Services
Wann kommt PS Plus Premium? PS Plus Premium ist seit dem 23. Juni am frühen Morgen in Deutschland verfügbar. Seitdem könnt ihr euch entweder das neue Abo kaufen oder euer bestehendes „PS Plus“-Abo upgraden.
Was bringt PS Plus Premium? „PS Plus Premium“ ist das umfangreichste und teuerste Abo-Modell von Sony für die PS4 und PS5. In Premium sind alle Vorteile von „Essential“ und „Extra“ ebenfalls enthalten:
- Klassiker-Katalog mit über 200 Spielen
- Spielekatalog mit über 300 Spielen
- Spiele zum Testen
- Cloud-Streaming
- 2 „kostenlose“ PS4-Spiele im Monat
- 1 „kostenloses“ PS5-Spiel im Monat
- Online-Multiplayer
- PS Plus Collection (nur PS5)
- Spielhilfe (nur PS5)
- Exklusive Angebote im PS Store
- Cloud-Speicher für eure Spielstände
- Share Play
- Exklusive Spiel-Inhalte (Gratis-DLCs)
Welche Spiele sind im Abo enthalten? Mit PS Plus Premium habt ihr Zugriff auf jede Menge kostenlose Spiele. Neben der PS Plus Collection für die PS5 könnt ihr folgende Spiele ohne Aufpreis auf eurer PS4 und PS5 mit PS Plus Premium spielen. Die Spiele folgen getrennt in PS Plus Extra und Premium, mit einem Premium-Abo könnt ihr aber alle Spiele nutzen.
- 2Dark – PS4
- 8-Bit Amies – PS4
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin – PS4
- Absolver: Downfall – PS4
- Abzu – PS4
- Ace of Seafood – PS4
- Adrift – PS4
- Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders – PS4
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – PS4
- Agents of Mayhem – PS4
- Alienation – PS4
- AO Tennis – PS4
- Aragami – PS4
- Ash of Gods: Redemption – PS4
- Ashen – PS4
- Assasins Creed Valhalla – PS4/PS5
- Asseto Corsa Competizione – PS4/PS5
- Astebreed – PS4
- AVICII Invector – PS4
- Bad North – PS4
- Balan Wonderworld – PS4/PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight – PS4
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar – PS4
- Bee Simulator – PS4
- Black Mirror – PS4
- Blasphemous – PS4
- Bloodborne – PS4
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – PS4
- Bomber Crew – PS4
- Bound – PS4
- Bound by Flame – PS4
- Brawlout – PS4
- Brothers – PS4
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back – PS4
- Caladrius Blaze – PS4
- Call of Cthulhu – PS4
- Car Mechanic Simulator – PS4
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers – PS4
- Celeste – PS4
- Chess Ultra – PS4
- Chicken Police: Paint it RED! – PS4
- Child of Light – PS4
- Children of Morta – PS4
- Chronos: Before the Ashes – PS4
- Cities Skylines – PS4
- Clouds & Sheep 2 – PS4
- Concrete Genie – PS4
- ConnecTank – PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition – PS4/PS5
- Cris Tales – PS4/PS5
- Croixleur Sigma – PS4
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition – PS4
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition – PS4
- Danger Zone – PS4
- Dangerous Golf – PS4
- Darksiders 3 – PS4
- Darksiders Genesis – PS4
- Days Gone – PS4
- DCL: The Game – PS4
- Dead Cells – PS4
- Dead or Alive 5: Last Round – PS4
- Death end re; Quest 2 – PS4
- Death end reQuest – PS4
- Death Squared – PS4
- Death Stranding – PS4
- Death Stranding: Directors Cut – PS5
- Defense Grid 2 – PS4
- Demon’s Souls – PS5
- Descenders – PS4
- Desperados 3 – PS4
- Destruction AllStars – PS5
- Detroit: Become Human – PS4
- Disaster Report 4: Sommer Memories – PS4
- Disgea 5: Allicance of Vangeance
- Doom – PS4
- Draon Star Varnir – PS4
- Dungeons 2 – PS4
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires – PS4
- Eagle Flight – PSVR/PS4
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair – PS4
- El Hijo: A Wild West Tale – PS4
- Electronic Super Joy – PS4
- Elex – PS4
- Embr – PS4
- Empire of Sin – PS4
- Enigmatis: The Ghost of Maple Creek – PS4
- Enter the Gungeon – PS4
- Entwinded – PS4
- Everybody’s Golf – PS4
- Fade of Silence – PS4
- Fallout 4 – PS4
- Fallout 76 – PS4
- Far Cry 3 – PS4
- Far Cry 4 – PS4
- Far Cry Blood Dragon: Classic Edition – PS4
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship – PS4
- Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster – PS4
- Final Fantasy 12 – PS4
- Final Fantasy 15: Royale Edition – PS4
- Final Fantasy 7 – PS4
- Final Fantasy 8: Remastered – PS4
- Final Fantasy 9 – PS4
- Fluster Cluck – PS4
- For Honor: Standard Edition – PS4
- For The King – PS4
- Foreclosed – PS4/PS5
- Friday the 13th: The Game – PS4
- Frostpunk: Console Edition – PS4
- Fury Unleashed – PS4
- Gabbuchi – PS4
- Gal*Gunvolt Burst – PS4
- Get Even – PS4
- Ghost of a Tale – PS4
- Ghost of Tsushima: Directors Cut – PS4/PS5
- Ghostrunner – PS4/PS5
