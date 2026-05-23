Destiny 2 endet bald – Kennt ihr noch die 10 besten Momente des Franchise?

Es sind einige Jahre vergangen, seit euch euer Geist das erste Mal in Destiny 1 wiederbelebt hat. 12 Jahre, in denen die Community und auch Bungie vieles durchgemacht und miterlebt hat. Zum epischen Ende von Destiny 2 zeigen wir euch die 10 besten Momente des Franchise kurz und kompakt zusammengefasst.
Was ist das für ein Rückblick? Wir schauen auf die besten Momente von Destiny 1 & 2. Von Erweiterungen, Ereignissen oder bestimmten Items, die die Community des Loot-Shooters geprägt haben.
Wir gehen auf diese Punkte ein, erzählen euch ein bisschen von ihnen und ziehen euch nostalgisch in eine Zeit zurück, in der das Looten noch Spaß gemacht hat. Mit unserem Verzeichnis könnt ihr schnell auf die aufgelisteten Punkte springen.
Die Jagd nach der Ghjallarhorn
Die Gjallarhorn ist die wohl bekannteste Exo-Waffe aus dem Loot-Shooter. Der Raketenwerfer steht nicht nur für Macht, er ist ein Statussymbol für diejenigen, die Götter bezwingen. Während in Destiny 2 jeder den Raketenwerfer bekommen kann, so war es in Destiny 1 reine Glückssache.
Entweder ihr habt sie damals von Xur gekauft oder hattet Glück beim Kryptarchen. So oder so, der Fund dieser Waffe glich einem Lottogewinn zu der Zeit und wer das Hörnchen besaß, durfte auch mit den anderen Spielern in Raids spazieren und Crota legen.
Ohne dieses Teil wurden die meisten Spieler abgewiesen und durften nicht mitkommen. Eine unfaire Zeit, doch damals war der Loot-Shooter noch in seiner Selbstfindungsphase und nur die Leute, die das Spiel von Anfang an liebten, blieben Destiny treu.
Der erste Raid
Am 16. September 2014 machte sich in der Venus eine dunkle Macht breit. Die Vex und ihr Anführer „Atheon“ versuchten, mit der Gläsernen Kammer die Zeit zu ändern. Die erste 6-Spieler-Aktivität von Bungie indem Kommunikation und Koordination eingestimmt sein mussten, erblickte das Licht der Welt.
Neben coolen Rüstungen passend zu den Vex, gab es auch starke Waffen, darunter die erste Raid-Exo aller Zeiten: Die Vex-Mythoclast. Das Fusionsgewehr mit einzigartigem Feuermodus terrorisierte zu der Zeit den Schmelztiegel und lies normale Feinde mit einzelnen Schüssen pulverisieren.
Der Raid war nicht schwer, doch wenn man sich an eine Sache erinnern müsste, die einem ins Gedächtnis gebrannt wurde, dann wären es diese fiesen Gorgonen, die einen aus dem Nichts erwischen konnten.
Weiter gehts auf Seite 2 mit weiteren Erinnerungen aus Destiny 1.
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Für mich war der ikonischste Moment des Franchise sowie den gesamten Clan als wir oryx auf heroisch besiegten um das Triumphemblem auf der ps4 zu holen und für jeden somit die Platintrophäe perfekt zu machen, denke da hat jeder eigene ikonische Momente, geht heute garnicht mehr
Könnt mir sagen was ihr wollt, Jahr 1 war einfach prime. Bester Raid, beste Itemizaion, beste Grindmotivation. Ich merke gerade bei First Descendant, wie viel Bock es macht, eine leckere Karotte vor der Nase zu haben, obwohl First Descendant für mich so viel weniger geiles als D1 bietet.
