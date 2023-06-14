CoD MW2 & Warzone: Season 4 ist online – Update und Patch Notes

Season 4 von Call of Duty: Warzone und Modern Warfare 2 hat heute gestartet. Das Update bringt uns neuen Content und ein paar Änderungen im Spiel. Alle Infos zu den Patch Notes findet ihr hier auf MeinMMO.

Heute startet die neue Season und hält einige Neuerungen parat. Alles Wichtige zu der neuen Map „Vondel“, zu neuen Inhalten, zum Battle Pass und zu Balance-Anpassungen hatten wir hier für euch zusammengefasst.

Was Warzone betrifft, bedeutet das unter anderem:

neue mittelgroße Map

mehrere neue Waffen – eine davon folgt erst später

ein neues Vehikel, das Platz für 4 Personen bietet und auf Land und auf Wasser fahren kann

Hier seht ihr den Trailer für die neue Warzone-Map Vondel:

CoD MW2 & Warzone: Season 4 – Patch Notes

Auch die Patch Notes der brandneuen Season 4 sind online. Wir haben euch einige Highlights zusammengefasst.

Wann kommt das Update? Der Start der neuen Season ist für heute 18 Uhr deutscher Zeit geplant.

Wie groß ist das Update? Es gibt Berichte über unterschiedliche Update-Größen. Auf PS5 ist der Download um die 17 GB schwer. Auf PC sind es ungefähr 33 GB.

Was steckt im Update? Auf der Website von Call of Duty werden die wichtigsten Updates der neuen Season wie folgt zusammengefasst, bevor sie zu den einzelnen Patch Notes kommen:

Angriff auf Vondel – Event zum Start

sechs neue Multiplayer-Karten

drei neuen Waffen

Forward Operating Base (FOB) – einem zentralen Knotenpunkt für alle Kommunikationen und Operator-Upgrades innerhalb von DMZ

Zudem gibt es 3 neue Operator und ein besonderes Event.

Wir listen euch hier ein paar Highlights der einzelnen Patch-Note-Abschnitte auf. In den Spoiler-Boxen findet ihr die kompletten, englischen Patch Notes der Entwickler:

Waffen, Aufsätze, Ausrüstung

In dem Abschnitt werden die neuen Waffen vorgestellt: Tempus Razor Back: Assault Rifle, ISO 45 SMG, Tonfa Nahkampf-Waffe. Zwei davon schaltet ihr im Battlepass frei, eine während des Vodel-Events.

Zudem dreht es sich hier primär um das Waffen-Balancing. So wurde unter anderem die Reichweite für Nahkampf-Angriffe verringert, ebenso der Schaden durch Waffenschlag.

Laut Entwickler fühle sich die Time-to-kill nun langsamer an, sodass ihr besser auf Treffer reagieren könnt. Dadurch verändere sich auch die Effektivität der meisten Waffen.

Patch Notes Waffen, Aufsätze, Ausrüstung

» Battle Rifles «

Cronen Squall Full-Auto Bullets to Kill increased by 2 | Warzone Only Maximum Damage increased | Warzone Only Minimum Damage added | Warzone Only Semi-Auto Bullets to Kill increased by 1 | Warzone Only Maximum Damage decreased | Warzone Only Minimum Damage increased | Warzone Only



» Shotguns «

Bryson 800 Minimum Damage decreased | Warzone Only Head Multiplier increased Neck Multiplier increased Upper Torso Multiplier increased Arm Multipliers increased Leg Multipliers increased



Bryson 890 Minimum Damage decreased | Warzone Only Head Multiplier increased Neck Multiplier increased Upper Torso Multiplier increased Arm Multipliers increased Leg Multipliers increased



Expedite 12 Minimum Damage added | Warzone Only Leg Multipliers increased



KV Broadside Mid Damage decreased



Lockwood 300 Minimum Damage decreased | Warzone Only Head Multiplier increased Neck Multiplier increased Upper Torso Multiplier increased Arm Multipliers increased Leg Multipliers increased Hip to ADS Spread transition speed increased Becomes accurate faster after aiming down sights Mid Damage Ranges increased Mid Damage decreased slightly



