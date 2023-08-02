CoD MW2 & Warzone: Season 5 ist online – Update und Patch Notes

Die Season 5 von Call of Duty: Warzone und Modern Warfare 2 startet heute. Das Update bringt uns neuen Content und ein paar Änderungen im Spiel. Alle Infos zu den Patch Notes findet ihr hier auf MeinMMO.
Heute startet die neue Season und hält einige Neuerungen parat. Alles Wichtige haben wir euch in einer Übersicht zu Season 5 zusammengefasst.
Warzone-Spieler erwartet unter anderem:
- ein neues Assault Rifle
- ein neues Scharfschützengewehr
- ein neuer Truck
- ein neues Mottorad.
Den Trailer zur neuen Season 5 von Call of Duty: Warzone und Modern Warfare 2 seht ihr hier:
CoD MW2 & Warzone: Season 5 – Patch Notes
Auch die Patch Notes der brandneuen Season 5 sind online. Wir haben euch einige Highlights zusammengefasst.
Wann kommt das Update? Der Start der neuen Season war am 02. August um 18 Uhr deutscher Zeit.
Wie groß ist das Update? Auf PS5 ist der Download um die 12 GB groß.
Was steckt im Update? Wir listen euch hier ein paar Highlights der Patch Notes auf. In den Spoiler-Boxen findet ihr die kompletten, englischen Patch Notes der Entwickler:
- Taktische Haustiere als Begleiter
- Battle Buddy
- Neue Vehikel: MRAP (Cargo Truck), Dirt Bike
- Neue Waffen: FR Avancer (Assault Rifle), Carrack .300 (Sniper Rifle)
- Gameplay-Änderung am Sliden (deutsch: Rutschen) und Springen
Taktische Haustiere und Battle Buddy
Mit Season 5 wird es neue taktische Haustiere geben, die ihr im Multiplayer von Modern Warfare 2, im Battle Royal und im DMZ-Modus nutzen könnt.
Die tierischen Begleiter können keinen Schaden erleiden, besitzen allerdings einen Finishing-Move.
New Tactical Pets Companion Feature
- New to Modern Warfare II, Operators will have the option to bring companions alongside them in Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and DMZ modes. This provides the unparalleled benefit of companionship along with a devastating Finishing Move.
- Merlin — and other Tactical Pets— cannot be harmed in any way and play a role in Finishing Moves. . . . Just remember to equip the Finishing Move separate from the companion when editing your chosen Operator.
Der Battle Buddy ist eine Art Ansager, der euer Handeln auf dem Schlachtfeld kommentiert. Der Ansager ruft Killstreaks, Kills und andere persönliche Ereignisse im Spiel auf und betont, wenn ihr ein Spiel gewinnt oder gut abschneidet.
Battle Buddy
- Another new addition to Modern Warfare II is a Battle Buddy – virtual “assistants” who act as a mini-announcer with some additional personality.
- “Gwen” is the first, as her Gun Screen – what she prefers as opposed to “Battle Buddy” – is packaged with Arthur and his K9 unit Merlin. Just perform well with her equipped, because she has no time to assist with anything but a successful mission.
- She will callout Killstreak activations, kills – including with specific weapons or equipment – and other in-game personal events, especially when you win or perform well in a match.
- Änderung am Rutschen und Springen
Neue Waffen, Fahrzeuge und Gamplay-Änderungen
- Neue Fahrzeuge
Season 5 fügt dem DMZ-Modus und Battle Royal zwei neue Fahrzeuge zu – den MRAP, einen Truck mit einem Granatenwerfer und ein Dirt-Bike, mit dem ihr Tricks vollführen könnt
MRAP
- A vehicle roughly the size and shape of the Cargo Truck, the MRAP is equipped for heavy combat with additional armor plating and turrets, making it a slower, yet effective, vehicle for attack or defense.
- Grenade turret in the front, machine gun turret at the back
- MRAP driver can launch smoke grenades
- Spawns locked in Battle Royale and DMZ; key can be purchased at Buy Stations
Dirt Bike
- A nimble and rapid form of transportation, the Dirt Bike is ready for Operators to lose enemies through tight alleys, perform hairpin turns on a dime, and get across any map without much cover but with plenty of style.
- Driver can perform 9 unique tricks
- Earn a bonus for performing tricks and combos!
- Neue Waffen
Mit dem Start von Season 5 wird es zwei neue Waffen geben, das FR Avancer (Assault Rifle) sowie das Carrack .300 (Scharfschützengewehr). Beide neuen Gewehre können über den Battlepass freigeschaltet werden.
FR Avancer (Assault Rifle)
- With a blinding fire rate and exceptional maneuverability, in the right hands, this aggressive bullpup rifle can dominate the battlefield.