Das hat man in D1 über die Jahre alles entwertet. Angefangen hat es, als man seine Waffen nicht mehr mit EXP leveln musste, sondern einfach nur noch Lichtpartikel – von denen man zwünf Millionen im Inventar hatte – reingesteckt hat. Aszedenten Material, um Lichtlevel zu erhöhen, gab es nur im Endgame. Auch gehört es für mich in einem Grinder dazu, über den Mond zu streifen und Heliumphilamente zu farmen, damit ich meine Waffen aufwerten kann. BiS Gear gab es in Endgame Content und nicht in randm Aktivitäten. Das Spiel war mal wirklich für Grind ausgelegt, was mir persönlich Spaß macht. Für viele waren die Änderungen dann “einfacher”, im Nachhinein waren für mich genau das die Dinge, mit denen das Spiel angefangen hat, seinen eigentlich geilen Plan zu verlieren.
Dann mutierte das Spiel mit seinem außerordentlichen Gunplay immer mehr zum Fun-Loot Shooter. Ja, für viele geil, die einfach paar Stunden Story ballern wollen und keinen Endgame Content spielen können/wollen, aber trotzdem BiS-Gear haben wollen… Aber für mich hat das dann irgendwie einfach nicht mehr gepasst. Der Release von D2 war dann katastrophal und ich bin mit dem Spiel nie so recht warm geworden. Mittlerweile verbinde ich mit dem Franchise Destiny so gut wie gar nichts mehr, obwohl ich D1 wirklich geliebt habe.
Ich stelle mir gerade First Descendant mit Destiny Gunplay und Destiny 1 Raids vor… Das wäre wohl aktuell wirklich “mein” Looter Shooter.
Habe Destiny 1 und 2 sehr gerne gespielt, allerdings gibt es 2 Punkte die es für mich heute nicht mehr spielbar machen. Zum einen wäre da das ständige unbrauchbar machen von geliebten Exos, nur um diese später in einem DLC wieder verfügbar zu machen. Zum anderen gibt es ganze Story abschnitte die nicht mehr spielbar sind, weil man anscheinend aus dem Frust, den WoW Cataclysm verursachte hat, nicht gelernt hat. Fand die Vanilly Story von Destiny 2 echt mega, nur spielbar ist sie nicht mehr (außer die haben das irgendwann wieder geändert, allerdings verfolge ich seit dem nichts mehr von Bungie)
Könnt ihr die hier, eventuell mit einem eignen Artikel, mal vorstellen? Ich würde die zu gerne mal kennenlernen. Mir ist leider bis heute noch kein einziger begegnet. Die Leute die ich kenne die Gambit spielen, sind entweder Leute, die aus Langeweile den Titel vergolden wollen bzw. für mächtigen Loot am Anfang der Saison zum Leveln (danach fassen sie Gambit bis zur nächsten Saison nicht mal mit der Kneifzange an), die neu bei Destiny sind und es (noch) nicht besser wissen, oder Streamer als “Bestrafung/Belohnung” für Subgoalziele bei einem Subathon. Aber sonst verirrt sich doch niemand freiwillig ins Gambit. Aber das jemand Gambit spielt, weil es Spass macht, da kenne ich persönlich niemanden. Das wäre doch mal ein Artikel, wo solche Leute dann erzählen können, was ihnen daran so Spass macht.
Ne kenn ich nicht weil ich’s nie gespielt hab. xD
Ja, schöne Momente.
Von Anfang an bei Destiny 1 dabei gewesen und genau Destiny 1 hat für mich einen Eindruck hinterlassen. Wie der Artikel ja auch schon so schön zeigt, knapp die hälte der Erwähnten Themen stammen eben aus Destiny 1 und wie lange ist das nun schon her? 10x Jahre.
Destiny 1 hat nur 3x Jahre auf dem Buckel, bis eben der zweite Teil erschienen ist. Und damit leider auch das interesse immer mehr geschwunden ist.
OT: Lesestoff (freue mich auf euren Artikel morgen) ❤:
Paving the Way for New Frontiers Bungie
Source: https://www.bungie.net/7/en/News/Article/new_frontiers
Today marks the 10-year anniversary of Destiny. We set out in 2014 to do something new and different for our studio. We’ve conquered the Witness, looted Dungeons, ascended to the Lighthouse, and more. Now, we look to the future.