» Submachine Guns «

Fennec 45 Bullets to Kill decreased by 1 | Warzone Only



ATTACHMENTS

FTAC Siege Akimbo FTAC Siege (NEW) Unlock through in-game Challenge: 25 Hip Fire Operator kills with the FTAC Siege

Kastov-74u KSTV-17 Barrel (NEW) Added to Kastov-74u progression, replaces 5.45 Tracer at Level 9 Players who have progressed beyond this level will have it retroactively granted to their account following the launch of Season 4

KV Broadside 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Close-range Damage increased slightly



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with the SZ Aggressor-IR Optic where its ADS penalty was higher than intended

Fixed an issue with 12-Gauge Dragon’s Breath residual damage where it would be counted as a headshot for scoring

Fixed an issue that caused Death Effects to intermittently occur on incorrect bodies

Fixed numerous incorrect Attachment unlock criteria

Fixed an issue where the in-game challenge completed overlay for the KL40-M2 Drill underbarrel Attachment showed a placeholder name

Fixed an issue causing the .300 BLK Overpressured +P ammunition to remain locked without unlock requirements, despite the Weapon being at max level

Fixed an issue where Bipod Attachments were not blocked on some Weapons when using the canted iron sights

Gameplay

Fallschirm: Die Schnellzieh-Funktion der Waffen wird nun immer verwendet, wenn der Fallschirm abgeschnitten oder beim Landen genutzt wird, um eine verbesserte Reaktionsfähigkeit beim Landen zu gewährleisten.

Field-Upgrades

Field-Upgrades werden erstattet, wenn sie während der Aktivierung durch einen Schockstab unterbrochen werden. Wurfwurfmesser-Kills verlängern den Battle Rage- und Dead Silence-Effekt.

Patch Notes Field-Upgrades

Bug Fixes

Field Upgrades now refund properly when shocked by a shock stick mid-deployment

Throwing Star kills now properly extend Battle Rage and Dead Silence

Audio

Es folgte eine Anpassung des Abspielens von Wartracks.

Patch Notes Audio

Adjustments

Added ability for War Tracks to play in 3D positions from Vehicles in the world, rather than only to Players riding in a Vehicle

UI/UX

Hier gibt es zahlreiche Anpassungen, die unter anderem die Benachrichtigungen über Angreifer betreffen, aber auch die Auswahl von Skins für die taktische Ausrüstung. Vor- und Nachteile der Waffenteile wurden hinzugefügt. Allgemeine visuelle Verbesserungen des HUDs in Gunfights wurden unternommen.

Patch Notes UI/UX

New Features

Multiple Attacker Notifier Quality of Life When a Player is downed while simultaneously under fire from multiple enemy Players, a text notifier will appear near their crosshair indicating the total number of recent attackers.

Quality of Life

Adjustments

Added a new splash that calls out when a Player is downed or killed by more than one attacker

Players can now view Skins for locked Operators

Added the ability to select Skins for Tacticals and Lethals… check out the new Wumpa grenade!

Added the ability to remove all of your equipped attachments on your weapon by pressing and hold RT/R2 in Gunsmith.

Improved clarity on which Attachments have Skins, are Tunable, or are Pro-Tuned

Added the Pro-Tuned tag to the loadout preview widget for Blueprint-tuned Weapons

Added Pros and Cons for all Attachments

Improved usability of Loadout select

Perk Packages now use a double-stacked row

Additions and improvements to the HUD for Search and Destroy and Rescue Modes

Added reticles and tracers to the Loadout preview in Gunfight

Added a POI label under the Compass in Gunfight

General visual improvements to the HUD in Gunfight

Redesigned AAR and Scoreboard to accommodate 6v6 and larger matches

Bugfixes

Mit dem Update wurden 15 Bugs behoben, unter anderem das Problem, dass das Verlassen der taktischen Kamera manchmal zu einem unscharfen Bildschirm führte. Auch wurde behoben, dass Fahrzeuge nicht mit Spielern kollidierten, die andere Spieler wiederbelebten.

