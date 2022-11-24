Wir haben euch in einem kurzen Video 3 Fehler aufgelistet, die ihr in CoD: Warzone 2 dringend vermeiden solltet.

Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur: So viel Multiplayer steckt in dem neuen Spiel

Das waren alle bekannten Locations mit Maps, die ihr für eure Streifzüge im DMZ-Modus benötigt. Bislang befindet sich der Modus jedoch in der Beta. Falls sich also Änderungen breit machen, werden wir euch diese Liste ergänzen und aktualisieren.

Damit ihr es leichter habt für eure Operationen den richtigen Ort zu finden, brechen wir jeden Sektor in kleinere Teile. Wir zeigen euch die Sektoren in einer Nahaufnahme mit markierten Orten. Diese Orte zeigen euch die einzelnen POIs auf, die wir euch mit ihren Bezeichnungen jeweils auflisten werden.

In Call of Duty: Warzone 2 könnt ihr im DMZ-Modus Aufträge angehen, um Loot und Ansehen bei Fraktionen zu ergattern. Die Orientierung ist dennoch eine Herausforderung, da Al Mazrah voller Überraschungen steckt. Deshalb zeigen wir euch alle POIs der Map von DMZ und wo sie sich befinden in einer Übersicht.

Insert

You are going to send email to