We’re plotting our course to the stars through Codename: Frontiers. We closed a door with The Final Shape, but we are opening a new one, a weird one, an exciting one, that takes Destiny to places it has never been before. We’re building this future now and are excited to share with you a first glimpse of it today.
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This roadmap lays out our plan for Year 11 and beyond, with some exciting changes to our annual model:
Over the next few months, we will be sharing more info with you on Codename: Frontiers, which is how we are describing major innovations coming to Destiny over the next few years starting with our next expansion, Codename: Apollo. We have several Dev Insight deep dives going live today and will continue to add more to this list over the weeks and months to come.
Today, we also have Tyson Green, the Game Director for Destiny 2 and Alison Lührs, the Destiny 2 Narrative Director, diving through some of our future plans for Destiny 2. Our goal is to be more transparent in our communications with you. This means sharing our work more frequently, even if you see our mistakes and false starts along the way. So, please remember that our roadmap and plans are subject to change as we get deeper into development.
Ultimately, this is your game too. We want you to see more of how it is made, and why.
If you take away nothing else, it should be this:
We’re excited for Destiny to change and improve in ways that allow it to keep evolving in the future.
Dev Insight Deep Dives Below you will find a list of Dev Insight deep dives for various innovations coming with Codename: Frontiers. We’ll be building upon this section over the next few months with breakdowns of features and changes coming to Destiny.
Our Vision for the Future of Destiny 2Image Linkimgur
Tyson Green: My name is Tyson and I’m the Game Director for Destiny 2, and I’m excited to speak today about our team’s vision for Destiny.
First and foremost, we all still love Destiny. It is a unique and challenging game, both for you and for us. I’ve personally been working on Destiny for 15 years and it still excites me creatively. There are not many games I could say that about.
But at the same time, we recognize that it has become too rigid. Expansions have started to feel too formulaic and are over too quickly with little replay value. Seasons and Episodes keep getting bigger but can still feel like you are just going through the motions.
We believe it’s time for Destiny to change and evolve, and that our community wants this game to grow and innovate too. And to do that, we need to start breaking some of the molds.
Annual Expansions So, we’re going to start with annual Expansions.
We’ve loved creating annual Expansions and are especially proud of The Final Shape. But the truth is that they dominate almost all our development effort. We need to free ourselves up to explore and innovate with how we deliver Destiny 2 content so we can invest in areas of the game that will feel more impactful to players.
Starting next year, instead of one big Expansion, we are going to deliver two medium-sized Expansions, one every six months. Each of these will depart from the one-shot campaign structure we’ve been using essentially unchanged since Shadowkeep, and each will be an opportunity to explore exciting new formats instead.
We are excited to try new things that challenge your idea of what a Destiny experience can be. We are actively prototyping non-linear campaigns, exploration experiences similar to the Dreaming City or Metroidvanias, and even more unusual formats like roguelikes or survival shooters. Each expansion will present a new opportunity to try something different.
Departing from one-shot campaigns doesn’t mean we are turning away from great story telling. Going forward, we want to return the mystery and wonder that was woven into the fabric of early Destiny, when the story felt ripe with possibilities and an epic sense of exploration and discovery. Great stories are as important as ever in our creative vision and Alison will touch more on that below.
Seasons With the change to two Expansions per year, our Seasonal model will be changing as well.
Instead of three Episodes, we will be building four Major Updates per year, one every three months. Each Expansion will launch alongside a Major Update at the start of a Season, and then a second Major Update will follow three months later to refresh the Core Game with new and reprised content including:
The big Seasonal resets will still happen, but now twice a year, alongside the Expansions.
Each update will be a substantial refresh of the core game, bringing new activities and reward content. We are also excited to announce that, like Destiny 2: Into the Light, these updates and their content will be free to all players.
We want Destiny to be easier for anyone to play or recommend, so we want to remove that major barrier to the experience.
Which means we need to talk about the Core Game itself.
Core Game The Core Game is Destiny’s always available, evergreen activity experience. And we need to fix two key things with it:
*Approachability *First, Destiny is too complex. With literally hundreds of activities, you practically need a PhD to decide what to play and how to get rewards you’re looking for.
