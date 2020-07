View this post on Instagram

Zombie Walker 💀 Finally got clearance to share more art from Modern Warfare! So to begin here’s an unused concept from early in production. I was thinking it would be fun to play with the classic Call of Duty zombie gameplay, hinting here at some sort of Russian special forces soldier and his duo of quadruped robots, holding captive zombified soldiers by leashes around their necks. #callofduty #modernwarfare #zombies #conceptart #aaronbeck