Passend zu den Days of Play startet der PlayStation Store eine neue große Rabatt-Aktion. Dort könnt ihr zahlreiche Blockbuster reduziert abgreifen und euch Rabatte auf weitere Top-Titel für eure PS4 sichern.
Sucht ihr frischen Spiele-Nachschub für den Sommer? Habt ihr den ein oder anderen PS4-Blockbuster der letzten Jahre für die PS4 verpasst? Dann solltet ihr euch jetzt die große „Days of Play“-Aktion im PlayStation Store genauer anschauen. Dort winken bis zu 60 % Rabatt oder mehr auf zahlreiche Top-Titel für die PlayStation 4.
Der neue Sale umfasst dabei PS4-Hits wie Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Death Stranding, Resident Evil 3, Days Gone oder Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Werft einen Blick darauf – vielleicht ist ja auch für euch etwas dabei.
Days of Play im PS Store – Die Highlights für eure PS4
Wann genau läuft der Days of Play Sale? Die Aktion ist ab sofort (3. Juni) aktiv und läuft noch bis zum 18. Juni.
Was für Spiele sind dabei? Die Angebote umfassen Games verschiedenster Genres. Es ist also für so gut wie jeden etwas dabei. Ein Blick lohnt sich.
Hier die größten Highlights von Days of Play im PS Store:
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey Deluxe Edition für 24,99 € (
84,99 €), ihr spart insgesamt 70 %
- Battlefield™ V für 14,99 € (
49,99 €), ihr spart insgesamt 70 %
- Borderlands 3 für 29,99 € (
69,99 €), ihr spart insgesamt 57 %
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® – Battle Pass Edition für 67,99 € (
84,99 €), ihr spart insgesamt 20 %
- Days Gone™ für 19,99 € (
69,99 €), ihr spart insgesamt 71 %
- DEATH STRANDING für 29,99 € (
69,99 €), ihr spart insgesamt 57 %
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition für 44,99 € (
69,99 €), ihr spart insgesamt 35 %
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 für 9,99 € (
69,99 €), ihr spart insgesamt 85 %
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition für 39,99 € (
69,99 €), ihr spart insgesamt 42 %
- God of War™ Digital Deluxe Edition für 14,99 € (
29,99 €), ihr spart insgesamt 50 %
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition für 24,99 € (
49,99 €), ihr spart insgesamt 50 %
- Metro Exodus für 15,99 € (
39,99 €), ihr spart insgesamt 60 %
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition für 39,99 € (
59,99 €), ihr spart insgesamt 33 %
- NHL® 20 für 19,99 € (
69,99 €), ihr spart insgesamt 71 %
- Predator: Hunting Grounds für 29,99 € (
39,99 €), ihr spart insgesamt 25 %
- RESIDENT EVIL 3 für 39,99 € (
59,99 €), ihr spart insgesamt 33 %
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint Gold Edition für 29,99 € (
99,99 €), ihr spart insgesamt 70 %
War bei den Highlights nichts für euch dabei? Dann könnt ihr hier das gesamte Angebot der „Days of Play“-Aktion im PS Store durchstöbern:Days of Play im PS Store
Auch interessant: Bis zum 11. Juni läuft im PlayStation Store noch die „Doppelte Rabatte“-Aktion, von der besonders PS-Plus-Abonnenten profitieren können. Hier findet ihr 5 Highlights des Sales: 5 PS4-Spiele aus dem großen PS Plus Sale, die ihr nicht verpassen solltet
Übrigens, falls ihr Mitglied bei PS Plus seid, dann könnt ihr euch im Juni noch 2 weitere Top-Shooter sichern – und das ohne weitere Kosten: PS Plus Juni 2020: Starker Monat für Shooter-Fans – Schnappt euch 2 Hochkaräter
