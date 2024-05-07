Helldivers 2 fixt die zwei nervigsten Bugs im Spiel – Alle Patch Notes von Update 01.000.302

Das waren alle Änderungen, die ihr in Patch 01.000.302 erwarten könnt. Was haltet ihr von den Fixes? Seid ihr gespannt, die feurigen Waffen, Ausrüstungen und Granaten auszuprobieren oder bleibt ihr eurem aktuellen Loadout treu? Wir haben das beste Loadout für euch zusammengestellt, solltet ihr noch eins suchen: Helldivers 2: Bestes Loadout – Das stärkste Setup um auch als Solo-Spieler zu überleben

Was hat sich geändert? Neben den beiden Bug-Fixes (via discord.com ) wurden auch eine Waffe angepasst und Spielabstürze ausgemerzt. Das sind die Patch Notes auf Englisch:

