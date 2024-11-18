Game Awards 2024: Alle nominierten Spiele und Personen im Überblick

Die „Game Awards“ werden einmal im Jahr an Spiele und Entwickler verliehen. MeinMMO erklärt, welche Spiele 2024 nominiert sind.

Was sind die „Game Awards“? Die „Game Awards“ sind vergleichbar mit dem Oscar in der Filmbranche: Einmal im Jahr, Anfang Dezember, werden Entwicklern und herausragenden Spielen Preise für ihre Leistungen verliehen. Darunter wird auch der Preis für das Spiel des Jahres (GOTY) verliehen. Im Jahr 2023 war das übrigens Baldurs Gate 3, wo dessen Chef in dicker Rüstung auftrat.

Wann werden die „Game Awards“ 2024 verliehen? Die „Game Awards“ werden 2024 am Freitag, dem 13. Dezember 2024, zwischen 01:30 – 05:00 Uhr verliehen. In Deutschland ist das mitten in der Nacht. Die nominierten Spiele stehen schon vorher fest.

Update, 18.11, 18:48 Uhr: Alle Kategorien und sämtliche nominierten Spiele und Personen sind jetzt endlich enthalten. Viel Spaß beim Stöbern!

Alle nominierten Spiele in der Übersicht, inklusive Game of the Year 2024 (GOTY)

Game of the Year 2024:

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction:

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative:

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: Refantazio

Senuas Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction:

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantasio

Neva

Best Score and Music:

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design:

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Senuas Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Performance:

Briana White

Hannah Telie

Humberly Gondalez

Like Roberts

Meline Juergens

Innovation in Accessibility:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars: Outlaws

Games for Impact:

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life ist Strange: Double Exposure

Senuas Saga: Hellblade II

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Ongoing Game:

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Best Community Support:

Baldurs Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man´s Sky

Best Independent Game:

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game:

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game:

AFK Journey

Balatro

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Pokémon TCGP

Best VR / AR:

Arizona Sunshine: Remake

Asgard´s Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro: Awakening

Best Action:

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Stellar Blade

Best Action/Adventure:

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars: Outlaws

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG:

Dragon`s Dogma 2

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting:

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

Multiversus

Tekken 8

Best Familiy:

Astro Bot

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Sim / Strategy:

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing:

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40K: Space Marines 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Best Adaption:

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Monst Anticipated Game:

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yotel

Grand Theft Auto: VI

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator:

CaseOh

Illojuan

Techno Gamers

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game:

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete:

33

Aleksib

Chovy

Faker

Zywoo

Zmjjkk

Best Esports Team:

Bilibili Gaming

Gen.G

Navi

T1

Team Liquid

Anzahl der Gesamtnominierungen:

7 Nominierungen:

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

6 Nominierungen:

Metaphor: ReFantazio

5 Nominierungen:

Balatro

Silent Hill 2

4 Nominierungen:

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Senuas Saga: Hellblade II

Vielleicht lässt Geoff Keighly, der die Show auch 2024 wieder moderieren wird, dieses Mal seine Gäste zu Wort kommen. Denn das war vergangenes Jahr ein großes Problem, wie auch MeinMMO-Chefredakteurin Leya Jankowski in ihrer Meinung erklärt: Game Awards 2023: Zeit für Muppets, Werbung und Hollywood, aber keine Zeit für die wichtigsten Leute der Show