Patch Notes Bugfixes

Global Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where exiting the Tactical Camera would sometimes leave a blurry screen

Fixed an issue where the Player would have their controls locked if they tried to re-enter a Recon Drone as it dies, while looking through a Spotter Scope

Fixed an issue where the Wheelson could be deployed on top of other vehicles

Fixed an issue where the Player’s FOV would remained zoomed in after leaving control of the Gunship

Fixed an issue that prevented bots from being able to revive downed teammates

Fixed an issue where Weapon progress trackers could become misaligned with their Weapons in the Weapon Challenges menu

Fixed an issue where the Buy Battle Pass menu launched abruptly when accessed for the second time while on View Map in the Battle Pass tab

Fixed an issue where the Operator could disappear when the Player enters the Emblem or Calling Card tab and goes back

Fixed an issue where Players could experience dropped frames when switching Calling Card tabs

Fixed an issue where loot could be destroyed if a Player died on top of an exploding vehicle

Fixed an issue where the Player would exit the Light Helo but still remain inside of it

Fixed an issue that could cause Players to end up in a broken state when performing a roof exit on a vehicle as it blew up

Fixed an issue where vehicles didn’t collide with Players reviving other Players

Fixed an issue where collision sounds on the armor of the armored pickup truck didn’t play

Fixed an issue causing a number of missing vehicle icons in Ground War’s Tac Map legend

Multiplayer

Hier findet ihr ein paar Updates zu der Playlist im Multiplayer sowie generelle Anpassungen und Bugfixes:

Patch Notes Multiplayer

PLAYLIST

Added Battle Map (12v12) Search and Destroy



Added Battle Map (12v12) Prisoner Rescue

Added to Quickplay: 10v10 3rd Person Infected Gun Game Drop Zone Grind



GENERAL

Adjustments

Tuned spawns for Breenbergh Hotel, Black Gold, Exhibit, and Himmelmatt Expo

Updated the rate at which UAV sweeps are performed for the infected team in Giant Infected: One sweep every 20 seconds by default One sweep every 3 seconds when less than 24 survivors remain

Updated class tables to include Blueprints through Season 03 Reloaded

Moved the bag locations from the top of barrels to the ground on Black Gold in Knock Out

Added “Score Limit” and “Time Limit” options for Bounty

Adjusted Weapon locations on Blacksite in Gunfight O.S.P.

BUG FIXES

Fixed several exploits with the Tactical Camera

Fixed an out of bounds issue with the Recon Drone

Fixed an issue where Players would sometimes not receive the proper rewards when killing Players downed in Last Stand

Fixed a connection timeout issue some Players would encounter in Drop Zone

Fixed a bug where some melee kills would not count as one-hit-kills in One in the Chamber

Fixed an issue where some in-game Weapon challenge camo unlock text was cutoff and did not include the Weapon name

Fixed an issue in Private Matches where the Player could not earn Killstreaks properly with the “Retain Streaks on Death” and “Persistent Streak Progress” options tuned on

Warzone

Das Battle Royale bekam seine eigene Liste mit einigen Quality-of-Life-Anpassungen, Gameplay-Anpassungen, Bugfixes und Änderungen am User-Interface.

Patch Notes Warzone

New Event

Assault on Vondel Limited-Time

The Assault of Vondel will be the first community event in which players can secure (and restore) the city by earning medals through completing challenges. Completing a community challenge will unlock the following: Taxi Boat and Trams Reinforcement Flare Favorite Supply Box New Melee Weapon – Tonfa On top of that, securing medals also contribute to your standard Challenges which can unlock several types of rewards including Weapon Blueprints.

Limited-Time

New Map

Vondel

Developed by Beenox, the new Vondel map offers 15 distinct points of interest and a dynamic blend of urban streets, canals, and expansive structures to explore. […]



Adjustments

Al Mazrah

Sandstorm The sandstorm in Al Mazrah has subsided. Al Mazrah City now has several sand banks to climb upon, which offer new and creative ways to approach some of the city’s prominent buildings. Specifically, expect a massive sand dune up the side of the TV tower, the Embassy, and the “Highrise” building. The dunes also piled up across some roadways, including covering parts of the highway system, and nearly flooded entire small structures in the main downtown area. There is also some partial destruction that will offer new approaches to maneuvering in, within, and out of the city.

