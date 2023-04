Weltraumschlacht in EVE Online vernichtet tausende Euro – 13 Stunden bekämpfen sich 6.000 Schiffe

And that's a wrap for X47L-Q!



13 hours, 1 trillion ISK destroyed, ~6000 pilots, 3600 killmails, and one reinforced Keepstar.



Great fight from both sides in what was a remarkably even ISK trade. We're on the edge of our seats to see what happens Monday!#Tweetfleet #EVEOnline pic.twitter.com/nt0qPDGA0z