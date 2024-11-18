Game Awards 2024: Alle nominierten Spiele und Personen im Überblick

Die „Game Awards“ werden einmal im Jahr an Spiele und Entwickler verliehen. MeinMMO erklärt, welche Spiele 2024 nominiert sind.
Was sind die „Game Awards“? Die „Game Awards“ sind vergleichbar mit dem Oscar in der Filmbranche: Einmal im Jahr, Anfang Dezember, werden Entwicklern und herausragenden Spielen Preise für ihre Leistungen verliehen. Darunter wird auch der Preis für das Spiel des Jahres (GOTY) verliehen. Im Jahr 2023 war das übrigens Baldurs Gate 3, wo dessen Chef in dicker Rüstung auftrat.
Wann werden die „Game Awards“ 2024 verliehen? Die „Game Awards“ werden 2024 am Freitag, dem 13. Dezember 2024, zwischen 01:30 – 05:00 Uhr verliehen. In Deutschland ist das mitten in der Nacht. Die nominierten Spiele stehen schon vorher fest.
Alle nominierten Spiele in der Übersicht, inklusive Game of the Year 2024 (GOTY)
Game of the Year 2024:
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction:
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Narrative:
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: Refantazio
- Senuas Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
Best Art Direction:
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantasio
- Neva
Best Score and Music:
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design:
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Senuas Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Performance:
- Briana White
- Hannah Telie
- Humberly Gondalez
- Like Roberts
- Meline Juergens
Innovation in Accessibility:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars: Outlaws
Games for Impact:
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life ist Strange: Double Exposure
- Senuas Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Best Ongoing Game:
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Best Community Support:
- Baldurs Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man´s Sky
Best Independent Game:
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Best Debut Indie Game:
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best Mobile Game:
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Pokémon TCGP
Best VR / AR:
- Arizona Sunshine: Remake
- Asgard´s Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro: Awakening
Best Action:
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Action/Adventure:
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars: Outlaws
- Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG:
- Dragon`s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Fighting:
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- Multiversus
- Tekken 8
Best Familiy:
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Sim / Strategy:
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing:
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Best Multiplayer:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marines 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
Best Adaption:
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Monst Anticipated Game:
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yotel
- Grand Theft Auto: VI
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Content Creator:
- CaseOh
- Illojuan
- Techno Gamers
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Esports Game:
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete:
- 33
- Aleksib
- Chovy
- Faker
- Zywoo
- Zmjjkk
Best Esports Team:
- Bilibili Gaming
- Gen.G
- Navi
- T1
- Team Liquid
Anzahl der Gesamtnominierungen:
7 Nominierungen:
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
6 Nominierungen:
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
5 Nominierungen:
- Balatro
- Silent Hill 2
4 Nominierungen:
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Senuas Saga: Hellblade II
Vielleicht lässt Geoff Keighly, der die Show auch 2024 wieder moderieren wird, dieses Mal seine Gäste zu Wort kommen. Denn das war vergangenes Jahr ein großes Problem, wie auch MeinMMO-Chefredakteurin Leya Jankowski in ihrer Meinung erklärt: Game Awards 2023: Zeit für Muppets, Werbung und Hollywood, aber keine Zeit für die wichtigsten Leute der Show
Esport: T1/Faker. 😀
Bei Most Anticipated wäre MHW toll, aber denke GTA 6 gewinnt.
Glaube Black Myth Wukung und Stellar Blade haben sie nur nominiert, damit Mark Kern nicht recht behält, der alte Hetzer. 🙂