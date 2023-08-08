Baldur’s Gate 3: Neuer Hotfix 2 behebt über 300 Bugs, gibt Gnomen ihre Unterhosen zurück – Patch Notes

Seid ihr frisch in Baldur’s Gate gestartet und fühlt euch noch etwas überfordert von der Vielzahl an Möglichkeiten, könnten unsere Guides Abhilfe verschaffen. Unterstützung bei der Auswahl eurer Talente findet ihr etwa hier:

Abseits von Fixes arbeitet Larian derzeit daran, das Rollenspiel auf die PlayStation 5 zu bekommen. Am 6. September dieses Jahres soll es so weit sein.

Übers Wochenende knackte Baldur’s Gate 3 mehr als 800.000 gleichzeitige Spieler auf Steam und überstieg damit bei Weitem die Erwartungen der Entwickler. Bei so vielen Spielern fallen natürlich auch Fehler schnell auf, weshalb die Entwickler heute, am 8. August den 2. Hotfix nachlegten.

Nach dem erfolgreichen Start von Baldur’s Gate 3 auf Steam und GoG erhielt das Rollenspiel heute, am 8. August, bereits Hotfix Nummer 2. Auch dieses Mal soll wieder ein ganzer Haufen Fehler behoben werden. Wir von MeinMMO verraten euch, was drin steckt.

Insert

You are going to send email to