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Director’s Cut – PS4
- God of War – PS4
- Gods Will Fall – PS4
- Golf With Your Friends – PS4
- Goosebumps: The Game – PS4
- Grand Ages: Medieval – PS4
- Graveyard Keeper – PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 – PS4
- Greedfall – PS4/PS5
- Grip – PS4
- Guardians of the Galaxy – PS4/PS5
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminious Avenger iX – PS4
- Hallo Neighbor – PS4
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart-Edition – PS4
- Homefront: The Revolution – PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – PS4
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number – PS4
- Hotshot Racing – PS4
- How to Survive 2 – PS4
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition – PS4
- Hue – PS4
- Human Fall Flat: Lumber – PS4/PS5
- I am Bread – PS4
- I Am Dead – PS4
- Indivisible – PS4
- inFamous: First Light – PS4
- inFamous: Second Son – PS4
- Infinite Minigolf – PS4
- Injustice 2: Standard Edition – PS4
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf – PS4
- John Wick Hex – PS4
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition – PS4
- Journey to the Savage Planet – PS4
- KeyWe – PS4/PS5
- Killzone: Shadowfall – PS4
- Killzone: Shadownfall Intercept – PS4
- Kindom Two Crowns – PS4
- Kingdom Come Deliverance – PS4
- Kingdom: New Lands – PS4
- Knack – PS4
- Kona – PS4/PS5
- Last Day of June – PS4
- Last Stop – PS4/PS5
- Lawn Mowing Simulator – PS4/PS5
- Legends of Ethernal – PS4
- LEGO Batman 3: Jenseits von Gotham – PS4
- Leo’s Fortune – PS4
- Little Big Planet 3 – PS4
- Little Big Workshop – PS4
- Little Nightmares – PS4
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page – PS4
- Mafia 3 – PS4
- Magicka 2 – PS4
- Mahjong – PS4
- Malicious Fallen – PS4
- Maneater – PS4/PS5
- Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign – PS4
- Masters of Anima – PS4
- Matterfall – PS4
- MediEvil – PS4
- Megadimension Neptunia 7 – PS4
- Mighty No. 9 – PS4
- MINIT – PS4
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae – PS4
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight – PS4
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 – PS4
- Monster Truck Championship – PS4/PS5
- Moonlighter – PS4
- Mortals Combat 11 – PS4
- Moving Out – PS4
- MudRunner – PS4
- MX vs ATV All Out – PS4
- MXGP 2021 – PS4/PS5
- My Friend Pedro – PS4
- My Time at Portia – PS4
- Naruto Shippuden Ninja Storm 4 – PS4
- Nascar Heat 5 – PS4
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 – PS4
- NBA 2K22 – PS5
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – PS4
- Nidhogg – PS4
- Nights of Azure – PS4
- Nights of Azure 2 – Bride of the New Moon
- Nioh – PS4
- Observation – PS4
- Observer: System Redux – PS4/PS5
- Oddworld: New ’n‘ Tasty – PS4
- Omega Quintet – PS4
- Outer Wilds – PS4
- Overcooked! 2 – PS4
- Overpass – PS4
- Party Hard – PS4
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Definitive Edition – PS4
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – PS4
- PGA Tour 2K21 – PS4
- Pile Up! Box by Box – PS4
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition – PS4
- Pixel Piracy – PS4
- Portal Knights – PS4
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid – PS$
- Prey – PS4
- Prison Architect – PS4
- Project Cars 2 – PS4
- Project Cars 3 – PS4
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship – PS4
- Pure Pool – PS4
- R-Type Final 2 – PS4
- Rad Rogers – PS4
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut – PS4
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series – PS4
- Rebel Galaxy – PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – PS4
- Redeemer: Enhanced Edition – PS4
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure – PS4
- Relicta – PS4
- Resogun – PS4
- Returnal – PS5
- Rez Infinite – PS4
- Ride 4 – PS4/PS5
- Risiko Urban Assault – PS4
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break – PS4
- Rogue Stormers – PS4
- Romance of The Three Kingdoms 13 – PS4
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered – PS4/PS5
- Seasons after Fall – PS4
- Secret Neighbor – PS4
- Shadow of the Beast – PS4
- Shadow of the Colossus – PS4
- Shadow Warrior 2 – PS4
- Shadow Warrior 3 – PS4
- Shenmue 3 – PS4
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom – PS4
- Sine Mora EX
- Skydrift Infinity – PS4
- Slime Rancher – PS4
- Sniper Elite 4 – PS4
- Soma – PS4
- Soul Calibur 6 – PS4
- South Park – Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe – PS4
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition – PS4
