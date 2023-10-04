EA FC 24: Division Rivals Rewards – Wann kommen die Belohnungen?

EA FC 24: Division Rivals Rewards – Wann kommen die Belohnungen?

In EA FC 24 könnt ihr euch über Division Rivals in Ultimate Team Belohnungen verdienen. Wann gibt es die Rewards? Hier findet ihr alle Infos.

Was ist Division Rivals? Division Rivals ist ein kompetitiver Modus in EA FC 24, mit dem ihr euch wöchentliche Belohnungen verdienen könnt. Ihr tretet mit eurem Ultimate Team gegen andere Spieler an.

Je mehr Siege ihr holt, desto weiter steigt ihr in den Divisionen auf und bekommt immer bessere Belohnungen. Zudem bekommt ihr für jedes Division-Rivals-Spiel Punkte für die Weekend-League-Qualifikation. Doch wann gibt es die Rewards?

EA FC 24: Wann kommen die Division Rivals Rewards?

Das ist die Division-Rivals-Uhrzeit: Die Division Rivals Rivals kommen in EA FC 24 wie gewohnt um 09:00 Uhr am Donnerstag. Zu dieser Uhrzeit endet der wöchentliche Wettbewerb und einer neuer beginnt.

In den Rivals-Belohnungen könnt ihr verschiedene Packs, Münzen oder Spielerwahlen bekommen – je nachdem, wie hoch ihr in der Division abgeschnitten habt.

EA FC 24: Rivals-Belohnungen in Web App und Companion App abholen

Das müsst ihr beachten: Um die Belohnungen in der Web oder Companion App abzuholen, müsst ihr in den Bereich „Wettbewerbe” gehen und dort die Division-Rivals-Belohnungen abholen.

Wie kriegt man in Division Rivals starke Belohnungen für EA FC 24?

So funktioniert Division Rivals: In Division Rivals arbeitet ihr euch durch eine Art Belohnungs-Leiter, die in verschiedene Divisionen aufgeteilt ist. Diese Divisionen wiederum bieten verschiedene Ränge, die ihr erreichen müsst.

  • Je höher eure Division und euer Rang innerhalb dieser Division, desto besser die Belohnungen.

Um in den Rängen aufzusteigen, müsst ihr schlicht Siege sammeln. Gewinnt ihr, geht es einen Punkt auf der Leiter nach oben – verliert ihr, geht es wieder einen Schritt zurück.

Die Ausnahme bilden Checkpoints. Das sind Punkte auf der Leiter, die mit kleinen Flaggen dargestellt werden. Habt ihr so einen Punkt erreicht, könnt ihr nicht mehr darunter fallen.

Darüber hinaus gibt es einen Serien-Bonus. Gewinnt ihr mehr als zwei Spiele hintereinander, könnt ihr pro Sieg zwei Schritte machen, anstatt nur einem.

Nach Ende des Wochenwettbewerbes wird euer Rang zurückgesetzt und ihr müsst euch in eurer Division weiter nach oben schlagen. Zudem steigen alle Spieler am Ende einer „Saison“ in Ultimate Team wieder einige Divisionen ab.

Alle EA FC 24 Division Rivals Belohnungen in der Übersicht

Bei den Wochenbelohnungen der Division Rivals gibt es zwei unterschiedliche Belohnungstypen.

  • Um die normalen Wochenboni zu bekommen, muss man eine bestimmte Anzahl an Matches pro Woche gewinnen. Die Belohnungen erhält man dann auf Basis der jeweiligen Division und Ränge.
  • Darüber hinaus gibt es noch Bonus-Belohnungen – ein Upgrade der Belohnungen, die man bekommen kann, wenn man zusätzliche Matches gewinnt. 

Diese Belohnungen gibt es: Hier zeigen wir euch sämtliche Rivals Rewards nach Division und Rang geordnet. Außerdem führen wir die Bonus-Belohnungen mit auf.

