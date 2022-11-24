In Call of Duty: Warzone 2 könnt ihr im DMZ-Modus Aufträge angehen, um Loot und Ansehen bei Fraktionen zu ergattern. Die Orientierung ist dennoch eine Herausforderung, da Al Mazrah voller Überraschungen steckt. Deshalb zeigen wir euch alle POIs der Map von DMZ und wo sie sich befinden in einer Übersicht.
Wie ist Al Mazrah aufgebaut? Die wüstenähnliche Map von Al Mazrah ist nicht nur riesig, sondern auch unübersichtlich. Deswegen wird sie in 6 Sektoren eingeteilt, um verschiedene Areale besser unterscheiden zu können:
- Sektor 1: Al Mazrah – Nordwesten
- Sektor 2: Al Mazrah – Nordosten
- Sektor 3: Al Mazrah – Westen
- Sektor 4: Al Mazrah – Observatorium und Berge
- Sektor 5: Al Mazrah – Südwesten
- Sektor 6: Al Mazrah – Süden
Kennt ihr nur den Namen des Ortes, nutzt die Suchfunktion auf eurem Handy oder von eurem Browser, um das Areal zu finden. Wir haben aktuell jedoch nur die englischen Namen der Areale hier im Artikel.
Damit ihr es leichter habt für eure Operationen den richtigen Ort zu finden, brechen wir jeden Sektor in kleinere Teile. Wir zeigen euch die Sektoren in einer Nahaufnahme mit markierten Orten. Diese Orte zeigen euch die einzelnen POIs auf, die wir euch mit ihren Bezeichnungen jeweils auflisten werden.
Sektor 1: Al Mazrah – Nordwesten
- 1A: Oasis
- A01 – Oasis (East)
- A02 – Oasis (West)
- A03 – Roadside Ruins
- A04 – Rohan Oil Outskirts
- 1B: Taraq Village
- B01 – Sand Runway
- B02 – FOB Tango
- B03 – Highway Junction
- B04 – Taraq Village (Main)
- B05 – Taraq Village (East)
- B06 – NOC Oil Field (Rust)
- B07 – NOC-Oil: Mechanical Bay
- B08 – Taraq Recycling
- B09 – Rohan Oil: Orange Vat
- 1C: Western Foothills
- C01 – Medical Center Reststop
- C02 – Stone Dwellings (Foothills)
- C03 – Unloading Warehouse
- 1D: Rohan Oil Refinery
- D01 – North Entrance, Processing and Smokestacks
- D02 – North Entrance, Parking Lot and Worker Housing
- D03 – Shipping and Receiving, Warehouses 1 and 2, Train Yard
- D04 – LNG Silos, Control Room, Oil Distribution Vats (East)
- D05 – Road and Pipeline
- D06 – Distribution Vats (West)
- D07 – Worker Housing, Garages
- 1E: Al Safwa Quarry
- E01 – Upper Mountain Compound
- E02 – Marble Quarry
- E03 – Al Safwa Quarry North
- E04 – Al Safwa Quarry South
- E05 – Ancient Plateau
- E06 – Marble Maze
- E07 – Kushaak Construction Warehouses, Comms Tower
- E08 – End of the Road
- E09 – Quarry Distribution and Warehouse
- E10 – Beachfront Mansions, Gas Station
Sektor 2: Al Mazrah – Nordosten
- 2A: North Industrial
- A01 – Power Tower Mesa
- A02 – Traffic Jam Junction
- A03 – Distribution Warehouse
- A04 – Warehouse Town
- A05 – Freeway Junction (Mini Mesa)
- 2B: Western Outskirts
- B01 – Comms Tower and Sandy Bluffs
- B02 – Military Camp (Railroad)
- B03 – Suburbs (West)
- B04 – Palm Grove
- 2C: Al Mazrah City
- C01 – Police Station
- C02 – Hotels Apartments, Shops
- C03 – Museum District
- C04 – Channel 7 TV Tower
- C05 – Low Rise Offices and Market
- C06 – Embassy
- C07 – Canal, Apartments and Promenade (North)
- C08 – Hotel and Shopping Promenade (South)
- C09 – Bridges and River
- C10 – Al Mazrah Highrise
- C11 – Exterior Food Court
- C12 – Residential and Shopping, Basketball Court
- C13 – Al Mazrah Metro Station
- C14 – Plaza and Underground Parking
- 2D: Eastern Outskirts
- D01 – Northwest Settlements
- D02 – Police Institute
- D03 – End of the Line, Allotments
- 2E: Southern Outskirts
- E01 – Hilly Suburbs
- E02 – Roundabout and Post Office
- E03 – Al Mazrah Arch
- E04 – Construction Site and Towers
- 2F: Zarqwa Hydroelectric
- F01 – Zarqwa Township
- F02 – Comms Tower, Water Vats
- F03 – Hydroelectric (Zarqwa Ruins)
- F04 – Bridge and Overflow
- F05 – Salmon Town
- F06 – Military Checkpoint
- 2G: Mawizeh Marshlands
- G01 – Foothill Farmsteads and Cell Phone Shop
- G02 – Flotsam Island
- G03 – Power Transformer, Broken Bridge
