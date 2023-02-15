Die neue Season 2 von Call of Duty: Warzone 2 und Modern Warfare 2 ist online. Hier findet ihr eine Übersicht der Inhalte und die kompletten Patch Notes mit einigen Highlights.
Mit gut 2 Wochen Verspätung ging die neue Season 2 online und brachte kostenlose Inhalte für Modern Warfare 2 sowie Warzone 2. Hier die Content-Highlights:
- CoD MW2
- 4 Maps
- 3 Modi
- Ranked Play
- Hardcore-Modus
- Warzone 2
- Kleine Map
- Wiederbeledungs-Modi
- Jetski Wasserfahrzeug
- „Hunt & Track“-Mechanik
- Umstellung einiger Mechaniken
- 4 neue Waffen zum Start
- Event „Path of the Ronin“
- Frischer Battle Pass
- Mehr Prestige-Ränge
Möchtet ihr mehr über die einzelnen Content-Punkte und die geplanten Anpassungen wissen, dann besucht unser großes Special zur Season 2.
Hier im Artikel konzentrieren wir uns auf Highlights der Patch Notes und Details zum Update. Den Trailer der Season 2 könnt ihr euch hier ansehen:
CoD MW2 & Warzone 2: Update 1.15 – Patch Notes
Wie groß ist das Update? Das unterscheidet sich leicht von Plattform zu Plattform. Rechnet mit 20 bis 25 GB.
Welche Änderungen brachte das Update? Im Folgenden sortieren wir die Änderungen nach den Kategorien in den Patch Notes, zeigen euch ein paar Highlights und darunter die kompletten Patch Notes auf Englisch. Möchtet ihr selbst einen Blick auf die Patch Notes werfen, findet ihr sie auf callofduty.com.
- Waffen-Anpassungen
Bei den Waffen gab es so einige Änderungen. So lassen sich jetzt auch Laser-Aufsätze tunen und generell wurden die Tuning-Optionen leicht überarbeitet. Das Tunen soll in Zukunft mehr Einfluss auf Werte haben. Die wichtigen Warzone-Waffen RPK und Fennec haben beide einen Nerf kassiert.
In der Spoiler-Box findet ihr die Anpassungen der einzelnen Waffen:
» Assault Rifles «
- M13B
- Increased damage at mid range
- Increased upper torso damage
- Kastov 762
- Small damage reduction
- Added additional long range damage falloff
- Lachmann-556
- Increased semi auto rate of fire
- M4
- Increased semi auto rate of fire
- STB 556
- Fixed an issue with the Single Tap Mod Magazine attachment which caused the weapon to deal considerably less damage to the upper left leg
» Battle Rifles «
- Lachmann-762
- Decreased full auto head and torso damage
- Increased semi-auto upper torso damage
- Increased semi auto rate of fire
- Reduced full auto recoil
- Increased damage on long range
- Added minimum damage against armor
- FTac Recon
- Decreased full auto upper torso damage
- Sped up ads time
- Reduced full auto recoil
- Increased close range damage distance
- Increased lower torso damage multiplier
- Added minimum damage against armor
- SO-14
- Increased semi auto rate of fire
- Increased long range damage
- Reduced semi-auto headshot damage
- Added minimum damage against armor
- TAQ-V
- Decreased mid-range damage
- Increased semi-auto torso damage
- Reduced semi auto leg damage
- Decreased full auto head damage
- Decreased full auto head damage
- Reduced semi auto rate of fire
» Handguns «
- X13 Auto
- Reduced damage while using Akimbo
- Increase lower body damage
- Increased close range damage
- Increase damage distances
» Launchers «
- STRELA-P
- Removed activation distance for projectile
- Projectile will now explode at any range
- RPG-7
- Small increase to splash damage amount
- Small reduction to splash damage range
» Light Machine Guns «
- RPK
- Small reduction to ADS movement speed
- Reduced mid and long-range damage
- Reduced damage ranges
- Small increase to ADS time
- RAAL MG
- Increased recoil
» Marksman Rifles «
- EBR-14
- Reduced long range damage
- Increased upper torso damage
- Added minimum damage against armor
- LM-S
- Added minimum damage against armor
- TAQ-M
- Slight increase to rate of fire
- Increased upper torso damage
- Added minimum damage against armor
» Melee «
- Increased non-lunging melee damage range, allows Players to hit equipment on the ground with melee while crouched
- Melee attacks with non-Melee Weapons will now require three hits to kill a fully armored enemy instead of two
» Submachine Guns «
- Vasznev-9K
- Reduced mid-to-long range damage
- Minibak
- Reduced damage ranges
- Reduced lower torso damage at close range
- Reduced lower body damage at mid to close range
- Added minimum damage against armor
- Fennec 45
- Decreased damage overall
- Decreased headshot damage
- Added minimum damage against armor
» Sniper Rifles «
- Signal 50
- Reduced sprint out speed
- Reduced movement speed
- Reduced long range damage
- Small decrease to bullet velocity
» Attachments «