- Unlocked via Battle Pass
Carrack .300 (Sniper Rifle)
- This semi-auto bullpup sniper rifle features an exceptionally high fire rate and a unique design for best-in-class handling and stability when on the move.
- Unlocked via Battle Pass
Customizable Throwing Knives
- Players can now select Lethal Equipment Skins (in-match only)
- Anpassungen an alten Waffen
Zusätzlich von den zwei neuen Gewehren gibt es einige Balancing-Anpassungen an bereits im Spiel bestehenden Waffen, zu denen auch einige Maschinenpistolen zählen.
Light Machine Guns
- RAPP H
- Increased semi auto Damage
- Reduced semi auto rate of fire
Assault Rifles
- Chimera
- Close-mid Damage increased
- M13B
- Headshot Multiplier increased
Battle Rifles
- Cronen Squall
- Maximum Damage decreased
- Minimum Damage increased
- Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased
- Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased
- Limb Damage Multipliers decreased
Light Machine Guns
- HCR 56
- Limb Damage Multipliers decreased
- RAAL MG
- Headshot Multiplier increased
Submachine Guns
- MX9
- Close-mid Damage increased
- Neck Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Multiplier increased
- Lower Torso Multiplier increased
- Minibak
- Damage step added at mid-far range
- Minimum Damage decreased
- Headshot Multiplier increased
- Lachmann Sub
- Maximum Damage Range decreased
- Close-mid Damage Range decreased
- VEL-46
- Neck Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Multiplier increased
- Lower Torso Multiplier increased
- BAS-P
- Maximum Damage Range increased
- Neck Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Multiplier increased
- Lower Torso Multiplier increased
- Fennec 45
- Maximum Damage increased
- Anpassungen am Equipment
- Drill Charge
- Reduced damage from drilling when a Player is stuck with a Drill Charge, providing a larger opportunity for death from explosion
- Recon Drone
- Recon Drone’s health bar now updates every time the drone is accessed
- Tactical Camera
- Removed audio distortion when failing to use a Tactical Camera
- Anpassungen an den Perks
Die Perks „Bomb Squad“ und „Quick Fix“ wurden etwas verändert. Durch Bomb Squad können Spieler jetzt in Warzone explosives Equipment überleben, das direkt am Spieler angebracht wurde, wenn sie volle Rüstung haben. Quick Fix hat neue visuelle Hinweise erhalten.
- Bomb Squad
- Bomb Squad will protect against death from explosive Equipment stuck directly to the Player when fully armored | Warzone only
- Quick Fix
- Added visual cues for attacking someone with active Quick Fix
- Entering an objective with Quick Fix equipped will now visually show when the health regeneration effect is active.
- Audio
Neben einigen Anpassungen und Bug-Fixes am Audio wurde zudem ein Sound des neuen Pets hinzugefügt, der signalisiert, wenn man gespotted wurde.
- Anpassungen
- Further improved audio balance to favor some sounds over others (i.e. Airplane audio will be mixed down when using voice chat)
- Added alert sound from pets when being spotted
- Audio Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where knife pickups could play an incorrect sound
- Fixed an issue where the out of bounds sound would repeat incorrectly
- Movement
Es gibt auch kleinere Anpassungen am Rutschen und Springen.
Slide
- Decreased slide time and increased slide velocity, so the Player covers the same distance in a shorter amount of time
- Allowed the Player to fire slightly sooner after initiating a slide
Jump
- Small increase to the lateral velocity boost while jumping
- Small reduction to the landing slowdown penalty while landing
- PC- und Konsolen-Einstellungen
Season 5 führt den sogenannten „Eco Mode“ ein.
- Found in the Graphics Settings menu, with three options:
- Off: Same behavior as all previous updates with no power savings.
- Minimal (Default): Frame rate capped at 60hz and slight drop in 3D scene resolution for the Multiplayer and Warzone lobbies only. Yields an average power savings of 20%.
- Full: Frame rate capped at 30hz and larger drop in 3D scene resolution for the Multiplayer and Warzone lobbies only. Yields an average power savings of 50%.
Auf der offiziellen Website von Call of Duty könnt ihr die kompletten Patch Notes zu Season 5 selbst nachlesen. Dort findet ihr weitere Einzelheiten unter anderem zum Ranked-Modus von Warzone und MW2.
Aktuell könnt ihr euch zudem über Prime Gaming ein Skin-Bundle kostenlos sichern, das mal über 20 € gekostet hat:
CoD Warzone verschenkt das bescheuertste Skin-Bundle mit Amazon Prime – Kostete mal über 20 Euro
Bitte lies unsere Kommentar-Regeln, bevor Du einen Kommentar verfasst.