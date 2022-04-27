PS Store: 26 Top-Spiele für PS4 und PS5, die ihr jetzt für unter 20 Euro bekommt

PS Store: 26 Top-Spiele für PS4 und PS5, die ihr jetzt für unter 20 Euro bekommt
Ihr sucht nach Hits für eure PS4 und PS5 oder wisst nicht, was ihr zocken sollt? Aktuell spart ihr auf viele starke Games richtig Geld im PS Store.

Es wird draußen endlich warm und sonnig, aber ihr wollt lieber vor eurer Konsole sitzen und ein paar Blockbuster nachholen? Dann schaut in die aktuellen Angebote im PS Store, denn hier bekommt ihr etliche Hits bis Mitte Mai für weniger als 20 Euro.

Bis wann laufen die Angebote? Die Angebote gibt es noch im PS Store bis zum 12. Mai 2022. Ihr habt also noch eine gute Woche Zeit, euch die besten Angebote zu sichern und eure Bibliothek mit neuen Spielen zu erweitern.

Die 26 besten Angebote aus dem PS Store im April/Mai 2022

Beachtet dabei: Sämtliche der angebotenen PS4-Spiele könnt ihr problemlos dank der Abwärtskompatibilität der PS5 auch der neuesten Konsolengeneration von Sony spielen. Der einberechnete Rabatt bezieht sich auf die regulären Preise des PS Stores und nicht auf die günstigeren Angebote für PS-Plus-Mitglieder.

Nichts für euch dabei gewesen? Hier geht es zum gesamten Angebot im PS Store. Hier findet ihr neben weiteren Spielen auch DLCs und Zusatzinhalte für eure aktuellen Games:

Deine Meinung? Diskutiere mit uns!