We’re going to start to fix this by modernizing our activity UI, the Director, to make it easier for everyone to find and launch into great activities. And we’re reworking our reward model to make sure that all of those activities offer meaningful rewards. Our Deep Dives on Activities and Rewards go into more detail on these changes in particular.
*Gear and Challenge Should Matter *Even great activities stop mattering if the challenge dries up and the rewards aren’t worth it. So, we’re investing in a greatly improved Challenge Customization system to let players of any skill range find the right challenge level for them, with rewards that improve based on the challenge level you take on.
These won’t just be simple incoming damage increases either—the team is cooking up some great gameplay modifiers that give enemies some exciting tools to mix things up on every run. We will have a deep dive coming soon to show off some of these new threats.
As for the rewards, there will be higher tiers of the Legendary gear—think Adept weapons and Artifice armor—that will be available from these higher challenge ranges in a much wider variety of activities, across both PVE and PVP.
These two changes will help the core game experience be easier to drop into, and much deeper in terms of variety and pursuit of personal mastery. And they are a starting point for ongoing changes aimed to continuing to improve Destiny in these regards.
The Next Multiyear Saga Starts with Codename: Apollo Alison Lührs: Hello! I’m Alison, and I’m the D2 Narrative Director. I’m a fresh face at Bungie; I started doing narrative direction for seasons in Fall 2022, and my first D2 expansion was The Final Shape.
We’re proud of The Final Shape and the ending we created for the Light and Darkness Saga. And we knew that the episodes that follow would act as an epilogue, tying up Light and Dark’s hanging threads… but also setting us up for what’s next. The Episodes close doors and open new ones, purposeful ones, storylines that are set in place to prepare us for what comes next.
And what is next is our new saga.
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You’ll see teases of it in the later two Episodes, and then fully kick off with Codename: Apollo. This next saga is also based around a core theme, much like Light and Darkness did. It will introduce plenty of new characters, factions, twists, and more. There’s a lot more here we will say eventually, but we don’t want to spoil the journey for you. This will be a multiyear journey, one we can’t wait to take you on.
Our first expansion, Codename: Apollo, is a nonlinear character-driven adventure.
*What Do We Mean by ‘Codename: Apollo is Nonlinear’? *Previously, in stories like The Final Shape, you experienced the story as A to B to C to D in a nice straight line. In Codename: Apollo, our story takes place over dozens of threads you’ll explore and discover. So, when you land on our brand new location, the story starts at A, and then you can choose if you want to explore C first, or try and get into B, or maybe investigate D.
And the options you didn’t choose? Don’t worry, those other options are still open for you to go back and play through. You’ll need to!
Because the more you play and discover, the more the story progresses, so experiencing a certain number of threads opens up the next part of the story. The order in which you explore will be something you choose, but we have built Codename: Apollo in a way the story always makes sense and flows from beginning to middle to end. There’s no time gating, no waiting for the next drop, Codename: Apollo’s story unfolds based on player progression.
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Destiny is at its best when it’s mysterious, weird, and not afraid to try new things. This shift to nonlinear stories isn’t something we’re locking ourselves into, but it is the structure that fits Codename: Apollo best. The narrative structure of the releases that follow will be quite different, a structure to suit that game’s experience, and we want to continue to innovate with each expansion across both gameplay and narrative.
*Into the Unknown *This all sounds like a big change, and it is! Because when the rhythm of our story becomes predictable, or when characters and our world fail to change — that’s how we create a situation, not a story. So how can we innovate? By telling a story that keeps up with our innovation, not one that slows it down.
That means an evolving world; giving space for new characters, growing and evolving factions, making sure the story we tell is in a world we have nurtured, and with characters who grow in turn. We believe in rewarding the player for paying attention without punishing someone for not knowing something, that way everyone gets to come along for the ride no matter how deep in the lore they are. You’ll see that approach starting with Episodes and continuing into the new multiyear story.
