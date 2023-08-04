Baldur’s Gate 3: Hotfix am 2. Tag behebt direkt nervigen Save-Bug – Patch Notes

Das Rollenspiel hat zur Besonderheit, dass es sich auf dutzende verschiedene Arten spielen lässt und tausende verschiedene Enden haben soll. So gut wie jeder Spieler erlebt seine eigene Geschichte und interessante Situationen. Einen Eindruck davon findet ihr in unserem Anspiel-Bericht:

Auch der Director of Publishing meldete sich und sagte: wenn ihr die 666.000 Spieler in der Spitze schafft, lasse er sich einen Charakter aus dem Spiel tättowieren.

Das steckt im Hotfix: Die wichtigsten Fixes drehen sich um Savegames in Baldur’s Gate 3. Einige Crashes wurden behoben, etwa wenn ihr an bestimmten Stellen speichern wolltet. Außerdem solltet ihr nun nicht mehr in einer Endlosschleife hängen, wenn ihr nach dem Sterben schnellspeichert.

