CoD MW2 & Warzone: Season 5 ist online – Update und Patch Notes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II ist ein Ego-Shooter, der 2022 von Infinity Ward entwickelt und von Activision am 28. Oktober veröffentlicht wurde. Es ist eine F...

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 ist ein kostenloses Battle-Royale-Videospiel für PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One und Xbox Series X/S. Es ist eine Fort...

Die Perks „Bomb Squad“ und „Quick Fix“ wurden etwas verändert. Durch Bomb Squad können Spieler jetzt in Warzone explosives Equipment überleben, das direkt am Spieler angebracht wurde, wenn sie volle Rüstung haben. Quick Fix hat neue visuelle Hinweise erhalten.

Was steckt im Update? Wir listen euch hier ein paar Highlights der Patch Notes auf. In den Spoiler-Boxen findet ihr die kompletten, englischen Patch Notes der Entwickler:

