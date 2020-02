Pokémon GO: Fans erschaffen PokéStop, um tragisch verstorbenen YouTuber zu ehren

GUYS!!! 📣THE ETIKA MURAL IS IN POKÉMON GO!!!!



I'M LITERALLY HOLDING BACK TEARS!!! THANK YOU @REVERSALx7!!! He campaigned to the NYC Pokémon Go community to make this happen and I'm so happy and grateful!! Go visit and nab those rewards!!! @PokemonGoApp #JOYCONBOYZFOREVER 🖤🦋 pic.twitter.com/spOOarCQb4