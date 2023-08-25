MMORPG teilte sich in Buy2Play und Pay2Win auf – Jetzt legt ArcheAge endgültig die Server zusammen

Man konnte das MMORPG ArcheAge entweder als Buy2Play-Version zocken (ArcheAge Unchained) oder die Free2Play-Version mit einem deutlich aggressiveren Ingame-Shop. Eine der beiden Versionen hat jetzt gewonnen.

Das MMORPG ArcheAge hat eine bewegende Vergangenheit hinter sich, zumindest mit Blick auf die Monetarisierung.

Erst gab es nur ArcheAge – ein Free2Play-MMORPG mit ordentlich Pay2Win

Dann baute man für westliche Spieler ArcheAge Unchained und setzte auf Buy2Play – einmal kaufen und für immer spielen, der Pay2Win-Shop wurde entschärft

Dann stellte ArcheAge Unchained Ende 2021 auf ein Abo-System um, die Fans waren entsprechend sauer

Abo, Free2Play, Buy2Play – ArcheAge hat alles durchgemacht. Jetzt steht fest: ArcheAge Unchained war nicht erfolgreich genug und verschwindet komplett. Die europäischen und amerikanischen Server von ArcheAge und ArcheAge Unchained werden zusammengelegt, Abonnenten ingame entschädigt.

Die Details zum „Server Merge“ findet ihr hier auf MeinMMO. Kennt ihr das Spiel nicht, werft einen Blick in den Trailer:

In einem Blogpost erklären die Verantwortlichen, wie die Server-Zusammenlegung läuft (via archeageuc.playkakaogames.com). „Unchained“ verschwindet dabei komplett: „Aufgrund der aktuellen Serverpopulation können wir ArcheAge: Unchained leider nicht allein weiter betreiben.“

Die Pay2Win-Version ArcheAge hat damit den Kampf der Versionen gewonnen. Von den insgesamt 12 Servern in EU und NA bleiben nur 2 Server übrig:

Die Umstellung soll am 30. November ablaufen, am 07. September kommen weitere Infos zum Server Merge. Kollege Alexander Leitsch erklärt derweil, was bei ArcheAge schiefläuft.

Vorhandene Abo-Restlaufzeiten in Unchained werden zum Teil in „Patron“ umgewandelt. Ebenfalls ein Abo, das jedoch Vorteile im Spiel gegenüber anderen Spielern liefert, wie kürzere Warteschlangen beim Einloggen und Boni bei den Labor-Points.

Seid ihr von der Zusammenlegung betroffen, solltet ihr euch die Details dazu gründlich anschauen. So werden nur Items im Bag, Warehouse und Storage übertragen, aber gedroppte Items im Haus oder auf der Farm / im Garden verschwinden.

Die kompletten Details könnt ihr euch in der Spoilerbox auf Englisch ansehen:

2. Account Info

Patron The remaining time for Patron players will be retained upon merge.

Subscription The remaining subscription time for ArcheAge: Unchained will be transferred to Patron time after the merge. The remaining subscription time will be transferred to Patron time at a 1:1 ratio. Depending on the amount of the remaining subscription time, you will receive a bonus time that equals 20–30% of this time as Patron time. If your remaining subscription time is 180 days or more on November 30 (Thurs), at 09:00 UTC, you will receive a bonus time that equals 30% of this time as Patron time. If your remaining subscription time is less than 180 days on November 30 (Thurs), at 09:00 UTC, you will receive a bonus time that equals 20% of this time as Patron time.

Credits The remaining credits in your ArcheAge and ArcheAge: Unchained accounts will be added up upon merge. Credits won’t be added up per region.

Account Buffs The remaining duration of the buffs bound to your ArcheAge and ArcheAge: Unchained accounts (e.g. ArcheBlessing) will be added up upon merge.

Login Records If you have login records for both ArcheAge and ArcheAge: Unchained, the one with more logins will be counted for merge.

Loyalty Token The Loyalty Tokens in your ArcheAge and ArcheAge: Unchained accounts will be added up upon merge.

Farmhand When there are different Farmhands in your ArcheAge and ArcheAge: Unchained accounts, only one of them will be retained and below will be the determining factors: No. 1 factor: Farmhand’s XP No. 2 factor: Farmhand’s registration date The below Farmhand data will be retained upon merge: XP Proficiency (stats, points) Proficiency Reset Count Last Proficiency Reset Date Free Vigor Transfers Transferred Vigor Points Last Weekly Reset Date Expanded Production Slots Expanded Trade Slots The below Farmhand data will be lost upon merge: Current Labor The Farmhand’s Labor cannot be merged. Please make sure to use it before the merge. Bound Housing Ownership Remaining Vigor Points Items in possession Active Productions Active Trades



3. Character Info

Bag All items in your bag will be retained upon merge. The sorting data and the UI data from the Category tab will be lost upon merge. Only items in your Bag/Warehouse/Storage will be merged. Those you have dropped in your house or farm/garden will disappear if you don’t collect them and cannot be restored.