Landscape Added vibrancy to vegetation throughout the map.



New Mode

Lockdown Vondel | Limited-Time | In-Season Inspired by the Multiplayer mode Hardpoint — Lockdown will task teams with capturing and holding zones around Vondel rather than being the last Squad standing. The first team to reach the score limit wins. Key highlights: Objective-based gameplay Allows for Custom Loadouts right at the start of the match Frequent engagements

Vondel | Limited-Time | In-Season

GAMEPLAY

Adjustments



All Maps | All Modes

Player Health The base Player Health pool has been increased to 150, up from 100. With full Armor Plates, the combined total will equal 300. Regen Delay increased to 7 seconds, up from 5. Note: The above changes apply across all Modes in Warzone including Ranked Play and DMZ.



Armor Plates Quality of Life

Players will automatically pick up 9 Armor Plates – 3 in the active Loadout slot and 2 full stacks in the Backpack. Players will have to manually pick up Armor Plates beyond that threshold to create more stacks in their Backpack.

Quality of Life Armor Box Quality of Life Players will now receive a fixed number of 6 Armor Plates from Armor Boxes regardless of how many they already have.

Quality of Life Munitions Box Quality of Life Players will now receive a fixed stack of Weapon ammo from Munitions Boxes regardless of how much they already have. To clarify, Lethal and Tactical Equipment will still only Refill to the maximum the Player can hold in their active Loadout slots.

Quality of Life

Vehicle Fuel Gas Cans will now drain a percentage of total Gas while refueling a Vehicle. You can now siphon Gas out of a Vehicle using a Gas Can. Rather than catching fire when out of fuel, the Heavy Chopper will now drop out of the air.



GENERAL

New Features

Rejoin (BETA) Players that experience a client crash on their device will be able to reconnect to their match within 4 minutes. Criteria: Players must have at least 1 Squad member remaining alive. This does not apply to Solo Playlists. There must be at least 5 Squads remaining in the match. Note: Playlist updates that go live during a match in progress will prevent Players from using the Rejoin feature. Known Issues: Last remaining teammate disconnecting may result in an undesirable spectator experience while the final teammate attempts to reconnect. Rejoining while still in the Driver seat of a vehicle will remove the player’s hands. Can be resolved by switching weapons. The functionality of Rejoin in Ranked Play is detailed in the Ranked Play section below.



Adjustments

Gulag Killcam The killcam has been enabled in the Gulag.

Pre-Match Lobby Audio Quality of Life Proximity Voice Chat has been disabled in the pre-match lobby.

Quality of Life Exfil Sequence Quality of Life Players are now able to skip the Exfil sequence animation.

Quality of Life

GAMEPLAY

New Features



Please note that the Vondel features outlined below will come to other Maps and Modes in later updates.

Vondel | All Modes

TAV (Tactical Amphibious Vehicle) New Vehicle Amphibious vehicle that is able to traverse land and water Accommodates 1 driver, 1 passenger and 4 players in the back Mid range armor vehicle

New Vehicle Dynamic Fog System New Environmental System Though typically sunny, Players will encounter a varying degree of fog as they play through matches on Vondel. Billboards found around the map will serve as a way for Players to plan around the weather forecast. Note: The visual obfuscation caused by fog is reduced in Resurgence compared to DMZ.

New Environmental System

Vondel | Resurgence

High Stakes New Public Event During this event, Players will be prompted to capture any of several crates that are dropped from the sky. Capturing one of these will provide Players with some very useful loot such as a Portable Buy Station, Armor and/or Munitions Box, alongside some Cash. In addition, a successful capture will grant Players with Double Weapon & Player XP for the duration of the match. Note: This multiplier stacks with active XP tokens.

New Public Event Reinforcement Flare New Field Upgrade This Field Upgrade will redeploy an eliminated Squad member that is randomly selected.