- G04 – River Diamond Pavilion and Pool
- G05 – River Diamond Luxury Resort
- G06 – Marsh Docks
- 2H: East Suburbs
- H01 – Rock Plateau
- H02 – Stripmall, Storage and Suburbs
- H03 – Stores, Covered Market
- H04 – Inlet Access
Sektor 3: Al Mazrah – Westen
- 3A: Sattiq Cave Complex
- A01 – Foothills Market and Lower Village
- A02 – Tiered Farmsteads and Upper Village
- A03 – Roadside Dwellings
- A04 – Hilltop Ruins
- A05 – Hillside Hamlet (Northeast)
- A06 – Comms Tower and Battery
- A07 – Sattiq Town
- A08 – Western Cave Complex
- A09 – Southern Foothills and Pipeline
- A10 – Eastern Cave Complex
- A11 – Fishing Hut
- A12 – Southwest Foothills Village
- 3B: Hafid Port
- B01 – Oil Jetty
- B02 – Warehouse Complex
- B03 – Rohan Storage Vats
- B04 – Logistics Warehouse and Loading
- B05 – Container Graveyard
- 3C: Sa´id City
- C01 – Residential Homes and Soccer Stadium
- C02 – Apartments and Boat Launch
- C03 – Sa´id City Streets
- C04 – Fairground and Riverside Restaurant
- C05 – Al Sa´id Shopping Centre
Sektor 4: Al Mazrah – Observatorium und Berge
- 4A: Northwest Mountain
- A01 – Road Bridge
- A02 – Hydro Outskirts (Hillside Village)
- A03 – Mountain Hamlet and West Tunnel
- A04 – Goat Trails (Northwest)
- A05 – Main Road and Southwest Tunnel
- 4B: Zaya Observatory
- B01 – Radar Dome (Office 02) and Comms Tower
- B02 – Telescope 5 and Ticket Booth
- B03 – Northeastern Switchbacks (Al Sharim Pass)
- B04 – Telescope 2 and Helipad
- B05 – Telescope 4, Flag Tunnel and Offices 03 and 04
- B06 – Southeastern Switchbacks (Al Sharim Pass)
- B07 – Telescope 3 and Worker Housing
- B08 – Main Road and southeast Tunnel
- 4C: Al Sharim Pass
- C01 – North Pass Entrance, Vista Farmstead
- C02 – Northeast Vista Farmsteads
- C03 – Al Sharim Pass (Gorge and Ancient Bridge)
- C04 – Lower Al Sharim Settlement and Watchtower
- C05 – Ruined Tower and Main Thoroughfare
- C06 – Hilltop Compound
- C07 – Stepped Farm Crops
- 4D: Ahkdar Village
- D01 – West Gate
- D02 – Garment District
- D03 – Ancient Souk and South Gate
- D04 – East Gate and Ahkdar Hotel
- D05 – Stores, Bank and Hotel
- D06 – Ahkdar New Town
- D07 – Ocean Canal and Bridges
Sektor 5: Al Mazrah – Südwesten
- 5A: El Samman Cemetery
- A01 – Southside Residential
- A02 – Roadside Market
- A03 – Zaya Village
- A04 – Ancient Plateau
- A05 – El Samman Cemetery
- A06 – Roadside Compound
- A07 – South Promontories and Comms Tower
- 5B: Sawah Village
- B01 – Ocean Inlet Dwellings
- B02 – Vista Point
- B03 – Covered Market
- B04 – Sawah Village Central
- B05 – Oil Tanker Intrusion
- B06 – Sawah Village East
- B07 – Shoreline Derricks
- B08 – Cargo Tanker
- B09 – Fishing Boat Coast
- B10 – Dead Man´s Ship
Sektor 6: Al Mazrah – Süden
- 6A: Sarrif Bay
- A01 – Gas Station and Road to Sarrif Bay
- A02 – Palm Grove and Foothills Watchtower
- A03 – Inlet Hamlet
- A04 – Tents and Resort
- A05 – Sarrif Bay Shoreline West
- A06 – Lighthpuse Peninsula
- A07 – Sarrif Bay North (Blue Water Tower)
- A08 – Clocktower and Residential Buildings
- A09 – Eastern Fishing Bay
- A10 – Road to Ahkdar Village (Ancient Bridge)
- A11 – Low Plateau and Farmsteads
- 6B: Al Malik Airport
- B01 – Airport Entrance
- B02 – Parking, Fuel Depot and Warehouses
- B03 – Airport Terminal
- B04 – Runway (West)
- B05 – Runway (East)
- B06 – Control Tower
- 6C: Al Bagra Fortress
- C01 – Dock and Warehouses
- C02 – Bridge and Cistern Entrance
- C03 – Al Bagra Fortress
- C04 – Roads and Residential
- C05 – Coastal Bluffs (South)
Das waren alle bekannten Locations mit Maps, die ihr für eure Streifzüge im DMZ-Modus benötigt. Bislang befindet sich der Modus jedoch in der Beta. Falls sich also Änderungen breit machen, werden wir euch diese Liste ergänzen und aktualisieren.
Wie findet ihr den DMZ-Modus? Ist er euch zu leicht oder findet ihr es schwer erfolgreich aus einer Zone zu entkommen? Lasst es uns gerne in den Kommentaren erfahren!
Hier zeigen wir euch noch alles Wichtige zu den Waffenkoffern im DMZ-Modus von Warzone 2:
