PS Store: 26 Top-Spiele für PS4 und PS5, die ihr jetzt für unter 20 Euro bekommt

Ihr sucht nach Hits für eure PS4 und PS5 oder wisst nicht, was ihr zocken sollt? Aktuell spart ihr auf viele starke Games richtig Geld im PS Store.
Es wird draußen endlich warm und sonnig, aber ihr wollt lieber vor eurer Konsole sitzen und ein paar Blockbuster nachholen? Dann schaut in die aktuellen Angebote im PS Store, denn hier bekommt ihr etliche Hits bis Mitte Mai für weniger als 20 Euro.
Bis wann laufen die Angebote? Die Angebote gibt es noch im PS Store bis zum 12. Mai 2022. Ihr habt also noch eine gute Woche Zeit, euch die besten Angebote zu sichern und eure Bibliothek mit neuen Spielen zu erweitern.
Die 26 besten Angebote aus dem PS Store im April/Mai 2022
Beachtet dabei: Sämtliche der angebotenen PS4-Spiele könnt ihr problemlos dank der Abwärtskompatibilität der PS5 auch der neuesten Konsolengeneration von Sony spielen. Der einberechnete Rabatt bezieht sich auf die regulären Preise des PS Stores und nicht auf die günstigeren Angebote für PS-Plus-Mitglieder.
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag für 5,99 Euro anstatt 19,99 Euro, ihr spart 70 %.
- Assetto Corsa für 5,99 Euro anstatt für 29,99 Euro, ihr spart 80 %.
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night für 15,99 Euro anstatt für 39,99 Euro, ihr spart 60 %.
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition für 19,59 Euro anstatt für 69,99 Euro, ihr spart 72 %.
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition für 19,59 Euro anstatt für 69,99 Euro, ihr spart 72 %.
- Death’s Door für 13,99 Euro anstatt für 19,99 Euro, ihr spart 30 %.
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil für 19,99 Euro anstatt für 39,99 Euro, ihr spart 50 %.
- DOOM Eternal – Year One Pass für 14,99 Euro anstatt für 29,99 Euro, ihr spart 50 %.
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition für 5,99 Euro anstatt für 29,99 Euro, ihr spart 80 %.
- Dreams für 155,99 Euro anstatt für 39,99 Euro, ihr spart 60 %.
- FAR CRY 5 für 13,99 Euro anstatt für 69,99 Euro, ihr spart 80 %.
- Hunt: Showdown für 13,99 Euro anstatt für 39,99 Euro, ihr spart 65 %.
- Immortals Fenyx Rising PS4 & PS5 für 19,59 Euro anstatt für 69,99 Euro, ihr spart 72 %.
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition für 9,99 Euro anstatt für 39,99 Euro, ihr spart 75 %.
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham für 9,99 Euro anstatt für 19,99 Euro, ihr spart 50 %.
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 für 11,99 Euro anstatt für 59,99 Euro, ihr spart 80 %.
- LEGO The Hobbit für 11,99 Euro anstatt für 39,99 Euro, ihr spart 70 %.
- LittleBigPlanet 3 für 9,99 Euro anstatt für 19,99 Euro, ihr spart 50 %.
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War für 11,99 Euro anstatt für 59,99 Euro, ihr spart 80 %.
- MotoGP21 für 13,99 Euro anstatt für 69,99 Euro, ihr spart 80 %.
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition für 15,99 Euro anstatt für 79,99 Euro, ihr spart 80 %.
- STAR WARS Battlefront II für 4,99 Euro anstatt für 19,99 Euro, ihr spart 75 %.
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order für 9,99 Euro anstatt für 49,99 Euro, ihr spart 80 %.
- The Order: 1886 für 15,99 Euro anstatt für 39,99 Euro, ihr spart 60 %.
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition für 12,49 anstatt für 49,99 Euro, ihr spart 75 %.
- UFC 4 Deluxe Edition für 15,99 Euro anstatt für 79,99 Euro, ihr spart 80 %.
- Wreckfest für 14,99 Euro anstatt für 29,99 Euro, ihr spart 50 %.
Nichts für euch dabei gewesen? Hier geht es zum gesamten Angebot im PS Store. Hier findet ihr neben weiteren Spielen auch DLCs und Zusatzinhalte für eure aktuellen Games:Hier geht’s zu den Angeboten im PS Store
