Baldur’s Gate 3: Hotfix 5 beseitigt nervige Bugs – Ihr könnt jetzt die düsterste Gefährtin endlich anständig bezirzen

Der fünfte Hotfix für Baldur’s Gate 3 ist live. Das Update bringt viele Änderungen am Gameplay, Storyszenen und mehr. Minthara ist nun endlich gesprächiger, zahlreiche Dialogzeilen wurden freigeschaltet. Wir von MeinMMO verraten euch, was drin steckt.

Der fünfte Hotfix für Baldur’s Gate 3 ist endlich verfügbar und bringt eine Fülle von Verbesserungen und Korrekturen für das Spiel mit sich. Das Update konzentriert sich insbesondere auf die Erfahrung der Spieler, die sich für eine Romanze mit der Gefährtin Minthara entschieden haben.

Zuvor blockierte ein Fehler einige Teile von Mintharas Dialogen und die Reaktionen der Gruppenmitglieder auf diese Beziehung.

Spieler, die sich für Minthara entschieden hatten, mussten mit Einschränkungen und fehlenden Dialogzeilen umgehen. Doch das gehört nun der Vergangenheit an.

Was Hotfix 5 von Baldur’s Gate 3 verbessert

Dieses Update fügt tausende fehlende Dialogzeilen von Minthara hinzu, die eigentlich schon von Anfang an im Spiel hätten sein sollen. Wenn eure Zustimmung hoch genug ist, könnt ihr nun eure Romanze mit Minthara im dritten Akt fortsetzen und weitere Einblicke in Mintharas Hintergrundgeschichte gewinnen.

Neben den Korrekturen im Zusammenhang mit Minthara behebt dieser Hotfix auch einige Probleme, die speziell in der PS5-Version des Spiels aufgetreten sind.

Dazu gehören Grafikprobleme und Soundprobleme, die behoben wurden. Darüber hinaus wurden zahlreiche Gameplay-Bugs beseitigt, um das Spielerlebnis reibungsloser zu gestalten.

Die vollständigen englischen Patch Notes findet ihr hier:

Highlight Fixed a bug that locked players out of many of Minthara’s lines of dialogue.

Crashes and Blockers Fixed sometimes not being able to talk to NPCs or party members because the game thought you were still in a dialogue.

Fixed a rare crash that would occur when faraway characters got close to the party.

Fixed a crash that would occur if a guard responding to a crime created a summon (e.g. an elemental), and you fled the combat or were incapacitated without killing the summon.

PS5 Fixed an issue causing the game’s audio to stop working on PS5.

Fixed graphical issues on HDR TVs when the HDR black level calibration was set to 0.

Fixed a crash that would occur when opening the onscreen keyboard.

Performances Fixed a memory leak when creating and destroying many objects.

Multiplayer Improved performance when cycling through Character Sheet tabs in splitscreen.

Fixed splitscreen not working correctly when a client with splitscreen already enabled joins a multiplayer game.

Fixed dismissed avatars not showing up properly in Withers’ Wardrobe if the host is at camp and is already looking inside the wardrobe.

Fixed characters sometimes disappearing on splitscreen when the client reconnects after disconnecting while listening in on a dialogue.

Clients rejoining a multiplayer game where there’s a dismissed avatar in Withers’ Wardrobe will now be able to pick that avatar up again rather than have to create a new avatar. (This bug would happen when the client left the session and another player selected that client’s avatar in the middle of the dismiss-to-camp dialogue.)

Vorsicht Spoiler: Flow and Gameplay Trader NPCs will now retain their Approval Rating of avatars and companions even after they’re dismissed to Withers’ Wardrobe.

Fixed the Emperor not dying and therefore not triggering the Game Over flow if you bring him to 0 HP outside of combat in the Astral Plane.

Fixed not being able to talk to Minthara at camp if you dismissed her outside of camp.

Fixed Level Up not working as expected if you level up while the game is saving.

Fixed Hag’s Bane not having an effect on Auntie Ethel.

UI Fixed text being cut off in the title of tutorial pop-ups.

Fixed button prompts getting cut off on the Multiplayer Settings screen on splitscreen.

Fixed some UIs not updating when saving, causing, for example, Shadowheart’s inventory to appear empty when you recruit her on the beach.

Fixed the tadpole count in the Radial Menu on controller.

Controller Fixed characters getting stuck when the Analog Stick Selection setting is set to Left Stick and you rotate the stick in circles as far as it can go.

Vorsicht Spoiler: Art Added nipple covers to Cazador’s spawn for when the nudity filter is enabled.

Level Design Moved Withers’ Wardrobe in the crèche camp to avoid clipping with Shadowheart’s tent.

Insgesamt zeigt Hotfix 5 von Baldur’s Gate 3 das Engagement der Entwickler, auf das Feedback der Spieler einzugehen und das Spielerlebnis stetig zu verbessern.

Mit diesen Änderungen könnt ihr euch endlich auf eine tiefere Beziehung mit Minthara einlassen, wenn ihr denn mutig genug seid.