So when we think about a multiyear arc, what does that look like? Think of it as a constellation of stories united by a single theme. We will show you what that theme is later but suffice to say; we believe in it. Think of this multiyear arc as a web, not a line. Each release fits into the larger saga. We can’t wait to take you on that journey.
Story is easy to spoil so I won’t ruin the details for what the theme in Codename: Apollo is or what it’s about, but I will give you something to look forward to:
Apollo ends with the narrative gasoline that will propel us into the next few years with a clear theme, goal, and a destination that won’t come at you as a straight line but will be well-worth the trip. It’ll reward you, it’ll surprise you, and it’ll take us places Destiny has never seen before.
See you when the time is right…
And with that, we come to a close. Well, a new beginning, really. Over the next few months, we’ll be dishing out more Deep Dives and engaging in more conversation. We have no doubts the above breakdown of Codename: Frontiers plans will spawn far more questions than we can answer, but we’ll be looking to keep you up to date as we take flight. Keep an eye on the Deep Dive section as we’ll be adding links to further topics.
Thank you again for joining us on the first ten-year journey in Destiny. We’ve been through so much, battling the Darkness and stopping the Witness. Now it’s time to look to the stars again. It’s time to imagine. To dream big and explore what our futures can be within this universe.
We have our heading and hope to see you join us along the way.
**-Destiny 2 Dev Team **
For all mentions of free content, some content on PS4/PS5 requires an active PlayStation Plus subscription to access.
An einem Samstagmorgen hatte ich gerade mein Game beendet und die bekannte Leere bereitete sich in mir aus. Was jetzt?
Ich schaute mich im PSN Store um und sah die Destiny Beta. Schon hier und da flüchtig etwas über Destiny gelesen aber nichts was mich besonders Interessierte. Dennoch habe ich mich entschlossen Destiny zu Downloaden, wieso auch immer.
Danach Konsole aus und den ganzen Tag weg. Um ca. 11 Uhr Abends wieder zuhause und dann dachte ich mir:
Ach komm, schaue ich mir noch kurz Destiny an.
Es war 4 Uhr Morgens alls ich mich schliesslich hinlegte.
Destiny fesselte mich sofort und zog mich in den Bann. Story mit allen Hüter durch. Titan als erstes gespielt und bis Heute Titanen Main. Haus der Teufel Rauf und Runder gespielt. Das Gameplay, die Story (Lore) und die Musik. Gleich Vorbestellt und der Rest ist Geschichte.
Das erste mal die Gläserne Kammer. Dieser Moment wird mir ewig im Gedächtnis bleiben. Sechs (oder eher Sieben) sich komplett Fremde Menschen raufften sich über mehrere Stunden zusammen um schlussendlich Atheon zu legen. Da war alles dabei. Über Stunden motivierten wir uns gegenseitig. Mal wurde gelacht, mal waren wir frustriert. Weil es wieder einmal ganz knapp nicht reichte. Wir hatten unserer erste Rage Quit bei Atheon. Die Stimmung war wegen diesem Kerl dann erstmal am Boden. Wir zurückgelassenen wollten aber nicht aufgeben. Das Problem war nur: Wo finden wir um 2 Uhr morgens noch einen Mitspieler?
Ab in den Turm und einfach jeden anschreiben der uns über denn Weg läuft. Tatsächlich wurden wir fündig und nach viel zu vielen weiteren Versuchen legten wir Atheon dann doch noch. Die Stimmung war überwältigend und sowas kannte ich bei Spielen bis dahin noch nicht.
Destiny 1 wir auf ewig in meiner Hall of Fame sein
Das Deinstallieren 😅
Mit den genannten “Momenten” gehe ich zumeist d´accord… minus Gambit und Stasis aber wenn es zehn sein müssen, wäre mir dafür eher die Menagerie und die Hexenkönigin-Kampagne eingefallen. 😉
PS:
Man könnte den Spiess auch umdrehen und nach den miesesten Momenten fragen… was außer Lighfall, das IMMER die ersten fünf Plätze belegt, fällt euch so ein? 😂
nö kenn ich nicht