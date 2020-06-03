Passend zu den Days of Play startet der PlayStation Store eine neue große Rabatt-Aktion. Dort könnt ihr zahlreiche Blockbuster reduziert abgreifen und euch Rabatte auf weitere Top-Titel für eure PS4 sichern.

Sucht ihr frischen Spiele-Nachschub für den Sommer? Habt ihr den ein oder anderen PS4-Blockbuster der letzten Jahre für die PS4 verpasst? Dann solltet ihr euch jetzt die große „Days of Play“-Aktion im PlayStation Store genauer anschauen. Dort winken bis zu 60 % Rabatt oder mehr auf zahlreiche Top-Titel für die PlayStation 4.

Der neue Sale umfasst dabei PS4-Hits wie Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Death Stranding, Resident Evil 3, Days Gone oder Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Werft einen Blick darauf – vielleicht ist ja auch für euch etwas dabei.

Days Gone

Days of Play im PS Store – Die Highlights für eure PS4

Wann genau läuft der Days of Play Sale? Die Aktion ist ab sofort (3. Juni) aktiv und läuft noch bis zum 18. Juni.

Was für Spiele sind dabei? Die Angebote umfassen Games verschiedenster Genres. Es ist also für so gut wie jeden etwas dabei. Ein Blick lohnt sich.

Hier die größten Highlights von Days of Play im PS Store:

Death Stranding

War bei den Highlights nichts für euch dabei? Dann könnt ihr hier das gesamte Angebot der „Days of Play“-Aktion im PS Store durchstöbern:

Auch interessant: Bis zum 11. Juni läuft im PlayStation Store noch die „Doppelte Rabatte“-Aktion, von der besonders PS-Plus-Abonnenten profitieren können. Hier findet ihr 5 Highlights des Sales: 5 PS4-Spiele aus dem großen PS Plus Sale, die ihr nicht verpassen solltet

Übrigens, falls ihr Mitglied bei PS Plus seid, dann könnt ihr euch im Juni noch 2 weitere Top-Shooter sichern – und das ohne weitere Kosten: PS Plus Juni 2020: Starker Monat für Shooter-Fans – Schnappt euch 2 Hochkaräter