New Field Upgrade Favorite Supply Box New Supply Box Type This is a rare Supply Box that arms Players with their 2 favorite Weapons. Players are able to dictate their favorite Weapons in the front-end menu by navigating to Custom Loadouts and using the “Set to Favorite” option by either right-clicking or pressing LS/L3.

New Supply Box Type

Adjustments

All Maps | All Modes

Loot Update Loot found on the ground and via Supply Boxes has been updated to include: New Season 04 Weapons Revised Attachments for most Weapons



Armor Box Buystation price increased to $2,500, up from $2,000.



Munitions Box Buystation price increased to $2,500, up from $2,000.



Backpack Inventory Quality of Life While attempting to loot an item that a Player already has in an active Loadout slot, they will be presented with the option to stow the duplicate in their Backpack.

Quality of Life Marker Smoke Effects Quality of Life Differentiated the color of the smoke produced by various markers for easier at-a-glance legibility: Loadout Drops = Red Deployable Buy Stations = Green Smoke Grenades = Grey

Quality of Life Resupply Perk The time to recharge equipment has been increased to 50 seconds, up from 30.

Redeploy Drone Destruction Damage The explosion damage caused by a Redeploy Drone when it impacts the ground has been adjusted. Minimum damage increased to 50, up from 10. Maximum damage increased to 150, up from 50.

Bounty Contract Quality of Life The Bounty Contract will prioritize selecting a target that is on the ground and within close proximity of the Player.

Quality of Life Most Wanted Contract Quality of Life The Most Wanted target Player will now carry a flag on the back of their Operator for the duration of the Contract to better help enemy Players track the target.

Quality of Life Data Heist Public Event Quality of Life Players will now receive a Circle Peek reward of the upcoming circle when they complete the Data Heist Public Event on Ashika Island.

Quality of Life Gas Circle Finale Behavior The number of “Moving Circles” in the final phase of a match has been decreased to 2, down from 4. These circles move and collapse in size slower than before.



Gulag The time to capture the overtime flag has been increased to 4 seconds, up from 3 seconds.

Vehicle Fuel The Heavy Chopper no longer catches fire when it runs out of fuel. Instead, it will now drop out of the air, surviving if close enough to the ground Gas Cans now spawn with a fill percentage of 100% Filling a vehicle now drains a portion of the total gas in the can, depending on how much the vehicle needed You can now siphon gas out of a vehicle and into your gas can



All Maps | Battle Royale, Resurgence

Gas Damage Reduced Gas damage to 6 while not wearing a Gas Mask, down from 9. During the first 4 Circles, reduced Gas damage while wearing Gas Mask to 5, down from 6.



Al Mazrah | Battle Royale

Armor Plates The number of Armor Plates that Players spawn with in the Gulag has been decreased to 1, down from 2. Players will continue to spawn with a full 3 Armor Plates in Warzone Ranked Play.

Gulag Overtime The time it takes to capture the domination point in the Gulag has been increased to 4 seconds, up from 3.

Strongholds Inactive Strongholds have been renamed to Abandoned Supply Caches. Active Strongholds and Abandoned Supply Caches are now enabled from the moment the match starts during Infil. Active Strongholds and Abandoned Supply Caches now have floating POI indicators that can be seen from above in the world space during Infil. White Supply Boxes have been removed from active Strongholds. We’re putting the focus of strongholds on the loadout acquisition and UAV benefits for owning the structure. Abandoned supply caches are intended to be fruitful loot locations worthy of a visit. Enemy NPC Combatants have been removed from active Strongholds. Players will now be prompted with the “Hold the Line” capture objective. The “Bomb Defuse” objective has been removed from active Strongholds. With Strongholds activating at the start of each match, we are balancing the rewards to reflect the challenge. Completing an active stronghold will only reward the black site key upon first capture. The loadout is awarded when the stronghold is captured and can only be acquired once per squad. Players are now able to recapture a stronghold that has been captured by another squad. Subsequent captures will only reward Players with access to the custom Loadout crate and the Stronghold UAV effect.The UAV effect from completing a Stronghold will now be shown to enemy Players on the Tac Map. The mission tracker widget on the UI while progressing through Stronghold and Black Site completion has been removed for a cleaner interface.