Division 10

Wochen-Bonus:

  • Option 1: 1 Gold-Pack, 1 Gemischte-Profis-Pack (klein), 50 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 2: 2 Gold-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Gemischte-Profis-Packs (klein) (untauschbar), 50 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 3: 1 Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Gemischte-Profis-Pack (klein) (untauschbar), 50 Champs-Punkte, 2.000 Münzen

Bonus-Upgrade:

  • Option 1: 1 Premium-Gold-Pack, Goldprofis-Pack (klein), 50 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 2: 2 Premium-Gold-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Goldprofis-Packs (klein) (untauschbar), 50 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 3: 1 Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Gold-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 50 Champs-Punkte, 3.500 Münzen

Division 9

Wochen-Bonus:

  • Option 1: 1 Jumbo Gold-Pack, 1 Gold-Booster-Pack, 60 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 2: 2 Jumbo Gold-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Gold-Booster-Packs (untauschbar), 60 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 3: 1 Jumbo Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Gold-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 60 Champs-Punkte, 3.000 Münzen

Bonus-Upgrade:

  • Option 1: 1 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack, 1 Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack, 60 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 2: 2 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Gold-Selten-Booster-Packs (untauschbar), 60 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 3: 1 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 60 Champs-Punkte, 7.500 Münzen

Division 8

Wochen-Bonus:

  • Option 1: 1 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack, Gold-Premium-Booster-Pack, 80 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 2: 2 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Gold-Booster-Packs (untauschbar), 80 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 3: 1 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Gold-Premium-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 80 Champs-Punkte, 4.000 Münzen

Bonus-Upgrade:

  • Option 1: 1 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack, 1 Premium-Goldprofis-Pack, 1 Gem.-Selten-Booster-Pack, 80 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 2: 2 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Premium-Goldprofis-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Gem.-Selten-Booster-Packs (untauschbar), 80 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 3: 1 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Premium-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Gem.-Selten-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 80 Champs-Punkte, 10.000 Münzen

Division 7

Wochen-Bonus:

  • Option 1: 1 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack, 1 Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (klein), 100 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 2: 2 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Prime-Goldprofis-Packs (klein) (untauschbar), 100 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 3: 1 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Packs (untauschbar), 1 Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (klein) (untauschbar), 1 Gold-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 100 Champs-Punkte, 5.000 Münzen

Bonus-Upgrade:

  • Option 1: 1 Mega-Pack, 1 Premium-Goldprofis-Pack, 100 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 2: 2 Mega-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Premium-Goldprofis-Packs (untauschbar), 100 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 3: 1 Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Premium-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 12.500 Münzen

Division 6

Wochen-Bonus:

  • Option 1: 1 Premium-Goldprofis-Pack, 1 Jumbo-Gold-26-Pack, 150 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 2: 2 Premium-Goldprofis-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Jumbo-Gold-26-Packs (untauschbar), 150 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 3: 1 Premium-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Jumbo-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 150 Champs-Punkte, 6.000 Münzen

Bonus-Upgrade:

  • Option 1: 1 Prime-Goldprofis-Pack, 1 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack, 1 Seltener Profi (82+), 150 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 2: 2 Prime-Goldprofis-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Seltener Profi (82+) (untauschbar), 150 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 3: 1 Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Seltener Profi (82+) (untauschbar), 150 Champs-Punkte, 15.000 Münzen

Division 5

Wochen-Bonus:

  • Option 1: 1 Premium-Goldprofis-Pack, 1 Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack, 1 Gold-Booster-Pack, 200 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 2: 2 Premium-Goldprofis-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Gold-Selten-Booster-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Gold-Booster-Packs (untauschbar), 200 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 3: 1 Premium-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Gold-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 200 Champs-Punkte, 7.500 Münzen

Bonus-Upgrade:

  • Option 1: 1 Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis, 1 Seltenes Gold-Pack, 1 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack, 200 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 2: 2 Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis (untauschbar), 2 Seltenes Gold-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Packs (untauschbar), 200 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 3: 1 Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis (untauschbar), 1 Seltenes Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 200 Champs-Punkte, 17.500 Münzen

Division 4

Wochen-Bonus:

  • Option 1: 1 Mega-Pack, 1 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack, 400 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 2: 2 Mega-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Packs (untauschbar), 400 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 3: 1 Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 400 Champs-Punkte, 10.000 Münzen

Bonus-Upgrade:

  • Option 1: 1 Seltenes Mega-Pack, 1 Prime-Goldprofis-Pack, 400 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 2: 2 Seltene Mega-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Prime-Goldprofis-Packs (untauschbar), 400 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 3: 1 Seltenes Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 400 Champs-Punkte, 20.000 Münzen

Division 3

Wochen-Bonus:

  • Option 1: 1 Prime-Goldprofis-Pack, 1 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Pack, 500 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 2: 2 Prime-Goldprofis-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-26-Packs (untauschbar), 500 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 3: 1 Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis-26-Pack (untauschbar), 500 Champs-Punkte, 12.500 Münzen

Bonus-Upgrade:

  • Option 1: 1 Seltene-Profis-Pack, 1 Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis, 1 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack, 500 Champ-Punkte
  • Option 2: 2 Seltene-Profis-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis (untauschbar), 2 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Packs (untauschbar), 500 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 3: 1 Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis (untauschbar), 1 Jumbo-Premium-Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 500 Champs-Punkte, 25.000 Münzen

Division 2

Wochen-Bonus

  • Option 1: 1 Seltene-Profis-Pack, 1 Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack, 600 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 2: 2 Seltene-Profis-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Gold-Selten-Booster-Packs (untauschbar), 600 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 3: 1 Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Gold-Selten-Booster-Pack (untauschbar), 600 Champs-Punkte, 16.250 Münzen

Bonus-Upgrade:

  • Option 1: 1 Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis, 1 Seltene-Profis-Pack, 1 Seltene-Electrum-Profis-Pack, 1 Zwei-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack, 600 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 2: 2 Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis (untauschbar), 2 Seltene-Profis-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Seltene-Electrum-Profis-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Zwei-Seltene-Goldprofis-Packs (untauschbar), 600 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 3: 1 Jumbo-Premium-Goldprofis (untauschbar), 1 Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Seltene-Electrum-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Zwei-Seltene-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 600 Champs-Punkte, 32.500 Münzen

Division 1

Wochen-Bonus

  • Option 1: 1 Mega-Pack, 1 Seltene-Profis-Pack, 750 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 2: 2 Mega-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Seltene-Profis-Packs (untauschbar), 750 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 3: 1 Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 750 Champs-Punkte, 20.000 Münzen

Bonus-Upgrade:

  • Option 1: 1 Jumbo-Seltene-Profis-Pack, Prime-Goldprofis-Pack, 1 Seltenes Gold-Pack, 750 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 2: 2 Jumbo-Seltene-Profis-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Prime-Goldprofis-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Seltene Gold-Packs (untauschbar), 750 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 3: 1 Jumbo-Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Seltenes Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 750 Champs-Punkte, 40.000 Münzen
Elite-Division

Wochen-Bonus

  • Option 1: 1 Profiwahl (1 von 2 Seltenen Goldspielern 84+) (untauschbar), 1 Prime-Goldprofis-Pack, Seltene-Profis-Pack, 1 Seltene Gold-Pack, 1.000 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 2: 1 Profiwahl (1 von 2 Seltenen Goldspielern 84+) (untauschbar), 2 Prime-Goldprofis-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 2 Seltene Gold-Packs (untauschbar), 1.000 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 3: 1 Profiwahl (1 von 2 Seltenen Goldspielern 84+) (untauschbar), 1 Prime-Goldprofis-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Seltene Gold-Pack (untauschbar), 1.000 Champs-Punkte, 25.000 Münzen

Bonus-Upgrade

  • Option 1: 2 Profiwahl (1 von 4 Seltenen Goldspielern 84+) (untauschbar), 1 Jumbo-Seltene-Profis-Pack, 2 Seltene-Profis-Packs, 1 Mega-Pack, 1.000 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 2: 2 Profiwahl (1 von 4 Seltenen Goldspielern 84+) (untauschbar), 2 Jumbo-Seltene-Profis-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Seltene-Profis-Packs (untauschbar), 2 Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 1.000 Champs-Punkte
  • Option 3: 2 Profiwahl (1 von 4 Seltenen Goldspielern 84+) (untauschbar), 1 Jumbo-Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Seltene-Profis-Pack (untauschbar), 1 Mega-Pack (untauschbar), 1.000 Champs-Punkte

Ihr kommt bei Rivals einfach nicht voran? Vielleicht empfiehlt sich ein Wechsel der Aufstellung. Hier findet ihr 3 starke Formationen für den Start in Ultimate Team.

