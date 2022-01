Diablo 2: Resurrected – Alle 7 neuen Runenwörter in Patch 2.4 und was sie bringen

Level Runenwort-Name Sockel Gegenstände Eigenschaften

? Cham+Shael+Um – Plague 3 Sword 20 % Chance to cast level 12 Lower Resist

when struck

25 % Chance to cast level 15 Poison Nova

on striking

Level 13-17 Cleansing Aura When Quipped (varies)

+1-2 All Skills

+20 % increased Attack Speed

+220-320 % Enhanced Damage (varies)

-23 % To Enemy Poison Resistance

0.3 % (0-29,7) Deadly Strike (Based on Character

Level)

+25 % Chance of Open Wounds

Freezes Target +3

? Tal+Ort+Thul – Pattern 3 Claw +30 % Faster Block Rate

+40-80 % Enhanced Damage (varies)

10 % Bonus to Attack Rating

Adds 17-62 Fire Damage

Adds 1-50 Lightning Damage

Adds 3-14 Cold Damage

+75 Poison Damage Over 5 Seconds

+6 to Strength

+6 to Dexterity

All Resistances +15

? Fal+Io+Ith+Eld+El+Hel –

Unbending Will 6 Sword 18% Chance to cast Level 18 Taunt on striking

+3 To Combat Skills (Barbarian only)

+20-30 % Increased Attack Speed (varies)

+300-350 % Enhanced Damage (varies)

+9 to Maximum Damage

+50 to Attack Rating

+ 75 % Damage to Undead

+50 to Attack Rating Against Undead

8-10 % Life Stolen Per Hit (varies)

Prevent Monster Heal

+10 To Strength

+10 To Vitality

Damage Reduced by 8

+1 Light Radius

Requirements -20 %

? Pul+Ith+Eld – Wisdom 3 Helm +33 % Piercing Attack

+15-25 % Bonus to Attack Rating (varies)

4-8 % Mana Stolen Per Hit (varies)

+30 % Enhanced Defense

+10 Energy

15 % Slower Stamina Drain

Cannot be Frozen

+5 Mana After Each Kill

15 % Damage Taken Goes to Mana

? Zod+Ist+Lem+Lum+Io+Nef –

Obsession 6 Staff Indestructible

24 % Chance to cast level 10 Weakn when struck

+4 to All Skills

+65 % Faster Cast Rate

+60 % Faster Hit Recovery

Knockback

+10 To Vitality

+10 To Energy

Increase Maximum Life 15-25 % (varies)

Regenerate Mana 15-30 % (varies)

All Resistances +60-70 (varies)

75 % Extra Gold from Monsters

30 % Better Chance of Getting Magic Items

? Nef+Pul+Vex – Flickering

Flame 3 Helm Level 4-8 Resist Fire Aura When Equipped (varies)

+3 to Fire Skills

-10-15 % Enemy Fire Resistance (varies)

+30 % Enhanced Defense

+30 Defense Vs. Missile

+50-75 To Mana (varies)

Half Freeze Duration

+5 to Maximum Fire Resist

Poison Length Reduced bei 50 %