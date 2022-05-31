Zum Days of Play könnt ihr im PS Store auf viele Top-Titel kräftig Geld sparen. Die besten Angebote findet ihr in diesem Artikel.
Zum Days of Play hat Sony ein paar umfangreiche Angebote für die PS4 und PS5 gestartet. Auf einige Top-Titel bekommt ihr starke Rabatte und spart außerdem Geld auf Zubehör für die PS4 und PS5.
Bis wann laufen die Angebote? Die zahlreichen Neuauflagen sind noch bis zum frühen Morgen des 9. Juni 2022. Ihr habt also noch rund 10 Tage Zeit, wenn ihr noch ein neues Spiel für eure PS4 oder PS5 braucht.
Die 19 besten Angebote zum „Days of Play“
Beachtet dabei: Sämtliche der angebotenen PS4-Spiele könnt ihr problemlos dank der Abwärtskompatibilität der PS5 auch der neuesten Konsolengeneration von Sony spielen. Der einberechnete Rabatt bezieht sich auf die regulären Preise des PS Stores und nicht auf die günstigeren Angebote für PS-Plus-Mitglieder.
- Catherine: Full Body Deluxe Edition für 17,49 Euro anstatt für 49,99 Euro, ihr spart 65 %.
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition für 14,99 Euro anstatt für 59,99 Euro, ihr spart 75 %.
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS4 & PS5 für 24,99 Euro anstatt für 49,99 Euro, ihr spart 50 %.
- Persona 5 Royal für 23,99 Euro anstatt 59,99 Euro, ihr spart 60 %.
- A Plague Tale: Innocence für 9,99 Euro anstatt für 39,99 Euro, ihr spart 75 %.
- Remnant: From the Ashes für 15,99 Euro anstatt für 39,99 Euro, ihr spart 60 %.
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris für 27,99 Euro anstatt für 69,99 Euro, ihr spart 60 %.
- Control Standard Edition für 8,99 Euro anstatt für 29,99 Euro, ihr spart 70 %.
- Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges Definitive Edition für 14,99 Euro anstatt für 49,99 Euro, ihr spart 70 %.
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition für 41,99 Euro anstatt für 69,99 Euro, ihr spart 40 %.
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart für 49,59 Euro anstatt für 79,99 Euro, ihr spart 38 %.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 für 23,99 Euro anstatt für 59,99 Euro, ihr spart 60 %.
- NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition für PS5 für 32,99 Euro anstatt für 99,99 Euro, ihr spart 67 %.
- FAR CRY 6 – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 für 27,99 Euro anstatt für 69,99 Euro, ihr spart 60 %.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Complete Edition für 62,99 Euro anstatt für 139,99 Euro, ihr spart 55 %.
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 für 30,09 anstatt für 69,99 Euro, ihr spart 57 %.
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition für 13,19 Euro anstatt für 39,99 Euro, ihr spart 67 %.
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection für 9,99 Euro anstatt für 19,99 Euro, ihr spart 50 %.
- Deathloop für 27,99 Euro anstatt für 69,99 Euro, ihr spart 60 %.
Nichts für euch dabei gewesen? Hier geht es zum gesamten Angebot aus dem „Days of Play“, wo noch mehr Spiele im Angebot finden könnt:Hier geht’s zum „Days of Play“ im PS Store
Weitere Angebote im PS Store: Ihr sucht nach weiteren Angeboten im PS Store für PS4 und PS5? Dann schaut doch mal hier vorbei. In folgendem Artikel findet ihr 6 Blockbuster für PS4 und PS5, die ihr unter 20 Euro bekommt:
