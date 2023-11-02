Baldur’s Gate 3: Patch 4 fixt über 1.000 Bugs und das Beste: Ihr könnt nun eine nackte Statue von euch selbst aufstellen

In Akt 3 von Baldur’s Gate 3 könnt ihr eine Statue von euch selbst von dem NPC Boney für 5.000 Gold im Zirkus kaufen, die bei euch dann im Lager steht. Dadurch erhaltet ihr einen dauerhaften Buff – +1d4 Bonus auf Angriffswürfe und Rettungswürfe. Durch Patch 4 könnt ihr jetzt wählen, ob die Statue euch in voller Ausrüstung, in Lagerkleidung oder nackt darstellen soll.