Mail Mailbox and Storage data will be retained upon merge. Deleted mails will be lost upon merge.

Friend The data from Community > Friend > List, Block tabs will be retained upon merge. The data from Community > Friend > Request tab will be lost upon merge.

Teleport Scrolls The data from Teleport Scrolls’ Default Site, Favorites, and Dungeon tabs will be retained upon merge. The data from Teleport Scrolls’ Recorded Site tab will be lost upon merge.

ArchePass The progress of your ArchePasses and all their data will be retained upon merge. ArcheAge: Unchained ArchePasses cannot be used upon merge. We will help you complete your active ArchePasses before the merge through an event. Details about the event will be announced through a separate notice.

Dungeon The below dungeon-related data will be lost upon merge: Recent Entries Daily Entries Entry Reset Count Open Dungeons

Reputation The below Reputation-related data will be lost upon merge: Voting History Reputation Daily Likes/Dislikes Received

UI UI location and size data will be lost upon merge.

Reopen Box Reopen Boxes that are opened before the merge will be lost upon merge.



4. Community

Family The below Family-related data will be retained upon merge: Name Name Change Date Level XP Capacity Increase Alert Role Name of the Role Role Change Date Join Date Family Quest

Guild The below Guild-related data will be retained upon merge: Level XP Individual Guild Mission Group Guild Mission Prestige Protection Period Role/Permission Automatic Guild Leader Resign New Guild Buff Guild Shop History Guild Portal Base Guild Residence Guild Buff Guild Management History Guild Dungeon Participation History (last 50 per season) Guild Dungeon Participant Info Guild Arena Record The below Guild-related data will be lost upon merge: Alert Applicant Recruiting Notice Dominion History Dominion Fee Daily XP Gained Interests Combat History Guild Residence Prestige used on a Guild Residence will be automatically returned upon merge.

Faction The below Faction-related date will be lost upon merge: Exile Restrictions Siege Activity Points Faction Competition Points Faction Competition Points per region Quest Points Exile Points Raid Points per monster Alliance Faction Statue Red Dragon Red Dragon raising restrictions will be applied before the merge. Players who are raising a Dragon mount will be compensated depending on its rank.



5. System

Housing Housing Installed houses will be redistributed as Full Kits upon merge. Furniture Any furniture installed in a private house will be sent to the owner via mail. Expanded Decor Limit Expanded Decor Limit data will be lost upon merge. Rewards for any used Decor Limit Increases will be distributed. UCC Custom Image Design data will be lost upon merge. Custom Image-related rewards will be distributed after the merge. Plant Any growing plants (including paid plant products) will be lost upon merge. Disclaimer Only items in your Bag/Warehouse/Storage will be merged. Those you have dropped in your house or farm/garden will disappear if you don’t collect them and cannot be restored.

Community Contribution The below Community Contribution content data will be lost upon merge: Development Level Resident Info Prestige Housing Sales Housing Region Fee

Auction House The below Auction House data will be lost upon merge: Listings Bids Special Bids The use of Auction House will be restricted for 50 hours before the merge.

Crafting Requests The below Crafting Request-related data will be retained upon merge: Crafting Requests Listed Requests

Rankings All ranking data will be retained upon merge.



To streamline our discussions around the upcoming merge, we’ve initiated a designated discussion channel in our Discord Forums. We invite you to join the dialogue, share your insights, and help us tailor the best experience possible.

We will share you the details about the merge schedule and additional merge specs on September 7 (Thurs) again.

Obwohl die jüngere Vergangenheit von ArcheAge sehr turbulent war, geht es für das Franchise definitiv weiter. ArcheAge War, ein Mobile-Ableger, spült wohl ordentlich Geld in die Kassen und ArcheAge 2 könnte 2024 erscheinen.

Ein ArcheAge ohne Pay2Win hat es dabei anscheinend schwer. Einige Fan haben sogar einen eigenen Privat-Server eröffnet und wollten bei der Monetarisierung andere Wege gehen, um das Spiel zu schaffen, das sie sich gewünscht haben.

Doch selbst das ging schief: Spieler bauen Privat-Server zu einem MMORPG, wollen alles besser machen – Machen doch vieles falsch