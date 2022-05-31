PS Store: Die 19 besten Angebote für PS4 und PS5 zum Days of Play im Überblick

Deals
2 Min. -Anzeige- geschlossen Bookmark
PS Store: Die 19 besten Angebote für PS4 und PS5 zum Days of Play im Überblick
Anzeige

Zum Days of Play könnt ihr im PS Store auf viele Top-Titel kräftig Geld sparen. Die besten Angebote findet ihr in diesem Artikel.

Zum Days of Play hat Sony ein paar umfangreiche Angebote für die PS4 und PS5 gestartet. Auf einige Top-Titel bekommt ihr starke Rabatte und spart außerdem Geld auf Zubehör für die PS4 und PS5.

Bis wann laufen die Angebote? Die zahlreichen Neuauflagen sind noch bis zum frühen Morgen des 9. Juni 2022. Ihr habt also noch rund 10 Tage Zeit, wenn ihr noch ein neues Spiel für eure PS4 oder PS5 braucht.

Die 19 besten Angebote zum „Days of Play“

Beachtet dabei: Sämtliche der angebotenen PS4-Spiele könnt ihr problemlos dank der Abwärtskompatibilität der PS5 auch der neuesten Konsolengeneration von Sony spielen. Der einberechnete Rabatt bezieht sich auf die regulären Preise des PS Stores und nicht auf die günstigeren Angebote für PS-Plus-Mitglieder.

Nichts für euch dabei gewesen? Hier geht es zum gesamten Angebot aus dem „Days of Play“, wo noch mehr Spiele im Angebot finden könnt:

Hier geht’s zum „Days of Play“ im PS Store

Weitere Angebote im PS Store: Ihr sucht nach weiteren Angeboten im PS Store für PS4 und PS5? Dann schaut doch mal hier vorbei. In folgendem Artikel findet ihr 6 Blockbuster für PS4 und PS5, die ihr unter 20 Euro bekommt:

Days of Play im PS Store: 6 PS4- und PS5-Blockbuster für unter 20 Euro

Deine Meinung? Diskutiere mit uns!
0
Gefällt mir!
0
Kommentieren
ravendawn final alpha trailer thumbnail

Neues Oldschool-MMORPG mischt Tibia und Ultima Online – Lässt euch die ganze Welt bewirtschaften

lost-ark-mokoko-guy

In Lost Ark sucht ihr hunderte ungeborene Feen, die ein Riese über die ganze Welt geniest hat

csgo-bombl4

CS:GO: Ukrainisches Top-Team NAVI feuert russischen Kapitän, weil er „hohes Risiko für den Ruf“ darstellt

ffxiv yoshida interview endwalker header 2

Chef von Final Fantasy XIV bufft seinen Lieblingsjob im PvP – Spieler witzeln böse und der Boss rudert zurück

Passwort vergessen

Bitte gib Deinen Benutzernamen oder Deine Email-Adresse ein. Du erhälst einen Link, um ein neues Passwort per Email zu erstellen.