#500kmchallenge is done!



My legs carried me 567.2 km in this week, an average of 81km a day 🔥

Did about 15k catches and 11 million exp xD

It was fun to do this challenge but it was really hard 😅



600km next time? 🤔

Maybe I'll try this in the summer when it's warmer 😆 pic.twitter.com/KIzHrASHgw