- Reduced ADS penalty for bipods
- Fixed an issue with choke attachments scaling hip spread incorrectly
- Fahrzeuge
Highlight ist hier das neue Fahrzeug, ein Jetski für bis zu 2 Operator. Zudem gab es kleinere Änderungen beim Balancing und einige Bugfixes:
Adjustments
- Vehicle turrets now cool down faster if they don’t overheat
- Added War Track customization on the Armored Truck
- Added EV charging stations for the GMC Hummer EV
- Shooting windows no longer damages the vehicle itself
- Make vehicle exits less likely to fail beneath low roofs
Vehicle Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where players could get unlimited fuel by leaning out of vehicles
- Fixed an issue with the refueling bar not appearing under certain conditions
- Fixed an issue with vehicle armor not reducing explosion damage properly
- Fixed an issue where the Heavy Tank tracks weren’t animating properly
- Fixed various ways the Player could get out of bounds with vehicle collisions
- Fixed the low-fuel warning not clearing for passengers when there wasn’t a driver
- Audio
Die Entwickler arbeiten weiter am Audio-System und wollen hier im Laufe der Season 2 noch weitere Änderungen bringen. Aktuell hat man jedoch vor allem am Annährungs-Chat der Warzone gearbeitet – Spieler, die weiter weg sind, sollen auch leiser zu hören sein.
Adjustments
- Proximity chat now fades out more effectively over distance
- Improved sound effect of reloading underwater
Audio Bug Fixes
- Addressed a number of missing audio elements in the UI
- Fixed an issue where ping sounds could be missing when pinging items or map locations from certain positions
- Fixed an issue affecting the sound effect for an enemy dropping cash onto the ground upon death
- Fixed several issues where specific materials were occluding incorrectly
- See other mode-specific audio fixes below
- Social
Das komplette Social-Menü wurde überarbeitet und sollte jetzt weniger fehleranfällig sein. Zudem gibt es jetzt einen Gruppen-Finder für die PvE-Raids und die Farben der Squad-Mitglieder lassen sich in vielen Situationen besser erkennen.
Adjustments
- Added a wide range of usability improvements across Social screens
- Improved sorting of Friends List to prioritize playable, joinable and online Players higher in List
- Added Party Finder option within Special Ops Raid lobby
- Added ability to send quick “Thank You” message to squad/teammate after some in-game actions (i.e. Being Revived, Being Bought Back, Picking Up Dropped Loot)
- Added a search bar option when inviting Players to Friends, Parties, and Groups
- Added additional invite privacy settings
- Increased refresh frequency of Recent Players list to dynamically update list faster
- Added shortcut to manage Blocked Players
- Added mode-based Recent Players filtering
- Added offline Players as option for channel invites
- Added ability to report Groups for toxicity (i.e. Group Name, Group Description)
- Added notification stacking for high-volume notification types (i.e. Group Invites)
- Improve visibility changes across all game modes – assigned color + squad color integration
Social Bug Fixes
- Fixed a number of online status, party invite, friend invites and joinability related issues
- Significant fixes related to voice chat channels based on observed issues and player feedback
- Fixed navigational related issues forcing users back to home page when inviting friends or sending group invites
- Fixed an issue causing Emblems to sometimes revert to a placeholder image
- Fixed several bugs related to muting/unmuting other Players
- Fixed bugs related to inviting Player to game and social channels
- Fixed an issue that prevented Players from muting or unmuting self in select scenarios
- Fixed crash related to accepting old party invites from channels menu
- Fixed an issue that caused text-chat messages to sometimes appear blank
- Fixed an issue preventing Players from connecting or disconnecting from channels
- Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to change weapon in Player Showcase
- Fixed issues impacting ability to scroll to end of large Friends List
- Improved visibility of Code of Conduct related warning notifications and penalties within the Notification Center
- Fixed an issue that caused Recent Player List to sometimes appear incorrectly as empty or show all Players as offline
- Fixed multiple bugs related to Recent Players sorting and filters when specifying recent lobbies, squads and teams
- Fixed multiple bugs related to current speaker visibility and mute status
- Fixed an issue causing large Group member lists to not update or be scrollable
- Fixed an issue that prevented Players from selecting Group Privacy as “request to join”
- Limited number of Group notification pop-ups sent to Group Owners
- Improved Group Browser search options including filtering by labels and sorting
- Benutzeroberflächen
Man möchte das Feedback der Community umsetzen und die Benutzeroberfläche überarbeiten. Mit Season 2 hat man nun die ersten Schritte getan, um das ungeliebte Menü anzupassen:
Adjustments
- Improved navigation and organization of Camo menu including:
- Clearer tracking of your progress
- Discoverability of camos you have unlocked
- Improved view, rotation and zoom of Operators and weapons in preview
- Slight increase to animation speed of the Polyatomic Camo
- More polished Social tab, including improved channel swapping and player muting
- Added “My Bundles” section to the Customize tab that contains all Bundles a Player owns
- Quick Equip option for items from Battlepass, My Bundles, and Store
- Reticle previews in Store and Gunsmith
- Improved clarity of attachment blocking logic in Gunsmith
- Updated Loadouts UI to support Pro-Tuning changes
- Updated UI to reflect improvements to tracer packs
- Improved After Action Report UI
UI/UX Bug Fixes
- Addressed some issues blocking camo progression across certain weapons
- Fixed some incorrect preview cards in the UI for Operators and Blueprints
- Addressed bugs impacting the After Action Report to show challenge and camo progress correctly
- Fixed bugs causing cosmetic items (i.e. gunscreens) to display incorrectly in the Gunsmith customization menu
- Allgemeine Bugfixes
Hier noch ein paar generelle Fehlerbehebungen im Waffenschmied oder auch am Fernglas, das man quasi zum Cheaten verwenden konnte.
- Fixed an exploit involving use of the Sentry Gun and Recon Drone
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Portable Radar to not activate upon landing
- Fixed an issue where enemy markers persisted after use of the Spotter Scope
- Fixed some instances of Operators rendering incorrectly in the lobby
- Addressed some instances of Operators posing incorrectly in the lobby
- Fixed several issues impacting the Firing Range
- Fixed an issue where Players could lose their second weapon upon equipping a Riot Shield from a dead enemy
- Fixed issues with certain weapons not updating in the Gunsmith case preview or having their decals and stickers blocked
- Fixed an issue where the Loadout menu would not show an icon for the primary weapon
- Fixed several issues that caused the Playstation™ Store icon to display inconsistently
- Warzone
Warzone 2 profitiert von umfassenden Änderungen und stellt viele Mechaniken zurück die gewohnten Abläufe von Warzone 1.
- Gulag wieder 1vs1 mit Flagge am Ende
- Loot droppt aus Gegner oder Kisten auf den Boden
- Loadout-Drops zweimal im Match (1. und 5. Gaskreis)
- Jeder hat 3 Panzerplatten
- Alle haben denselben Rucksack
- Jede Kauf-Station bietet Loadout-Drops
Für mehr Details stöbert ein wenig in den Patch Notes:
- Loot that spawns across Al Mazrah has been adjusted…
- Slight adjustment to the existing loot pool
- Counter UAV has been added
- Cash Economy
- Players will now drop more Cash upon elimination
- Players will now retain more Cash upon redeployment
- Overall balance change to economy so that Players earn more Cash per match
- Slight reduction to Cash rewards for completing Contracts
- Cash found via ground loot has been increased to compensate for the above change
- Minimum Cash value found:
- On ground increased to $500
- In cash registers to $500
- Basic Supply Boxes – $500
- Legendary Supply Boxes – $800
- It was previously mentioned that Cash would no longer be obtainable via Basic and Legendary Supply Boxes – this has since been adjusted
- Minimum Cash value found:
- Armor Plates & Vest
- All Players will now have a 3-Plate Armor Vest at all times
- Players will also spawn with a different number of equipped Armor Plates depending on the following:
- Infil deployment
- Players will deploy with 2 plates
- Gulag redeployment
- Players will redeploy with 3 plates
- Resurgence redeployment
- Players will redeploy with 2 plates
- Infil deployment
- Perk Packages
- Players will now be able to customize their own Perk Packages
- Disabled
- Overclock
- Birdseye
- Disabled
- Players will now be able to customize their own Perk Packages
- Buy Stations
- Spawn locations have been adjusted
- All spawn locations will be static across each match
- Loadout Drop Markers now have unlimited stock at all Buy Stations and prices have been reduced. Prices will scale to Squad sizes.
- Solos
- $8,000
- Duos
- $12,000 ($6,000 per Player)
- Trios
- $16,000 ($5,300 per Player)
- Quads
- $20,000 ($5,000 per Player)
- Solos
- Strongholds & Black Sites
- Strongholds & Black Sites are now a primary way to earn a Redeploy Pack
- A.I. Combatant damage decreased:
- Assault Rifle Damage decreased to 22, down from 34
- Shotgun Pellet Damage decreased to 15, down from 17
- A.I. Combatants in Strongholds or Black Sites will evacuate the area during the 3 final circles
- Champion’s Quest
- Players may notice an adjustment to difficulty
- A new Weapon Blueprint reward is now available for completing Champion’s Quest
- The Season 01 FTac Recon “Brass Tacks” Weapon Blueprint reward has been vaulted
- All other Champion’s Quest rewards remain the same
- Backpacks & Inventory
- Loot will now drop out of all containers in the world, similar to loot from Supply Boxes
- Eliminated Players will drop loot onto the ground rather than loot-filled Backpacks
- To better define each Player’s role within the match, Medium and Large Backpacks will no longer be found in the environment
- Every Player will have the same Small Backpack throughout the entire game
- When Players expend an item in their active Loadout, stored items from the Backpack will no longer fill that slot. The only two items that will still automatically populate the Loadout from the Backpack are Armor Plates and Ammunition.
- The changes above should reduce the impact of stacking medical supplies, Equipment, and Killstreaks
- Loadout Drops
- A second Loadout Drop Public Event has been added, which means the drops will now happen on the first and fifth Circles each match.
- Spawn Protection
- Protects the Player when they are between 64 to 19 meters off the ground.
- Gulag
- Players will now face one another in a 1v1 Gulag
- Flag Control has replaced the Jailer as the overtime mechanic
- Player Loadouts will change as Circles progress and can include:
- Either Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, or Light Machine Guns as Primary Weapons
- Handguns will remain available as Secondary Weapons
- Snapshot Grenade as Tactical Equipment
- Shotguns have been removed
- Cash will now spawn as ground loot
IMPROVEMENTS
- Pre-Match Loadout Selection
- Now able to select and edit Loadouts in pre-match lobbies
- Plating Improvements
- Global plating animation speed increased by approximately 25%
- Movement speed increased while plating
- Players can now sprint while plating
- Players can now bust through doors while plating
- Ping Visibility
- Each squad member will have a unique color highlighting their name and pings.
- Interrogation
- The reveal mechanic has been changed from an orange outline to a red marker to remain consistent with similar mechanics.
- Loot Improvements
- Improved the separation of loot on steep inclines and in tight areas.
UI/UX
- Combat Records
- Warzone 2.0 Combat Records will come online as part of Season 02. The statistics present in the Warzone 2.0 Combat Record will only be from the activation date forward, and will not include statistics from Season 01.
- Play Again
- This menu option enables Players to do the following:
- As the party leader:
- Play Again With This Squad
- Play Again With Party and Fill Squad
- As a squad member not in the party:
- Play Again With This Squad
- Play Again With A New Squad
- As the party leader:
- This menu option enables Players to do the following:
BUG FIXES
- Fixed collision issues with various elements across Al Mazrah allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
- Fixed an issue causing Loadout icons to disappear on the Tac Map.
- Fixed an issue where Custom Loadouts would reset to a Default Loadout after exiting a match.
- Fixed an issue where Players could continue driving vehicles after running out of fuel.
- Fixed an issue where the Revive Pistol could be duplicated.
- Fixed an issue where the Revive Pistol would not do melee damage to downed Players.
- Fixed an issue where Stronghold Bombs could be defused through walls.
- Fixed an issue where the Champion’s Quest Bombsite would spawn near water and cause a physics issue.
- Fixed an issue where Helicopters could sometimes clip through the Control Tower at Al Malik Airport.
- Fixed an issue that caused obstructed or misaligned loot.
- Fixed an issue that caused geographic elements to float.
- Fixed an issue that caused corrupted lighting inside of one the Mawizeh Marsh buildings.
- Fixed an issue with Loadout Drops around Mawizeh Marsh.
- Fixed an issue where the Heartbeat Sensor was tracking incorrectly, almost never showing Players on the radar.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players to duplicate Field Upgrades.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players to see the Bonus Battle Royale Challenge prior to completing Daily Challenges.
- DMZ
Beim Extraction-Modus bekommt ihr eine neue Map – Ashika Island lässt sich auch hier erkunden. Zudem gibt es einen Reset eurer Missions-Fortschritte. Allerdings bleiben freigespielte, versicherte Waffenplätze bestehen.
Ein weiteres Highlight ist die neue Fraktion „Crown“. Hier könnt ihr aber nur Aufträge abschließen, wenn ihr CoD MW2 gekauft habt. Auch die NPCs wurden überarbeitet.
General
New Exclusion Zone
- Ashika Island
- New Weapons Case
- New boss: The Bombmaker
- New rewards
- New locked and dangerous spaces
New Faction
- Crown
- New Faction Mission set
- Available to Modern Warfare II Owners only
Season 02 Reset
- Faction Mission progress has been reset for Season 02
- Previously unlocked Insured Weapon slots will remain unlocked
- Contraband weapon inventories have been reverted to starting weapons
- Key stashes have been emptied
Mission Refresh
- New missions sets have arrived with Season 02 for all players. These are comprised of new missions, updated missions, and some returning missions.
- New mission sets will send Players to all 3 Exclusion Zones of DMZ.
- The Key Stash can now hold items for missions so Players can transport them across Exclusion Zones to complete objectives.
GAMEPLAY
- Missions
- Adjusted the overall scaling of difficulty in Missions as the Faction Mission Tiers progress.
- Contracts
- Secure Intel Contract no longer calls reinforcements to the radio tower.
- The Attack Helicopter in Cargo Contracts will now react more quickly to the vehicle’s movement while firing, and the Attack Helicopter’s missiles will more accurately hit the Operator vehicle when moving slowly.
- The HVTs for “Eliminate HVT contracts” will now drop more rare keys and will sometimes drop stronghold keycards.
- Enemy Tuning
- Adjusted lethality of AI across Al Mazrah including number of AI spawning, and the accuracy of AI at range.
- Locations
- Infiltration locations have been updated in Al Mazrah.
- Dead Drop locations have been updated in Al Mazrah.
- Exfiltration locations have been updated in Al Mazrah.
- Boss locations have been updated in Al Mazrah.
Adjustments
- Plating Improvements
- Global plating animation speed increased by approximately 25%
- Movement speed increased while plating
- Players can now sprint while plating
- Players can now bust through doors while plating
- Ping Visibility
- Each squad member will have a unique color highlighting their name and pings.
- Interrogation
- The reveal mechanic has been changed from an orange outline to a red marker to remain consistent with similar mechanics.
For more details on these updates to DMZ, check out our recent blog.
bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where attempting to pick up an Armor Plate with a full inventory could sometimes cause a crash.
- Fixed an issue where players could duplicate weapons in DMZ
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on the infiltration screen.
- Fixed an issue where players couldn’t mute their squadmates
- Fixed an issue where two exfil helicopters could collide
- Reduced instances of Players becoming stuck on a “downloading instance inventory” message.
- Fixed an issue that would cause two items to be removed from a backpack when trying to remove only one in the pre-game loadout screen
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players to duplicate Field Upgrades and Killstreaks
- Fixed some issues that caused obstructed or misaligned loot
Habt ihr Fragen zu den Patch Notes, lasst uns einen Kommentar zum Thema da. Wenn wir eine Lösung bieten können, stehen wir gern bereit.
Lasst uns ansonsten eure Einschätzung der Season 2 da oder besucht einen anderen Artikel zu Call of Duty: CoD MW2 hat einen miesen Start, ist aber das erfolgreichste Spiel der Reihe – Wie kann das sein?