UI/UX

Perk Package Name Quality of Life Players will now be able to see the name of their equipped Perk Package in various areas of the interface.

Quality of Life Buy Station PingsQuality of Life A floating icon will now appear above a Buy Station to indicate an item that a Player has pinged for purchase.

Scoreboard in Gulag Players are now able to view the scoreboard while in an active Gulag match or in the holding pen.



Ranked Play

Text Chat Quality of Life

Players are now able to disable Global Text Chat while leaving Team Text Chat enabled.

Quality of Life

DMZ

Der Extraction-Modus von Warzone wurde ebenfalls überarbeitet.

Patch Notes DMZ

GAMEPLAY

New Features

Introducing the Forward Operating Base

Consider the Forward Operating Base (FOB), a central hub for DMZ. Here, Operators will complete objectives to unlock upgrades across DMZ.

The FOB is divided into four categories of upgrades (elements of which are shown in the image above, for exemplary purposes only):

Weapons Locker Insured Weapon Slots Insured Weapon cooldown time Contraband Weapon stash size increases



Stash Wallet Unlock Wallet capacity Key and Contraband Stash Size increases



Bounty Board Personal Exfil Barter recipes Buy Station discounts



Communications Station Urgent Missions access



The F.O.B. contains passive objectives – a new set of mission types for Players to pursue that reward permanent upgrades for DMZ.

Phalanx New DMZ Faction With Season 04 comes the arrival of a new faction, Phalanx. Meanwhile, the REDACTED faction whom we met in Season 03 has unceremoniously disappeared from operations in the DMZ. No further intel is available on their whereabouts… Station Chief Kate Laswell is conducting operations with Phalanx directly as she has an interest in the unknown enemy faction that has invaded Vondel. Phalanx and Black Mous will execute on missions together, gaining intel to uncover the force’s identity.



Mission Objectives Menu Added new UI/UX menu where Players can view and track their Faction Missions, upgrades, location challenges, and notes.



Seasonal Reset Key and Mission item stashes are resetting Faction Missions are resetting Insured Weapon Slots are resetting Active Duty Slots are NOT restting Contraband weapon inventories are NOT resetting



Vondel

Signals Intelligence New DMZ Contract Signals Intelligence allows you to hack 3 other Contracts to earn passive income

New Weapons Case and Rewards Travel to Vondel to track down the Bullfrog and earn all new rewards



Adjustments

Enemy Combatants killed with suppressed weapons will now take longer to call in reinforcements



Running a helicopter into the DMZ boss chopper will now aggro it

AI combatant damage has been adjusted relative to the increased Player health

Stealth Vest: Now protects against Advanced UAV effects, Players can no longer be revealed by Players with a Comms Vest Players using the Stealth Vest will not trigger a callout from enemy Players with a Comms Vest



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where enemy combatants were not using Gas Masks

Fixed an issue preventing several Blueprints from working properly in DMZ

Fixed an issue where, when a Player defusing the charge at a supply site is downed (interrupting the defusing), the charge is no longer incorrectly defused

Fixed an issue where pleading for help while on the train could cause the camera to act incorrectly

Fixed an issue where some laser traps were not visible in the Koschei Complex

Fixed an issue where Players were unable to join in progress when part of the Squad transitions to the Koschei Complex from Al Mazrah

Fixed an issue where stowed Weapons weren’t reporting mission progress

Möchtet ihr euch die kompletten Patch Notes selbst ansehen, dann findet ihr sie auf callofduty.com.

Dort findet ihr weitere Einzelheiten sowie Patch Notes unter anderem zum Warzone Rankedmodus und zu den Points of Interest auf der neuen Warzone Map.

Wir sind gespannt, wie die neue Season so ankommen wird. Die letzte hat einige Spieler mit einer Änderung der heftigsten Challenge zum Ende noch ziemlich erzürnt.