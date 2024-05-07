Helldivers 2 fixt die zwei nervigsten Bugs im Spiel – Alle Patch Notes von Update 01.000.302

Ein neues Update für Helldivers 2 kann auf PC und PS5 heruntergeladen werden und fixt zwei der nervigsten Bugs im Spiel. Alles zu den Patch Notes von Update 01.000.302 findet ihr hier.
Was waren die nervigsten Bugs? Seit mehreren Tagen und Wochen quälen sich die Helldiver mit zwei Bugs durch, die ihnen das Kämpfen für die Demokratie erschweren:
- Der Bug um Schaden über Zeit
- Der Bug mit dem Schildgenerator-Rucksack und der Plasma-Punisher
Beide Fehler sorgten für nervige Situationen im Spiel. Spieler, die mit dem Napalm-Angriff oder dem Flammenwerfer spielten, verursachten keinen Brand-Schaden, die Nutzung rentierte sich nur für den Host einer Mission. Für alle anderen Helldiver funktionierte der „Schaden über Zeit“-Effekt nicht wie gewollt.
Der Bug mit dem Schildgenerator sorgte zudem für tote Helldiver, da eure Geschosse der Plasma-Punisher im Schild explodierten und euch töteten. Eine fehlerhafte Kombi, doch mit Patch 01.000.302 wurden beide Bugs behoben. Wir zeigen euch alle Patch Notes in der Übersicht.
Die neue Kriegsanleihe „Polar-Patrioten“ startet diese Woche. Folgende Items könnt ihr erwarten:
Patch Notes für Update 01.000.302 für Steam und PS5
Was hat sich geändert? Neben den beiden Bug-Fixes (via discord.com) wurden auch eine Waffe angepasst und Spielabstürze ausgemerzt. Das sind die Patch Notes auf Englisch:
Übersicht
- Some weapon and enemy balancing
- Crash fixes
- Social Menu issues
- DoT damage fix
- Misaligned scopes fix
- General fixes and improvements
Balancing
- R-9 Eruptor
- Increased explosion damage by 40 and removed shrapnel from the explosion
- This is to avoid cases in which players would randomly one-shot themselves or their teammates in a huge radius around the explosion
- Enemies
- Increased Shrieker sight and hearing range slightly.
- Increased Gunship hearing range slightly.
Fixes
- Gameplay
- We have fixed issues with the way Damage-over-time effects were being applied. This should fix issues where only the network session owner could apply them, and other cases where they would be applied inconsistently.
- Firing the Punisher Plasma while wearing a shield backpack no longer damages the Helldiver
- Fixed issues with some weapon scopes not being aligned in First-Person-View.
- The sound when stimming no longer plays while being interrupted
- Major orders with the “Kill task” now track score correctly. Previously it counted the entire squad’s kills once for each player, meaning it would multiply the score by the number of people on the mission; this is now amended.
- Helldivers can no longer land on tall rocks in the “Horde Defend Missions”
- Helldivers can no longer land on top of bug pillars in Deactivate Terminid Control System missions
- Fix for the reinforce stratagem not being present if a Helldiver leaves the session before readying up and then hot joining the active session
- Crashes
- Fixed a crash that could occur when all players were dead on the “Deactivate Terminid Control System” mission
- Fixed a crash that could occur on game shutdown
- Fixed a crash that could occur when leaving the mission and rejoining
- Fixed a crash that could occur at the end of cutscenes
- Fixed a crash that could occur when diving into missions
- Fixed a tutorial crash that could occur on PC when ALT+Tabbing
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when using beam weapons
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur for players on startup when using VPN
- Fixed a soft lock that could occur if the player would open the text chat while having the stratagem menu open
- Other general crash fixes
- Social Menu Fixes
- PC players adding friends through friend codes can no longer show up as “Unknown”
- Fixed overlapping footers inside menus
- Steam friends should now be visible in Social Menu, even though Friends List is not set to Public in Steam Privacy Settings
- Recent Players list will now include hot-joining players
- Players are now able to unblock players that were not in their friends list beforehand
- Fixed issue with empty friend-names in Social Menu
- Lobby privacy mode text updates immediately when changed
- Player names longer than 26 characters should now update properly in the Social Menu
- Fixed issue where non-host players could kick others indiscriminately including the host
- Andere
- Total purchased counter on the right side of the Robotics Workshop section no longer displays 7 / 8 despite all stratagems being purchased
- Resolved some edge cases related to Steam AppId related errors on login
Das waren alle Änderungen, die ihr in Patch 01.000.302 erwarten könnt. Was haltet ihr von den Fixes? Seid ihr gespannt, die feurigen Waffen, Ausrüstungen und Granaten auszuprobieren oder bleibt ihr eurem aktuellen Loadout treu? Wir haben das beste Loadout für euch zusammengestellt, solltet ihr noch eins suchen: Helldivers 2: Bestes Loadout – Das stärkste Setup um auch als Solo-Spieler zu überleben