- Space Hulk: Tactics – PS4
- Space Junkies – PSVR/PS4
- Sparkle Unleashed PS4
- Spider-Man – PS4
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – PS4/PS5
- Spitlings – PS4
- Star Ocean First Departure R – PS4
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew – PS4
- Steep – PS4
- Stellaris: Standard Edition – PS4
- Stranded Deep – PS4
- Sundered: Die Eldrich Edition – PS4
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition – PS4
- Surviving Mars – PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded – PS4
- Technomancer – PS4
- Telling Lies – PS4
- Tennis World Tour 2 – PS4
- Tennis World Tour 2: Complete Edition – PS5
- Terraria – PS4
- Tetris Effect: Connected – PS4
- The Artful Escape – PS4/PS5
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – PS4
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose – PS4
- The Crew – PS4
- The Crew 2: Standard Edition – PS4
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – PS4
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan – PS4
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet – PS4
- The Last Guardian – PS4
- The LEGO Movie Videogame – PS4
- The Long Dark – PS4
- The Messenger – PS4
- The Surge – PS4
- The Surge 2 – PS4
- The Turing Test – PS4
- The Vanashing of Ethan Carter – PS4
- The War of Mine: The Little Ones
- The Witch and the Hundred Knights: Revival Edition – PS4
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered – PS4
- This is the Police – PS4
- This is the Police 2 – PS4
- Thomas Was Alone – PS4
- Throught the Darkest of Times – PS4
- Tom Clancy’s: The Division – PS4
- Torquel – PS4
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service – PS4
- Toukiden 2 – PS4
- Tour de France 2021 – PS4/PS5
- TowerFall Ascension – PS4
- Townsman: A Kingdom Rebuilt – PS4
- Trackmania Turbo – PS4
- Trails Fusion – PS4
- Trails: Rising – PS4
- Transference – PS4
- Trials of the Blood Dragon – PS4
- Tricky Towers – PS4
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – PS4
- Tron Run/r – PS4
- Tropico 5 – PS4
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 – PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition – PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – PS4
- Until Dawn – PS4
- Unturned – PS4
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War – PS4
- Vampyr – PS4
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition – PS4
- Vikings: Wolves of Midgard – PS4
- Virginia: Das Spiel – PS4
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor Martyr – PS4
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – PS4
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – PS4
- Warriors All-Stars – PS4
- Watch_Dogs – PS4
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – PS4/PS5
- Whispering Willows – PS4
- Wild Guns Reloaded – PS4
- Windbound – PS4
- Wolfenstein: The New Order – PS4
- World of Final Fantasy – PS4
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Champion – PS4/PS5
- Wreckfest – PS4/PS5
- Wytchwood – PS4/PS5
- XCOM 2 – PS4
- Yet Another Zombie Defense HD – PS4
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – PS4
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – PS4
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War – PS4
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- Anna – Extended Edition
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Ape Escape (PS4/PS5)
- Ape Escape 2
- Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Armageddon Riders
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
- Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~
- Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
- Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
- Battle Princess of Arcadias
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- Big Sky Infinity
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- Black Knight Sword
- BLADESTORM: Nightmare
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years‘ War
- Blood Knights
- Bolt
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Cars Mater-National Championship
- Cars Race-O-Rama
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Cel Damage HD
- Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
- CRASH COMMANDO
- Crysis Remastered
- Dark Chronicle
- Dark Cloud
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Deadlight: Director´s Cut
- Deception IV: Blood Ties
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
- Der Puppenspieler
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Disney Universe
- Disney·PIXAR Brave
- Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS4/PS5)
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 6
- Dynasty Warriors 7
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
- Echochrome (PS4/PS5)
- Everybody’s Golf
- Everybody’s Tennis
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter
- F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- FALLOUT 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- FantaVision
- Frogger Returns
- Forbidden Siren
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
- G-Force
- God of War III Remastered
- God of War: Ascension
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2
- Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
- Hamilton’s Great Adventure
- Heavy Rain
- Hotline Miami
- HUNTED: THE DEMON’S FORGE
- Hustle Kings
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jak II
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
- Jumping Flash! (PS4/PS5)
- Kinetica
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Knytt Underground
- Kung Fu Rabbit
- Kurushi
- Legasista
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Batman: The Videogame
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- Lock’s Quest
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- LocoRoco Remastered
- Lost Planet 3
- Lumines Remastered
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Magus
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC Complete Edition
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Mr. Driller (PS4/PS5)
- MX vs ATV: Alive
- NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge
- NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2
- Numblast
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS4/PS5)
- OKAGE: Shadow King
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Order Up
- Papo & Yo
- PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
- Patapon Remastered
- Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- Pool Nation
- PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
- Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition
- Primal
- Proteus
- QUANTUM THEORY
- Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
- RAGE
- Ragnarok Odyssey ACE
- Raiden IV: OverKill
- rain
- Rainbow Moon
- Ratatouille
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time
- Ratchet & Clank: Nexus
- Ratchet & Clank: QForce
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Red Faction
- Red Faction II
- Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles – One Against All
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles
- Retro City Rampage DX
- Retro/Grade
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rogue Galaxy
- R-Type Dimensions
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row 2
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4
- Serious Sam Collection
- Shatter
- Skullgirls Encore
- Skydive: Proximity Flight
- Snakeball
- Sniper Elite V2
- Split/Second: Velocity
- Star Wars Racer Revenge
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Super Star Wars
- Syberia
- Syphon Filter (PS4/PS5)
- Tekken 2 (PS4/PS5)
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game
- The King of Fighters XIII
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Mark of Kri
- The Raven Remastered
- TOKYO JUNGLE
- Toukiden: Kiwami
- Toy Home
- Trash Panic
- TRINITY: Souls of Zill O’ll
- Tron: Evolution
- Truck Racer
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Urban Trial Freestyle
- Velocity Ultra
- Vessel
- War of the Monsters
- Warriors: Legends of Troy
- Warriors Orochi 3
- When Vikings Attack!
- White Knight Chronicles
- Wild Arms (PS4/PS5)
- Wild Arms 3
- WipEout: Omega Collection
- Worms Armageddon (PS4/PS5)
- Worms World Party (PS4/PS5)
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
- Zack Zero
- Zen Pinball 2: Avengers Chronicles Pack
- Zombie Tycoon 2: Brainhov’s Revenge
Wie viel kostet PS Plus Premium? Ihr könnt zwischen drei verschiedenen Laufzeiten wählen. Je mehr Monate ihr kauft, desto günstiger ist das Abo für euch.
- 1 Monat: 16,99 Euro
- 3 Monate: 49,99 Euro
- 12 Monate: 119,99 Euro
Mit den neuen Services bringt euch PlayStation-Hersteller Sony massig Spiele-Futter. Es sind zwar keine brandneuen Titel dabei, aber viele ältere AAA-Games, Koop-Kracher und Nischenspiele. Mit dem Premium-Angebot gibt es noch mal über 200 Spiele dazu.
Seid ihr passend zum neuen PS Plus auch auf der Suche nach einer PS5, dann checkt regelmäßig unseren Verkaufsticker auf MeinMMO: PS5 kaufen im Ticker – Alle News und Angebote
